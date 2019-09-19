Australia and New Zealand Banking : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)
Notice given in accordance with Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2) Exemption
To
Market Announcements Office
ASX Limited
Level 4
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
1. Name of Company Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522 ("ANZ") gives notice of the aggregated percentage of voting shares in ANZ, in respect of which its associated entities have (1) the power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives and (2) a net economic exposure, in accordance with the terms of an exemption granted by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission pursuant to subsection 259C(2) of the Corporations Act.
Date of present notice:
20 September 2019
The previous notice was given to the ASX on:
13 September 2019
The previous notice was dated:
13 September 2019
2. Issued Share Capital
3(a). Previous and
present aggregated %
of Voting Shares
2,834,584,923 fully paid Ordinary Shares in the capital of ANZ have been issued as at 19 September 2019.
The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:
Class of Shares
Previous Notice
Present Notice
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Ordinary Fully Paid
21,638,627
0.76%
21,636,730
0.76%
3(b). Previous and
present net economic
exposure % of Voting
Shares
The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have a net economic exposure, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:
Class of Shares
Previous Notice
Present Notice
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Ordinary Fully Paid
21,638,627
0.76%
21,636,730
0.76%
4. Details of Controlled
The following controlled entities are the holders in the Voting Shares referred to in
Entity Holdings
paragraph 3 above.
Registered Holder
Controlled Entity entitled to be
Number of Shares
% of Total Shares
registered
ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee
ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ
for ANZ Employee Share
Employee Share Acquisition Plan
Acquisition Plan
63,601
0.00%
ANZ New Zealand Investments
Reserve Bank of NZ
Limited on behalf of various
investment funds and client
portfolios
43,134
0.00%
ANZ New Zealand Investments
JP Morgan Chase Bank
Limited on behalf of various
investment funds and client
portfolios
2,931,319
0.10%
ANZ New Zealand Investments
JP Morgan Chase Bank /
Limited on behalf of various
Reserve Bank of NZ
investment funds and client
portfolios
230,223
0.01%
JP Morgan Nominees
ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand
Limited as trustee for various private
Australia Limited
clients
1,081,881
0.04%
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as
JP Morgan Chase Bank
responsible entity for
ANZ Australian Industrial Equities
Fund
862,494
0.03%
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as
JP Morgan Chase Bank
responsible entity for ANZ Select
Leaders Pool
314,178
0.01%
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as
JP Morgan Chase Bank
responsible entity for
OnePath Sustainable Investments -
Wholesale Australian Share Trust
43,235
0.00%
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as
JP Morgan Chase Bank
responsible entity for
Blue Chip Pool
1,321,977
0.05%
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as
JP Morgan Chase Bank
responsible entity for OPTIMIX
Wholesale Australian Shares Trust -
VINVA
614,339
0.02%
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as
JP Morgan Chase Bank
responsible entity for Optimix
Wholesale Australian Share Trust
873,229
0.03%
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as
JP Morgan Chase Bank
responsible entity for
OnePath Australian Shares Index Pool
11,493,345
0.41%
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as
JP Morgan Chase Bank
responsible entity for OnePath
Australian Shares - Imputation Index
Pool
320,776
0.01%
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as
JP Morgan Chase Bank
responsible entity for OptiMix
Australian Shares Fidelity
453,285
0.02%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
responsible entity for Grow Wrap -
Aligned Dealer Group
72,843
0.00%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as
responsible entity for Dominion
10,525
0.00%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as
responsible entity for FSP
48,345
0.00%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as
responsible entity for Mentor
7,386
0.00%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as
responsible entity for Matrix
4,838
0.00%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as
responsible entity for Voyage
311,149
0.01%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as
responsible entity for Wealthtrac
95,051
0.00%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as
responsible entity for PortfolioOne
439,577
0.02%
Aggregation
21,636,730
0.76%
5. Changes in Voting
Particulars of change in voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities
Shares
are or were entitled since ANZ was last required to give a notice to the ASX are:
Controlled
Date of
Entity entitled
Consideration
Number of
whose
Nature of Change
given in relation to
Class of Share
Change
Shares
shareholding
change ($)
changed
OnePath Funds
Management Ltd
as responsible
entity for
Ordinary fully
13/09/2019
OnePath
On-market sale
50,003.59
-1,796
paid
Australian
Shares -
Imputation
Index Pool
One Path
13/09/2019
Custodian as
On-market sale
23,155.21
Ordinary fully
-834
responsible
paid
entity for FSP
One Path
Custodian as
Ordinary fully
13/09/2019
responsible
On-market sale
12,808.98
-462
paid
entity for
PortfolioOne
ANZ Custodial
Services New
13/09/2019
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
35,800.76
Ordinary fully
-1,216
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
The change in
holding occurred as
a result of shares
ANZEST Pty Ltd
under the Plan
being forfeited due
as Trustee for
to cessation of an
ANZ Employee
Ordinary fully
16/09/2019
individual's
Not applicable
2,351
Share
paid
employment or
Acquisition Plan
vesting conditions
(the "Plan")
not being met and
/ or shares being
allocated under the
Plan
One Path
Custodian as
Ordinary fully
16/09/2019
responsible
On-market sale
25,894.70
-939
paid
entity for
Voyage
One Path
Custodian as
Ordinary fully
16/09/2019
responsible
On-market sale
6,526.91
-238
paid
entity for
Voyage
One Path
Custodian as
Ordinary fully
16/09/2019
responsible
On-market sale
9,089.06
-331
paid
entity for
Voyage
One Path
Custodian as
On-market
Ordinary fully
17/09/2019
responsible
3,231.59
116
purchase
paid
entity for
Voyage
One Path
Custodian as
Ordinary fully
17/09/2019
responsible
On-market sale
3,910.38
-143
paid
entity for
Voyage
The change in
holding occurred as
a result of shares
ANZEST Pty Ltd
under the Plan
being forfeited due
as Trustee for
to cessation of an
ANZ Employee
Ordinary fully
17/09/2019
individual's
Not applicable
1,067
Share
paid
employment or
Acquisition Plan
vesting conditions
(the "Plan")
not being met and
/ or shares being
allocated under the
Plan
ANZ Custodial
Services New
18/09/2019
Zealand Limited
On-market
2,573.32
Ordinary fully
86
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
18/09/2019
Zealand Limited
On-market
6,846.18
Ordinary fully
228
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
18/09/2019
Zealand Limited
On-market
957.52
Ordinary fully
32
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
18/09/2019
Zealand Limited
On-market
2,552.30
Ordinary fully
85
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
18/09/2019
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
2,393.79
Ordinary fully
-80
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
18/09/2019
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
149.61
Ordinary fully
-5
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
18/09/2019
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,675.65
Ordinary fully
-56
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
18/09/2019
Zealand Limited
On-market
1,615.81
Ordinary fully
54
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
18/09/2019
Zealand Limited
On-market
4,233.81
Ordinary fully
141
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
18/09/2019
Zealand Limited
On-market
1,555.96
Ordinary fully
52
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
18/09/2019
Zealand Limited
On-market
4,083.68
Ordinary fully
136
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
18/09/2019
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
2,034.72
Ordinary fully
-68
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
18/09/2019
Zealand Limited
On-market
807.90
Ordinary fully
27
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
18/09/2019
Zealand Limited
On-market
2,191.98
Ordinary fully
73
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
18/09/2019
Zealand Limited
On-market
867.75
Ordinary fully
29
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
