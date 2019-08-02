Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australia and New Zealand Banking : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 12:40am EDT

ToNotice given in accordance with Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2) Exemption Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

1. Name of Company

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522 ("ANZ") gives notice of the aggregated percentage of voting shares in ANZ, in respect of which its associated entities have (1) the power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives and (2) a net economic exposure, in accordance with the terms of an exemption granted by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission pursuant to subsection 259C(2) of the Corporations Act.

Date of present notice: 2 August 2019

The previous notice was given to the ASX on:

19 July 2019

The previous notice was dated:

19 July 2019

2. Issued Share Capital

2,834,584,923 fully paid Ordinary Shares in the capital of ANZ have been issued as at 1 August 2019.

3(a). Previous and present aggregated % of Voting Shares

The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:

Class of Shares

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Ordinary Fully Paid

21,876,170

0.77%

21,831,948

0.77%

3(b). Previous and present net economic exposure % of Voting Shares

The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have a net economic exposure, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:

Class of Shares

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Ordinary Fully Paid

21,876,170

0.77%

21,831,948

0.77%

4. Details of Controlled

Entity Holdings

The following controlled entities are the holders in the Voting Shares referred to in paragraph 3 above.

Registered Holder

Controlled Entity entitled to be registered

Number of Shares

% of Total Shares

ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ Employee Share

Acquisition Plan

ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ Employee Share Acquisition Plan

54,485

0.00%

Reserve Bank of NZ

ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited on behalf of various investment funds and client portfolios

43,134

0.00%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited on behalf of various investment funds and client portfolios

2,931,319

0.10%

JP Morgan Chase Bank /

Reserve Bank of NZ

ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited on behalf of various investment funds and client portfolios

230,223

0.01%

JP Morgan Nominees

Australia Limited

ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

1,068,980

0.04%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for

ANZ Australian Industrial Equities

Fund

907,149

0.03%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for ANZ Select

Leaders Pool

306,787

0.01%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OnePath Sustainable Investments - Wholesale Australian Share Trust

41,730

0.00%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for

Blue Chip Pool

1,321,977

0.05%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OPTIMIX Wholesale Australian Shares Trust -

VINVA

681,671

0.03%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for Optimix Wholesale Australian Share Trust

900,790

0.03%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OnePath Australian Shares Index Pool

11,528,723

0.41%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OnePath Australian Shares - Imputation Index

Pool

321,334

0.01%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OptiMix

Australian Shares Fidelity

479,513

0.02%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Grow Wrap -

Aligned Dealer Group

74,923

0.00%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Dominion

10,775

0.00%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for FSP

49,179

0.00%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Mentor

7,386

0.00%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Matrix

5,362

0.00%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Voyage

318,185

0.01%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Wealthtrac

96,975

0.00%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for PortfolioOne

451,348

0.02%

Aggregation

21,831,948

0.77%

5. Changes in Voting

Shares

Particulars of change in voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities are or were entitled since ANZ was last required to give a notice to the ASX are:

Date of Change

Controlled Entity entitled whose shareholding changed

Nature of Change

Consideration given in relation to change ($)

Class of Share

Number of

Shares

19/07/2019

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OPTIMIX

Wholesale Australian Shares Trust -

VINVA

On-market sale

363,236.81

Ordinary fully paid

-13,263

19/07/2019

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OnePath Australian Shares Index

Pool

On-market sale

388,831.92

Ordinary fully paid

-14,206

19/07/2019

OnePath Custodians Pty

Ltd as responsible entity for Voyage

On-market sale

10,328.09

Ordinary fully paid

-379

22/07/2019

ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ Employee

Share Acquisition Plan

(the "Plan")

The change in holding occurred as a result of shares under the Plan being forfeited due to cessation of an individual's employment or vesting conditions not being met and / or shares being allocated under the

Plan

Not applicable

Ordinary fully paid

2,757

22/07/2019

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for ANZ Select Leaders

Pool

On-market sale

82,515.78

Ordinary fully paid

-3,027

23/07/2019

ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ Employee

Share Acquisition Plan

(the "Plan")

The change in holding occurred as a result of shares under the Plan being forfeited due to cessation of an individual's employment or vesting conditions not being met and / or shares being allocated under the

Plan

Not applicable

Ordinary fully paid

1,219

23/07/2019

OnePath Custodians Pty

Ltd as responsible entity for Voyage

On-market sale

15,100.83

Ordinary fully paid

-552

24/07/2019

ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ Employee

Share Acquisition Plan

(the "Plan")

The change in holding occurred as a result of shares under the Plan being forfeited due to cessation of an individual's employment or vesting conditions not being met and / or shares being allocated under the

Plan

Not applicable

Ordinary fully paid

53

24/07/2019

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market sale

459.60

Ordinary fully paid

-16

24/07/2019

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market purchase

2,470.33

Ordinary fully paid

86

24/07/2019

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market purchase

4,465.69

Ordinary fully paid

155

24/07/2019

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market sale

1,522.41

Ordinary fully paid

-53

24/07/2019

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market sale

1,235.16

Ordinary fully paid

-43

24/07/2019

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market purchase

3,533.14

Ordinary fully paid

123

24/07/2019

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market purchase

6,367.21

Ordinary fully paid

221

24/07/2019

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market purchase

4,394.88

Ordinary fully paid

153

24/07/2019

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market purchase

7,980.62

Ordinary fully paid

277

24/07/2019

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market sale

3,303.34

Ordinary fully paid

-115

24/07/2019

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market sale

603.22

Ordinary fully paid

-21

24/07/2019

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market sale

976.64

Ordinary fully paid

-34

24/07/2019

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market purchase

1,522.41

Ordinary fully paid

53

24/07/2019

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market purchase

2,823.47

Ordinary fully paid

98

24/07/2019

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market sale

287.25

Ordinary fully paid

-10

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 04:39:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
12:40aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)
PU
07/31Australia Banks' Compensation for Poor Financial Advice Tops A$100 Million So..
DJ
07/29AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Tax refunds boost confidence
PU
07/28AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Risk Weight Floors for New Zealand Mortgage ..
PU
07/26AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ASX Cleansing Notice Wholesale Subordinated ..
PU
07/25AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ Sued by Regulator Over Payment Fees
DJ
07/24AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ASIC civil proceedings on periodical payment..
PU
07/23Australia's bank watchdog raps Macquarie, HSBC, Rabobank for liquidity breach
RE
07/23AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Vishnu Shahaney appointed Head of South East..
PU
07/22AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Consumer confidence lifts a touch
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 19 274 M
EBIT 2019 10 551 M
Net income 2019 6 697 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,73%
P/E ratio 2019 12,2x
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,09x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,12x
Capitalization 78 757 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 28,29  AUD
Last Close Price 28,01  AUD
Spread / Highest target 5,32%
Spread / Average Target 0,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP14.47%54 035
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD0.28%179 474
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%54 408
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK21.02%50 611
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC0.06%49 497
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%47 310
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group