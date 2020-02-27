Australia and New Zealand Banking : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)

Notice given in accordance with Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2) Exemption
To
Market Announcements Office
ASX Limited
Level 4
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
1. Name of Company Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522 ("ANZ") gives notice of the aggregated percentage of voting shares in ANZ, in respect of which its associated entities have (1) the power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives and (2) a net economic exposure, in accordance with the terms of an exemption granted by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission pursuant to subsection 259C(2) of the Corporations Act.
Date of present notice:
28 February 2020
The previous notice was given to the ASX on:
14 February 2020
The previous notice was dated:
14 February 2020
2. Issued Share Capital
3(a). Previous and
present aggregated %
of Voting Shares
2,836,177,422 fully paid Ordinary Shares in the capital of ANZ have been issued as at 27 February 2020.
The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:
Class of Shares
Previous Notice
Present Notice
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Ordinary Fully Paid
3,770,206
0.13%
3,830,076
0.14%
3(b). Previous and
present net economic
exposure % of Voting
Shares
The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have a net economic exposure, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:
Class of Shares
Previous Notice
Present Notice
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Ordinary Fully Paid
3,770,206
0.13%
3,830,076
0.14%
4. Details of Controlled
The following controlled entities are the holders in the Voting Shares referred to in
Entity Holdings
paragraph 3 above.
Registered Holder
Controlled Entity entitled to be
Number of Shares
% of Total Shares
registered
ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee
ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ
for ANZ Employee Share
Employee Share Acquisition Plan
Acquisition Plan
33,649
0.00%
ANZ New Zealand Investments
Reserve Bank of NZ
Limited on behalf of various
investment funds and client portfolios
43,134
0.00%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
ANZ New Zealand Investments
Limited on behalf of various
investment funds and client portfolios
2,424,003
0.09%
JP Morgan Chase Bank /
ANZ New Zealand Investments
Limited on behalf of various
Reserve Bank of NZ
investment funds and client portfolios
230,223
0.01%
JP Morgan Nominees
ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand
Limited as trustee for various private
Australia Limited
clients
1,099,067
0.04%
Aggregation
3,830,076
0.14%
5. Changes in Voting
Particulars of change in voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities
Shares
are or were entitled since ANZ was last required to give a notice to the ASX are:
Controlled
Date of
Entity entitled
Consideration
Number of
whose
Nature of Change
given in relation to
Class of Share
Change
Shares
shareholding
change ($)
changed
The change in
holding occurred as
a result of shares
ANZEST Pty Ltd
under the Plan
being forfeited due
as Trustee for
to cessation of an
ANZ Employee
Ordinary fully
17/02/2020
individual's
Not applicable
10,519
Share
paid
employment or
Acquisition Plan
vesting conditions
(the "Plan")
not being met and
/ or shares being
allocated under the
Plan
The change in
holding occurred as
a result of shares
ANZEST Pty Ltd
under the Plan
being forfeited due
as Trustee for
to cessation of an
ANZ Employee
Ordinary fully
19/02/2020
individual's
Not applicable
61
Share
paid
employment or
Acquisition Plan
vesting conditions
(the "Plan")
not being met and
/ or shares being
allocated under the
Plan
ANZ Custodial
Services New
19/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
4,440.85
Ordinary fully
159
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
19/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
3,100.22
Ordinary fully
111
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
19/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,480.29
Ordinary fully
-53
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
19/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,871.30
Ordinary fully
-67
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
19/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,787.51
Ordinary fully
-64
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
19/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,452.35
Ordinary fully
-52
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
19/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
3,016.43
Ordinary fully
-108
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
19/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
614.46
Ordinary fully
-22
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
19/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
2,234.39
Ordinary fully
-80
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
19/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
865.83
Ordinary fully
-31
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
19/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,173.05
Ordinary fully
-42
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
19/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
586.53
Ordinary fully
-21
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
19/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,592.00
Ordinary fully
-57
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
19/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,536.15
Ordinary fully
-55
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
19/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,228.91
Ordinary fully
-44
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
19/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
809.97
Ordinary fully
-29
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
19/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
8,912.79
Ordinary fully
318
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
19/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
17,763.41
Ordinary fully
636
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
19/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
6,866.77
Ordinary fully
245
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
19/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
9,809.68
Ordinary fully
350
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
19/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,703.72
Ordinary fully
-61
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
19/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,564.07
Ordinary fully
-56
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
19/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
1,815.44
Ordinary fully
65
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
19/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
4,596.54
Ordinary fully
164
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
19/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
3,643.60
Ordinary fully
130
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
19/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
756.74
Ordinary fully
27
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
19/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
2,410.38
Ordinary fully
86
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
19/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
837.90
Ordinary fully
-30
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
19/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,368.57
Ordinary fully
-49
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
19/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
307.23
Ordinary fully
-11
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
19/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
363.09
Ordinary fully
-13
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
19/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
167.58
Ordinary fully
-6
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
19/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
558.59
Ordinary fully
-20
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ New
Zealand
Investments
Limited on
On-market
Ordinary fully
20/02/2020
behalf of
1,278,605.67
47,428
purchase
paid
various
investment
funds and client
portfolios
ANZ Custodial
Services New
26/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
998.18
Ordinary fully
36
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
26/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
612.13
Ordinary fully
22
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
26/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
2,356.81
Ordinary fully
-85
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
26/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,497.26
Ordinary fully
-54
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
26/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,940.90
Ordinary fully
-70
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
26/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
3,133.17
Ordinary fully
-113
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
26/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,386.36
Ordinary fully
-50
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
26/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
4,020.44
Ordinary fully
145
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
26/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
2,309.41
Ordinary fully
83
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
26/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
693.18
Ordinary fully
25
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
26/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
417.36
Ordinary fully
15
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
26/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
2,578.62
Ordinary fully
93
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
26/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
1,502.51
Ordinary fully
54
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
26/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
2,190.44
Ordinary fully
79
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
26/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
1,279.92
Ordinary fully
46
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
26/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,053.63
Ordinary fully
-38
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
26/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
1,691.36
Ordinary fully
61
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
26/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
1,029.49
Ordinary fully
37
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
26/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
2,966.80
Ordinary fully
107
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
26/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
1,725.10
Ordinary fully
62
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
26/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
3,049.99
Ordinary fully
110
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
26/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
1,752.92
Ordinary fully
63
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
26/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
2,467.72
Ordinary fully
-89
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
26/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
6,016.79
Ordinary fully
-217
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
26/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
194.09
Ordinary fully
-7
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
26/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
3,244.08
Ordinary fully
-117
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
26/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
831.81
Ordinary fully
-30
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
26/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,746.81
Ordinary fully
-63
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
26/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
1,857.72
Ordinary fully
67
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
26/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
1,085.15
Ordinary fully
39
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
26/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
4,353.16
Ordinary fully
157
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
26/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
2,504.18
Ordinary fully
90
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
26/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
1,469.54
Ordinary fully
53
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
26/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
862.55
Ordinary fully
31
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
Addresses
The addresses of entities named in this form are as follows:
