AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
Australia and New Zealand Banking : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)

02/13/2020 | 10:54pm EST

14 February 2020

Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)

Attached is a notice given in accordance with a Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)

exemption. This has been approved for distribution by ANZ's Company Secretary.

Yours faithfully

Simon Pordage

Company Secretary

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522

ANZ Centre Melbourne, Level 9A, 833 Collins Street, Docklands VIC 3008

Notice given in accordance with Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2) Exemption

To

Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

1. Name of Company Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522 ("ANZ") gives notice of the aggregated percentage of voting shares in ANZ, in respect of which its associated entities have (1) the power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives and (2) a net economic exposure, in accordance with the terms of an exemption granted by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission pursuant to subsection 259C(2) of the Corporations Act.

Date of present notice:

14 February 2020

The previous notice was given to the ASX on:

31 January 2020

The previous notice was dated:

31 January 2020

2. Issued Share Capital

3(a). Previous and

present aggregated %

of Voting Shares

2,836,177,422 fully paid Ordinary Shares in the capital of ANZ have been issued as at 13 February 2020.

The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:

Class of Shares

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Ordinary Fully Paid

20,197,406

0.71%

3,770,206

0.13%

3(b). Previous and

present net economic

exposure % of Voting

Shares

The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have a net economic exposure, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:

Class of Shares

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Ordinary Fully Paid

20,197,406

0.71%

3,770,206

0.13%

4. Details of Controlled

The following controlled entities are the holders in the Voting Shares referred to in

Entity Holdings

paragraph 3 above.

Registered Holder

Controlled Entity entitled to be

Number of Shares

% of Total Shares

registered

ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee

ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ

for ANZ Employee Share

Employee Share Acquisition Plan

Acquisition Plan

23,069

0.00%

ANZ New Zealand Investments

Reserve Bank of NZ

Limited on behalf of various

investment funds and client portfolios

43,134

0.00%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

ANZ New Zealand Investments

Limited on behalf of various

investment funds and client portfolios

2,376,575

0.08%

JP Morgan Chase Bank /

ANZ New Zealand Investments

Limited on behalf of various

Reserve Bank of NZ

investment funds and client portfolios

230,223

0.01%

JP Morgan Nominees

ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand

Limited as trustee for various private

Australia Limited

clients

1,097,205

0.04%

Aggregation

3,770,206

0.13%

During the reporting period, OnePath Funds Management Ltd and OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd were transferred to IOOF Holdings Limited as part of the previously announced completion of the sale of ANZ's OnePath Pensions & Investments business. This accounted for 16,428,243 shares (0.58%).

5. Changes in Voting

Particulars of change in voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities

Shares

are or were entitled since ANZ was last required to give a notice to the ASX are:

Controlled

Date of

Entity entitled

Consideration

Number of

whose

Nature of Change

given in relation to

Class of Share

Change

Shares

shareholding

change ($)

changed

The change in

holding occurred as

a result of shares

ANZEST Pty Ltd

under the Plan

being forfeited due

as Trustee for

to cessation of an

ANZ Employee

Ordinary fully

31/01/2020

individual's

Not applicable

404

Share

paid

employment or

Acquisition Plan

vesting conditions

(the "Plan")

not being met and

/ or shares being

allocated under the

Plan

OnePath Funds

Management Ltd

as responsible

entity for

Ordinary fully

31/01/2020

OPTIMIX

On-market sale

1,027.80

-40

paid

Wholesale

Australian

Shares Trust -

VINVA

OnePath

Custodians Pty

31/01/2020

Ltd as

On-market sale

20,185.06

Ordinary fully

-779

responsible

paid

entity for

Voyage

The change in

holding occurred as

a result of shares

ANZEST Pty Ltd

under the Plan

being forfeited due

as Trustee for

to cessation of an

ANZ Employee

Ordinary fully

4/02/2020

individual's

Not applicable

340

Share

paid

employment or

Acquisition Plan

vesting conditions

(the "Plan")

not being met and

/ or shares being

allocated under the

Plan

ANZ Custodial

Services New

6/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

827.94

Ordinary fully

31

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

6/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

2,251.32

Ordinary fully

84

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

6/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

854.65

Ordinary fully

32

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

6/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

2,304.92

Ordinary fully

86

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

6/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

347.20

Ordinary fully

13

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

6/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

964.85

Ordinary fully

36

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

6/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

2,270.17

Ordinary fully

85

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

6/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

6,030.30

Ordinary fully

225

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

6/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

3,952.76

Ordinary fully

-148

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

6/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

6,196.22

Ordinary fully

232

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

6/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

16,482.83

Ordinary fully

615

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

6/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

2,136.63

Ordinary fully

80

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

6/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

5,789.09

Ordinary fully

216

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

6/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

3,605.56

Ordinary fully

135

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

6/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

9,621.68

Ordinary fully

359

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

6/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

9,694.95

Ordinary fully

-363

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

6/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

2,590.66

Ordinary fully

-97

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

The change in

holding occurred as

a result of shares

ANZEST Pty Ltd

under the Plan

being forfeited due

as Trustee for

to cessation of an

ANZ Employee

Ordinary fully

10/02/2020

individual's

Not applicable

388

Share

paid

employment or

Acquisition Plan

vesting conditions

(the "Plan")

not being met and

/ or shares being

allocated under the

Plan

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

108.92

Ordinary fully

-4

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

1,225.32

Ordinary fully

-45

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

2,377.27

Ordinary fully

-87

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

5,492.31

Ordinary fully

201

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

299.52

Ordinary fully

-11

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

190.61

Ordinary fully

-7

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

792.42

Ordinary fully

-29

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

163.38

Ordinary fully

-6

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

1,633.75

Ordinary fully

-60

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

2,431.92

Ordinary fully

-89

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

737.77

Ordinary fully

-27

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

789.65

Ordinary fully

-29

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

1,366.25

Ordinary fully

-50

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

4,590.59

Ordinary fully

168

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

2,287.26

Ordinary fully

-84

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

1,229.62

Ordinary fully

-45

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

2,841.79

Ordinary fully

-104

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

5,718.15

Ordinary fully

-210

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

2,341.72

Ordinary fully

-86

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

1,420.90

Ordinary fully

-52

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

4,563.26

Ordinary fully

-167

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

54.65

Ordinary fully

-2

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

8,142.83

Ordinary fully

-298

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

3,757.64

Ordinary fully

-138

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

1,475.55

Ordinary fully

-54

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

5,137.08

Ordinary fully

-188

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

6,366.71

Ordinary fully

233

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

1,660.99

Ordinary fully

-61

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

2,322.62

Ordinary fully

-85

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

655.80

Ordinary fully

-24

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

953.03

Ordinary fully

-35

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

437.20

Ordinary fully

-16

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

1,174.97

Ordinary fully

-43

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

2,732.49

Ordinary fully

100

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

1,143.63

Ordinary fully

-42

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

2,049.37

Ordinary fully

-75

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

490.13

Ordinary fully

-18

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

599.04

Ordinary fully

-22

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

1,967.39

Ordinary fully

-72

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

6,312.06

Ordinary fully

231

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

4,535.94

Ordinary fully

166

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

10,438.12

Ordinary fully

382

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

2,185.99

Ordinary fully

80

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

326.75

Ordinary fully

-12

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

519.17

Ordinary fully

-19

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

571.82

Ordinary fully

-21

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

929.05

Ordinary fully

-34

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

12/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

27.32

Ordinary fully

-1

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

Addresses

The addresses of entities named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

ANZ

Level 9A, ANZ Centre Melbourne, 833 Collins Street, Docklands Vic 3008

ANZEST Pty Ltd

Level 9A, ANZ Centre Melbourne, 833 Collins Street, Docklands Vic 3008

ANZ New Zealand

Investments

ANZ Centre, 23-29 Albert Street, Auckland, New Zealand

Limited

JP Morgan Chase

85 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Bank

JP Morgan

85 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Nominees Australia

Limited

Reserve Bank of NZ

2 The Terrace, PO Box 2498 Wellington 6011, New Zealand

ANZ Custodial

Services New

ANZ Centre, 23-29 Albert Street, Auckland, New Zealand

Zealand Limited

OnePath Funds Management Ltd and OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd were transferred to IOOF Holdings Limited during the reporting period.

print name

Simon Pordage

Capacity

Sign here

Date

Company Secretary

14 February 2020

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 03:53:02 UTC
