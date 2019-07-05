Log in
Australia and New Zealand Banking : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)

07/05/2019 | 01:28am EDT

Notice given in accordance with Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2) Exemption

To

Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

1. Name of Company Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522 ("ANZ") gives notice of the aggregated percentage of voting shares in ANZ, in respect of which its associated entities have (1) the power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives and (2) a net economic exposure, in accordance with the terms of an exemption granted by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission pursuant to subsection 259C(2) of the Corporations Act.

Date of present notice:

5 July 2019

The previous notice was given to the ASX on:

21 June 2019

The previous notice was dated:

21 June 2019

2. Issued Share Capital

3(a). Previous and

present aggregated %

of Voting Shares

2,834,584,923 fully paid Ordinary Shares in the capital of ANZ have been issued as at 4 July 2019.

The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:

Class of Shares

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Ordinary Fully Paid

22,145,168

0.78%

21,994,364

0.78%

3(b). Previous and

present net economic

exposure % of Voting

Shares

The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have a net economic exposure, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:

Class of Shares

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Ordinary Fully Paid

22,145,168

0.78%

21,994,364

0.78%

4. Details of Controlled The following controlled entities are the holders in the Voting Shares referred to in

Entity Holdings

paragraph 3 above.

Registered Holder

Controlled Entity entitled to be

Number of Shares

% of Total Shares

registered

ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee

ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ

for ANZ Employee Share

Employee Share Acquisition Plan

Acquisition Plan

57,790

0.00%

ANZ New Zealand Investments

Reserve Bank of NZ

Limited on behalf of various

investment funds and client

portfolios

43,134

0.00%

ANZ New Zealand Investments

JP Morgan Chase Bank

Limited on behalf of various

investment funds and client

portfolios

2,964,807

0.11%

ANZ New Zealand Investments

JP Morgan Chase Bank /

Limited on behalf of various

Reserve Bank of NZ

investment funds and client

portfolios

230,223

0.01%

JP Morgan Nominees

ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand

Limited as trustee for various private

Australia Limited

clients

1,067,637

0.04%

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as

JP Morgan Chase Bank

responsible entity for

ANZ Australian Industrial Equities

Fund

907,149

0.03%

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as

JP Morgan Chase Bank

responsible entity for ANZ Select

Leaders Pool

314,760

0.01%

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as

JP Morgan Chase Bank

responsible entity for

OnePath Sustainable Investments -

Wholesale Australian Share Trust

41,730

0.00%

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as

JP Morgan Chase Bank

responsible entity for

Blue Chip Pool

1,321,977

0.05%

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as

JP Morgan Chase Bank

responsible entity for OPTIMIX

Wholesale Australian Shares Trust -

VINVA

688,022

0.03%

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as

JP Morgan Chase Bank

responsible entity for Optimix

Wholesale Australian Share Trust

967,105

0.03%

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as

JP Morgan Chase Bank

responsible entity for

OnePath Australian Shares Index Pool

11,542,929

0.41%

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as

JP Morgan Chase Bank

responsible entity for OnePath

Australian Shares - Imputation Index

Pool

351,114

0.01%

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as

JP Morgan Chase Bank

responsible entity for OptiMix

Australian Shares Fidelity

479,513

0.02%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

responsible entity for Grow Wrap -

Aligned Dealer Group

75,102

0.00%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as

0.00%

responsible entity for Dominion

10,775

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as

responsible entity for FSP

48,814

0.00%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as

responsible entity for Mentor

7,386

0.00%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as

responsible entity for Matrix

5,362

0.00%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as

0.01%

responsible entity for Voyage

321,464

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as

responsible entity for Wealthtrac

97,250

0.00%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as

responsible entity for PortfolioOne

450,321

0.02%

Aggregation

21,994,364

0.78%

5. Changes in Voting

Particulars of change in voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities

Shares

are or were entitled since ANZ was last required to give a notice to the ASX are:

Controlled

Date of

Entity entitled

Consideration

Number of

whose

Nature of Change

given in relation to

Class of Share

Change

Shares

shareholding

change ($)

changed

OnePath Funds

Management Ltd

as responsible

entity for

Ordinary fully

21/06/2019

OPTIMIX

On-market sale

19,560.20

-680

paid

Wholesale

Australian

Shares Trust -

VINVA

OnePath Funds

Management Ltd

as responsible

entity for

Ordinary fully

21/06/2019

OnePath

On-market sale

150,926.78

-5,290

paid

Australian

Shares -

Imputation

Index Pool

The change in

holding occurred as

a result of shares

ANZEST Pty Ltd

under the Plan

being forfeited due

as Trustee for

to cessation of an

ANZ Employee

Ordinary fully

24/06/2019

individual's

Not applicable

1,367

Share

paid

employment or

Acquisition Plan

vesting conditions

(the "Plan")

not being met and

/ or shares being

allocated under the

Plan

OnePath

Custodians Pty

Ltd as

Ordinary fully

24/06/2019

responsible

Off-market transfer

9,695.39

362

paid

entity for Grow

Wrap - Aligned

Dealer Group

OnePath

Custodians Pty

Ltd as

Ordinary fully

-81

24/06/2019

responsible

On-market sale

2,282.97

paid

entity for Grow

Wrap - Aligned

Dealer Group

OnePath

Custodians Pty

Ltd as

Ordinary fully

24/06/2019

responsible

Off-market transfer

9,695.39

-362

paid

entity for Grow

Wrap - Aligned

Dealer Group

OnePath

Custodians Pty

Ordinary fully

24/06/2019

Ltd as

On-market sale

14,280.01

-500

paid

responsible

entity for Matrix

The change in

holding occurred as

a result of shares

ANZEST Pty Ltd

under the Plan

being forfeited due

as Trustee for

to cessation of an

ANZ Employee

Ordinary fully

25/06/2019

individual's

Not applicable

53

Share

paid

employment or

Acquisition Plan

vesting conditions

(the "Plan")

not being met and

/ or shares being

allocated under the

Plan

OnePath Funds

Management Ltd

as responsible

Ordinary fully

25/06/2019

entity for

On-market sale

1,273,517.01

-44,684

Optimix

paid

Wholesale

Australian Share

Trust

OnePath Funds

Management Ltd

as responsible

Ordinary fully

25/06/2019

entity for

On-market sale

1,154,063.14

-40,578

OnePath

paid

Australian

Shares Index

Pool

OnePath

Custodians Pty

Ltd as

Ordinary fully

25/06/2019

responsible

On-market sale

17,588.08

-616

paid

entity for Grow

Wrap - Aligned

Dealer Group

OnePath

Custodians Pty

Ltd as

Ordinary fully

25/06/2019

responsible

On-market sale

26,699.75

-935

paid

entity for Grow

Wrap - Aligned

Dealer Group

OnePath

Custodians Pty

25/06/2019

Ltd as

On-market sale

1,678.81

Ordinary fully

-60

responsible

paid

entity for

Voyage

ANZ Custodial

Services New

26/06/2019

Zealand Limited

On-market

4,093.97

Ordinary fully

137

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

26/06/2019

Zealand Limited

On-market

6,275.43

Ordinary fully

210

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

26/06/2019

Zealand Limited

On-market

1,314.85

Ordinary fully

44

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

26/06/2019

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

446.68

Ordinary fully

-15

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

Ordinary fully

26/06/2019

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

567.78

-19

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

26/06/2019

Zealand Limited

On-market

3,077.95

Ordinary fully

103

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

26/06/2019

Zealand Limited

On-market

2,420.52

Ordinary fully

81

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

26/06/2019

Zealand Limited

On-market

11,803.79

Ordinary fully

395

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

Ordinary fully

26/06/2019

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

655.12

-22

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 05:27:09 UTC
