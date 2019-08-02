Australia and New Zealand Banking : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)
0
08/02/2019 | 12:40am EDT
ToNotice given in accordance with Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2) ExemptionMarket Announcements Office
ASX Limited
Level 4
20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000
1. Name of Company
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522 ("ANZ") givesnotice of the aggregated percentage of voting shares in ANZ, in respect of which its associated entities have (1) the power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives and (2) a net economic exposure, in accordance with the terms of an exemption granted by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission pursuant to subsection 259C(2) of the Corporations Act.
Date of present notice: 2 August 2019
The previous notice was given to the ASX on:
19 July 2019
The previous notice was dated:
19 July 2019
2. Issued Share Capital
2,834,584,923 fully paid Ordinary Shares in the capital of ANZ have been issued as at 1 August 2019.
3(a). Previous and present aggregated % of Voting Shares
The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:
Class of Shares
Previous Notice
Present Notice
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Ordinary Fully Paid
21,876,170
0.77%
21,831,948
0.77%
3(b). Previous and present net economic exposure % of Voting Shares
The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have a net economic exposure, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:
Class of Shares
Previous Notice
Present Notice
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Ordinary Fully Paid
21,876,170
0.77%
21,831,948
0.77%
4. Details of Controlled
Entity Holdings
The following controlled entities are the holders in the Voting Shares referred to in paragraph 3 above.
Registered Holder
Controlled Entity entitled to be registered
Number of Shares
% of Total Shares
ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ Employee Share
Acquisition Plan
ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ Employee Share Acquisition Plan
54,485
0.00%
Reserve Bank of NZ
ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited on behalf of various investment funds and client portfolios
43,134
0.00%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited on behalf of various investment funds and client portfolios
2,931,319
0.10%
JP Morgan Chase Bank /
Reserve Bank of NZ
ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited on behalf of various investment funds and client portfolios
230,223
0.01%
JP Morgan Nominees
Australia Limited
ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
1,068,980
0.04%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for
ANZ Australian Industrial Equities
Fund
907,149
0.03%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for ANZ Select
Leaders Pool
306,787
0.01%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OnePath Sustainable Investments - Wholesale Australian Share Trust
41,730
0.00%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for
Blue Chip Pool
1,321,977
0.05%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OPTIMIX Wholesale Australian Shares Trust -
VINVA
681,671
0.03%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for Optimix Wholesale Australian Share Trust
900,790
0.03%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OnePath Australian Shares Index Pool
11,528,723
0.41%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OnePath Australian Shares-Imputation Index
Pool
321,334
0.01%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OptiMix
Australian Shares Fidelity
479,513
0.02%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Grow Wrap -
Aligned Dealer Group
74,923
0.00%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Dominion
10,775
0.00%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for FSP
49,179
0.00%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Mentor
7,386
0.00%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Matrix
5,362
0.00%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Voyage
318,185
0.01%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Wealthtrac
96,975
0.00%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for PortfolioOne
451,348
0.02%
Aggregation
21,831,948
0.77%
5. Changes in Voting
Shares
Particulars of change in voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities are or were entitled since ANZ was last required to give a notice to the ASX are:
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OPTIMIX
Wholesale Australian Shares Trust -
VINVA
On-market sale
363,236.81
Ordinary fully paid
-13,263
19/07/2019
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OnePath Australian Shares Index
Pool
On-market sale
388,831.92
Ordinary fully paid
-14,206
19/07/2019
OnePath Custodians Pty
Ltd as responsible entity for Voyage
On-market sale
10,328.09
Ordinary fully paid
-379
22/07/2019
ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ Employee
Share Acquisition Plan
(the "Plan")
The change in holding occurred as a result of shares under the Plan being forfeited due to cessation of anindividual'semployment or vesting conditions not being met and / or shares being allocated under the
Plan
Not applicable
Ordinary fully paid
2,757
22/07/2019
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for ANZ Select Leaders
Pool
On-market sale
82,515.78
Ordinary fully paid
-3,027
23/07/2019
ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ Employee
Share Acquisition Plan
(the "Plan")
The change in holding occurred as a result of shares under the Plan being forfeited due to cessation of anindividual'semployment or vesting conditions not being met and / or shares being allocated under the
Plan
Not applicable
Ordinary fully paid
1,219
23/07/2019
OnePath Custodians Pty
Ltd as responsible entity for Voyage
On-market sale
15,100.83
Ordinary fully paid
-552
24/07/2019
ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ Employee
Share Acquisition Plan
(the "Plan")
The change in holding occurred as a result of shares under the Plan being forfeited due to cessation of anindividual'semployment or vesting conditions not being met and / or shares being allocated under the
Plan
Not applicable
Ordinary fully paid
53
24/07/2019
ANZ Custodial
Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
On-market sale
459.60
Ordinary fully paid
-16
24/07/2019
ANZ Custodial
Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
On-market purchase
2,470.33
Ordinary fully paid
86
24/07/2019
ANZ Custodial
Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
On-market purchase
4,465.69
Ordinary fully paid
155
24/07/2019
ANZ Custodial
Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
On-market sale
1,522.41
Ordinary fully paid
-53
24/07/2019
ANZ Custodial
Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
On-market sale
1,235.16
Ordinary fully paid
-43
24/07/2019
ANZ Custodial
Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
On-market purchase
3,533.14
Ordinary fully paid
123
24/07/2019
ANZ Custodial
Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
On-market purchase
6,367.21
Ordinary fully paid
221
24/07/2019
ANZ Custodial
Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
On-market purchase
4,394.88
Ordinary fully paid
153
24/07/2019
ANZ Custodial
Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
On-market purchase
7,980.62
Ordinary fully paid
277
24/07/2019
ANZ Custodial
Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
On-market sale
3,303.34
Ordinary fully paid
-115
24/07/2019
ANZ Custodial
Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
On-market sale
603.22
Ordinary fully paid
-21
24/07/2019
ANZ Custodial
Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
On-market sale
976.64
Ordinary fully paid
-34
24/07/2019
ANZ Custodial
Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
On-market purchase
1,522.41
Ordinary fully paid
53
24/07/2019
ANZ Custodial
Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
On-market purchase
2,823.47
Ordinary fully paid
98
24/07/2019
ANZ Custodial
Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
