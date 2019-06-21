Australia and New Zealand Banking : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)
0
06/21/2019 | 01:25am EDT
Notice given in accordance with Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2) Exemption
To
Market Announcements Office
ASX Limited
Level 4
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
1. Name of Company Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522 ("ANZ") gives notice of the aggregated percentage of voting shares in ANZ, in respect of which its associated entities have (1) the power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives and (2) a net economic exposure, in accordance with the terms of an exemption granted by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission pursuant to subsection 259C(2) of the Corporations Act.
Date of present notice:
21 June 2019
The previous notice was given to the ASX on:
7 June 2019
The previous notice was dated:
7 June 2019
2. Issued Share Capital
3(a). Previous and
present aggregated %
of Voting Shares
2,833,175,579 fully paid Ordinary Shares in the capital of ANZ have been issued as at 20 June 2019.
The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:
Class of Shares
Previous Notice
Present Notice
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Ordinary Fully Paid
22,190,652
0.78%
22,145,168
0.78%
3(b). Previous and
present net economic
exposure % of Voting
Shares
The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have a net economic exposure, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:
Class of Shares
Previous Notice
Present Notice
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Ordinary Fully Paid
22,190,652
0.78%
22,145,168
0.78%
4. Details of Controlled The following controlled entities are the holders in the Voting Shares referred to in
Entity Holdings
paragraph 3 above.
Registered Holder
Controlled Entity entitled to be
Number of Shares
% of Total Shares
registered
ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee
ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ
for ANZ Employee Share
Employee Share Acquisition Plan
Acquisition Plan
54,529
0.00%
ANZ New Zealand Investments
Reserve Bank of NZ
Limited on behalf of various
investment funds and client
portfolios
43,134
0.00%
ANZ New Zealand Investments
JP Morgan Chase Bank
Limited on behalf of various
investment funds and client
portfolios
2,964,807
0.10%
ANZ New Zealand Investments
JP Morgan Chase Bank /
Limited on behalf of various
Reserve Bank of NZ
investment funds and client
portfolios
230,223
0.01%
JP Morgan Nominees
ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand
Limited as trustee for various private
Australia Limited
clients
1,068,013
0.04%
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as
JP Morgan Chase Bank
responsible entity for
ANZ Australian Industrial Equities
Fund
907,149
0.03%
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as
JP Morgan Chase Bank
responsible entity for ANZ Select
Leaders Pool
310,505
0.01%
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as
JP Morgan Chase Bank
responsible entity for
OnePath Sustainable Investments -
Wholesale Australian Share Trust
41,730
0.00%
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as
JP Morgan Chase Bank
responsible entity for
Blue Chip Pool
1,356,826
0.05%
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as
JP Morgan Chase Bank
responsible entity for OPTIMIX
Wholesale Australian Shares Trust -
VINVA
698,474
0.03%
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as
JP Morgan Chase Bank
responsible entity for Optimix
Wholesale Australian Share Trust
1,011,789
0.04%
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as
JP Morgan Chase Bank
responsible entity for
OnePath Australian Shares Index Pool
11,583,507
0.41%
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as
JP Morgan Chase Bank
responsible entity for OnePath
Australian Shares - Imputation Index
Pool
380,431
0.01%
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as
JP Morgan Chase Bank
responsible entity for OptiMix
Australian Shares Fidelity
479,513
0.02%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
responsible entity for Grow Wrap -
Aligned Dealer Group
75,850
0.00%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as
responsible entity for Dominion
10,595
0.00%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as
responsible entity for FSP
48,687
0.00%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as
responsible entity for Mentor
7,265
0.00%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as
responsible entity for Matrix
5,345
0.00%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as
responsible entity for Voyage
320,370
0.01%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as
responsible entity for Wealthtrac
96,754
0.00%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as
responsible entity for PortfolioOne
449,672
0.02%
Aggregation
22,145,168
0.78%
5. Changes in Voting
Particulars of change in voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities
Shares
are or were entitled since ANZ was last required to give a notice to the ASX are:
Controlled
Date of
Entity entitled
Consideration
Number of
whose
Nature of Change
given in relation to
Class of Share
Change
Shares
shareholding
change ($)
changed
OnePath Funds
Management Ltd
as responsible
entity for
Ordinary fully
7/06/2019
OnePath
On-market sale
73,142.08
-2,579
paid
Australian
Shares -
Imputation
Index Pool
OnePath Funds
Management Ltd
as responsible
entity for
7/06/2019
OnePath
On-market sale
20,392.42
Ordinary fully
-723
Sustainable
paid
Investments -
Wholesale
Australian Share
Trust
OnePath
Custodians Pty
7/06/2019
Ltd as
On-market sale
15,513.01
Ordinary fully
-550
responsible
paid
entity for
Voyage
OnePath
Custodians Pty
7/06/2019
Ltd as
On-market sale
32,014.37
Ordinary fully
-1,135
responsible
paid
entity for
Voyage
The change in
holding occurred as
a result of shares
ANZEST Pty Ltd
under the Plan
being forfeited due
as Trustee for
to cessation of an
ANZ Employee
Ordinary fully
11/06/2019
individual's
Not applicable
11,187
Share
paid
employment or
Acquisition Plan
vesting conditions
(the "Plan")
not being met and
/ or shares being
allocated under the
Plan
OnePath
Custodians Pty
12/06/2019
Ltd as
On-market
10,054.00
Ordinary fully
350
responsible
purchase
paid
entity for
PortfolioOne
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/06/2019
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
3,739.05
Ordinary fully
-123
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/06/2019
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,519.94
Ordinary fully
-50
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/06/2019
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
4,559.82
Ordinary fully
-150
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/06/2019
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
972.76
Ordinary fully
-32
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/06/2019
Zealand Limited
On-market
11,794.73
Ordinary fully
388
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/06/2019
Zealand Limited
On-market
640.61
Ordinary fully
21
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/06/2019
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
942.36
Ordinary fully
-31
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/06/2019
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
243.19
Ordinary fully
-8
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/06/2019
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
3,343.87
Ordinary fully
-110
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/06/2019
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
425.58
Ordinary fully
-14
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/06/2019
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
881.57
Ordinary fully
-29
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/06/2019
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,550.34
Ordinary fully
-51
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/06/2019
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
4,377.43
Ordinary fully
-144
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/06/2019
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
2,857.49
Ordinary fully
-94
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/06/2019
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
881.56
Ordinary fully
-29
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/06/2019
Zealand Limited
On-market
729.57
Ordinary fully
24
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/06/2019
Zealand Limited
On-market
61.01
Ordinary fully
2
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 05:24:05 UTC