AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
Australia and New Zealand Banking : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)

10/31/2019 | 11:12pm EDT

Notice given in accordance with Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2) Exemption

To

Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

1. Name of Company Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522 ("ANZ") gives notice of the aggregated percentage of voting shares in ANZ, in respect of which its associated entities have (1) the power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives and (2) a net economic exposure, in accordance with the terms of an exemption granted by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission pursuant to subsection 259C(2) of the Corporations Act.

Date of present notice:

1 November 2019

The previous notice was given to the ASX on:

18 October 2019

The previous notice was dated:

18 October 2019

2. Issued Share Capital

3(a). Previous and

present aggregated %

of Voting Shares

2,834,584,923 fully paid Ordinary Shares in the capital of ANZ have been issued as at 31 October 2019.

The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:

Class of Shares

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Ordinary Fully Paid

21,598,221

0.76%

21,481,018

0.76%

3(b). Previous and

present net economic

exposure % of Voting

Shares

The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have a net economic exposure, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:

Class of Shares

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Ordinary Fully Paid

21,598,221

0.76%

21,481,018

0.76%

4. Details of Controlled The following controlled entities are the holders in the Voting Shares referred to in

Entity Holdings

paragraph 3 above.

Registered Holder

Controlled Entity entitled to be

Number of Shares

% of Total Shares

registered

ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee

ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ

for ANZ Employee Share

Employee Share Acquisition Plan

Acquisition Plan

69,797

0.00%

ANZ New Zealand Investments

Reserve Bank of NZ

Limited on behalf of various

investment funds and client

portfolios

43,134

0.00%

ANZ New Zealand Investments

JP Morgan Chase Bank

Limited on behalf of various

investment funds and client

portfolios

2,931,319

0.11%

ANZ New Zealand Investments

JP Morgan Chase Bank /

Limited on behalf of various

Reserve Bank of NZ

investment funds and client

portfolios

230,223

0.01%

JP Morgan Nominees

ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand

Limited as trustee for various private

Australia Limited

clients

1,077,770

0.04%

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as

JP Morgan Chase Bank

responsible entity for

ANZ Australian Industrial Equities

Fund

854,051

0.03%

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as

JP Morgan Chase Bank

responsible entity for ANZ Select

Leaders Pool

316,458

0.01%

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as

JP Morgan Chase Bank

responsible entity for

OnePath Sustainable Investments -

Wholesale Australian Share Trust

45,186

0.00%

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as

JP Morgan Chase Bank

responsible entity for

Blue Chip Pool

1,356,854

0.05%

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as

JP Morgan Chase Bank

responsible entity for OPTIMIX

Wholesale Australian Shares Trust -

VINVA

597,905

0.02%

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as

JP Morgan Chase Bank

responsible entity for Optimix

Wholesale Australian Share Trust

873,229

0.03%

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as

JP Morgan Chase Bank

responsible entity for

OnePath Australian Shares Index Pool

11,404,151

0.40%

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as

JP Morgan Chase Bank

responsible entity for OnePath

Australian Shares - Imputation Index

Pool

323,089

0.01%

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as

JP Morgan Chase Bank

responsible entity for OptiMix

Australian Shares Fidelity

376,724

0.01%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

responsible entity for Grow Wrap -

Aligned Dealer Group

76,286

0.00%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as

responsible entity for Dominion

10,464

0.00%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as

responsible entity for FSP

48,445

0.00%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as

responsible entity for Mentor

7,386

0.00%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as

responsible entity for Matrix

5,929

0.00%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as

responsible entity for Voyage

307,150

0.01%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as

responsible entity for Wealthtrac

93,230

0.01%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as

responsible entity for PortfolioOne

432,238

0.02%

Aggregation

21,481,018

0.76%

5. Changes in Voting

Particulars of change in voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities

Shares

are or were entitled since ANZ was last required to give a notice to the ASX are:

Controlled

Date of

Entity entitled

Consideration

Number of

whose

Nature of Change

given in relation to

Class of Share

Change

Shares

shareholding

change ($)

changed

The change in

holding occurred as

a result of shares

ANZEST Pty Ltd

under the Plan

being forfeited due

as Trustee for

to cessation of an

ANZ Employee

Ordinary fully

18/10/2019

individual's

Not applicable

897

Share

paid

employment or

Acquisition Plan

vesting conditions

(the "Plan")

not being met and

/ or shares being

allocated under the

Plan

OnePath Funds

Management Ltd

as responsible

Ordinary fully

18/10/2019

entity for

On-market sale

1,081,953.06

-39,041

paid

OptiMix

Australian

Shares Fidelity

OnePath

Custodians Pty

Ltd as

On-market

Ordinary fully

18/10/2019

responsible

4,088.79

146

purchase

paid

entity for Grow

Wrap - Aligned

Dealer Group

OnePath

Custodians Pty

18/10/2019

Ltd as

On-market sale

18,944.77

Ordinary fully

-686

responsible

paid

entity for

Voyage

ANZ Custodial

Services New

22/10/2019

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

2,124.17

Ordinary fully

-72

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

22/10/2019

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

177.01

Ordinary fully

-6

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

22/10/2019

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

2,920.74

Ordinary fully

-99

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

22/10/2019

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

3,658.30

Ordinary fully

-124

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

OnePath Funds

Management Ltd

as responsible

entity for

Ordinary fully

22/10/2019

OPTIMIX

On-market sale

30,925.60

-1,112

paid

Wholesale

Australian

Shares Trust -

VINVA

ANZ Custodial

Services New

23/10/2019

Zealand Limited

On-market

5,284.97

Ordinary fully

178

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

23/10/2019

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

2,930.58

Ordinary fully

-99

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

23/10/2019

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

326.60

Ordinary fully

-11

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

23/10/2019

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

1,543.92

Ordinary fully

-52

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

23/10/2019

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

1,514.23

Ordinary fully

-51

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

23/10/2019

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

29.69

Ordinary fully

-1

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

23/10/2019

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

4,245.80

Ordinary fully

-143

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

23/10/2019

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

4,025.84

Ordinary fully

-136

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

23/10/2019

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

7,096.12

Ordinary fully

-239

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

23/10/2019

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

3,473.83

Ordinary fully

-117

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

23/10/2019

Zealand Limited

On-market

8,550.97

Ordinary fully

288

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

23/10/2019

Zealand Limited

On-market

1,573.62

Ordinary fully

53

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

23/10/2019

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

917.66

Ordinary fully

-31

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

23/10/2019

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

1,989.29

Ordinary fully

-67

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

23/10/2019

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

89.07

Ordinary fully

-3

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

23/10/2019

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

267.22

Ordinary fully

-9

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 03:11:06 UTC
