Australia and New Zealand Banking : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)

Notice given in accordance with Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2) Exemption
To
Market Announcements Office
ASX Limited
Level 4
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
1. Name of Company Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522 ("ANZ") gives notice of the aggregated percentage of voting shares in ANZ, in respect of which its associated entities have (1) the power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives and (2) a net economic exposure, in accordance with the terms of an exemption granted by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission pursuant to subsection 259C(2) of the Corporations Act.
Date of present notice:
14 February 2020
The previous notice was given to the ASX on:
31 January 2020
The previous notice was dated:
31 January 2020
2. Issued Share Capital
3(a). Previous and
present aggregated %
of Voting Shares
2,836,177,422 fully paid Ordinary Shares in the capital of ANZ have been issued as at 13 February 2020.
The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:
Class of Shares
Previous Notice
Present Notice
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Ordinary Fully Paid
20,197,406
0.71%
3,770,206
0.13%
3(b). Previous and
present net economic
exposure % of Voting
Shares
The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have a net economic exposure, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:
Class of Shares
Previous Notice
Present Notice
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Ordinary Fully Paid
20,197,406
0.71%
3,770,206
0.13%
4. Details of Controlled
The following controlled entities are the holders in the Voting Shares referred to in
Entity Holdings
paragraph 3 above.
Registered Holder
Controlled Entity entitled to be
Number of Shares
% of Total Shares
registered
ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee
ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ
for ANZ Employee Share
Employee Share Acquisition Plan
Acquisition Plan
23,069
0.00%
ANZ New Zealand Investments
Reserve Bank of NZ
Limited on behalf of various
investment funds and client portfolios
43,134
0.00%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
ANZ New Zealand Investments
Limited on behalf of various
investment funds and client portfolios
2,376,575
0.08%
JP Morgan Chase Bank /
ANZ New Zealand Investments
Limited on behalf of various
Reserve Bank of NZ
investment funds and client portfolios
230,223
0.01%
JP Morgan Nominees
ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand
Limited as trustee for various private
Australia Limited
clients
1,097,205
0.04%
Aggregation
3,770,206
0.13%
During the reporting period, OnePath Funds Management Ltd and OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd were transferred to IOOF Holdings Limited as part of the previously announced completion of the sale of ANZ's OnePath Pensions & Investments business. This accounted for 16,428,243 shares (0.58%).
5. Changes in Voting
Particulars of change in voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities
Shares
are or were entitled since ANZ was last required to give a notice to the ASX are:
Controlled
Date of
Entity entitled
Consideration
Number of
whose
Nature of Change
given in relation to
Class of Share
Change
Shares
shareholding
change ($)
changed
The change in
holding occurred as
a result of shares
ANZEST Pty Ltd
under the Plan
being forfeited due
as Trustee for
to cessation of an
ANZ Employee
Ordinary fully
31/01/2020
individual's
Not applicable
404
Share
paid
employment or
Acquisition Plan
vesting conditions
(the "Plan")
not being met and
/ or shares being
allocated under the
Plan
OnePath Funds
Management Ltd
as responsible
entity for
Ordinary fully
31/01/2020
OPTIMIX
On-market sale
1,027.80
-40
paid
Wholesale
Australian
Shares Trust -
VINVA
OnePath
Custodians Pty
31/01/2020
Ltd as
On-market sale
20,185.06
Ordinary fully
-779
responsible
paid
entity for
Voyage
The change in
holding occurred as
a result of shares
ANZEST Pty Ltd
under the Plan
being forfeited due
as Trustee for
to cessation of an
ANZ Employee
Ordinary fully
4/02/2020
individual's
Not applicable
340
Share
paid
employment or
Acquisition Plan
vesting conditions
(the "Plan")
not being met and
/ or shares being
allocated under the
Plan
ANZ Custodial
Services New
6/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
827.94
Ordinary fully
31
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
6/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
2,251.32
Ordinary fully
84
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
6/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
854.65
Ordinary fully
32
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
6/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
2,304.92
Ordinary fully
86
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
6/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
347.20
Ordinary fully
13
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
6/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
964.85
Ordinary fully
36
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
6/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
2,270.17
Ordinary fully
85
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
6/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
6,030.30
Ordinary fully
225
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
6/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
3,952.76
Ordinary fully
-148
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
6/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
6,196.22
Ordinary fully
232
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
6/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
16,482.83
Ordinary fully
615
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
6/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
2,136.63
Ordinary fully
80
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
6/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
5,789.09
Ordinary fully
216
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
6/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
3,605.56
Ordinary fully
135
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
6/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
9,621.68
Ordinary fully
359
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
6/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
9,694.95
Ordinary fully
-363
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
6/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
2,590.66
Ordinary fully
-97
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
The change in
holding occurred as
a result of shares
ANZEST Pty Ltd
under the Plan
being forfeited due
as Trustee for
to cessation of an
ANZ Employee
Ordinary fully
10/02/2020
individual's
Not applicable
388
Share
paid
employment or
Acquisition Plan
vesting conditions
(the "Plan")
not being met and
/ or shares being
allocated under the
Plan
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
108.92
Ordinary fully
-4
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,225.32
Ordinary fully
-45
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
2,377.27
Ordinary fully
-87
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
5,492.31
Ordinary fully
201
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
299.52
Ordinary fully
-11
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
190.61
Ordinary fully
-7
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
792.42
Ordinary fully
-29
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
163.38
Ordinary fully
-6
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,633.75
Ordinary fully
-60
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
2,431.92
Ordinary fully
-89
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
737.77
Ordinary fully
-27
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
789.65
Ordinary fully
-29
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,366.25
Ordinary fully
-50
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
4,590.59
Ordinary fully
168
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
2,287.26
Ordinary fully
-84
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,229.62
Ordinary fully
-45
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
2,841.79
Ordinary fully
-104
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
5,718.15
Ordinary fully
-210
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
2,341.72
Ordinary fully
-86
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,420.90
Ordinary fully
-52
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
4,563.26
Ordinary fully
-167
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
54.65
Ordinary fully
-2
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
8,142.83
Ordinary fully
-298
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
3,757.64
Ordinary fully
-138
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,475.55
Ordinary fully
-54
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
5,137.08
Ordinary fully
-188
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
6,366.71
Ordinary fully
233
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,660.99
Ordinary fully
-61
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
2,322.62
Ordinary fully
-85
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
655.80
Ordinary fully
-24
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
953.03
Ordinary fully
-35
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
437.20
Ordinary fully
-16
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,174.97
Ordinary fully
-43
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
2,732.49
Ordinary fully
100
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,143.63
Ordinary fully
-42
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
2,049.37
Ordinary fully
-75
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
490.13
Ordinary fully
-18
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
599.04
Ordinary fully
-22
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,967.39
Ordinary fully
-72
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
6,312.06
Ordinary fully
231
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
4,535.94
Ordinary fully
166
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
10,438.12
Ordinary fully
382
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
2,185.99
Ordinary fully
80
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
326.75
Ordinary fully
-12
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
519.17
Ordinary fully
-19
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
571.82
Ordinary fully
-21
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
929.05
Ordinary fully
-34
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
12/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
27.32
Ordinary fully
-1
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
Addresses
The addresses of entities named in this form are as follows:
ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 03:53:02 UTC