Australia and New Zealand Banking : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)

12 March 2020 Market Announcements Office ASX Limited Level 4 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2) Attached is a notice given in accordance with a Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2) exemption. It has been approved for distribution by ANZ's Company Secretary. Yours faithfully Simon Pordage Company Secretary Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522 ANZ Centre Melbourne, Level 9A, 833 Collins Street, Docklands VIC 3008 Notice given in accordance with Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2) Exemption To Market Announcements Office ASX Limited Level 4 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 1. Name of Company Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522 ("ANZ") gives notice of the aggregated percentage of voting shares in ANZ, in respect of which its associated entities have (1) the power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives and (2) a net economic exposure, in accordance with the terms of an exemption granted by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission pursuant to subsection 259C(2) of the Corporations Act. Date of present notice: 12 March 2020 The previous notice was given to the ASX on: 28 February 2020 The previous notice was dated: 28 February 2020 2. Issued Share Capital 3(a). Previous and present aggregated % of Voting Shares 2,836,177,422 fully paid Ordinary Shares in the capital of ANZ have been issued as at 11 March 2020. The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are: Class of Shares Previous Notice Present Notice Total Number % of Total Shares Total Number % of Total Shares Ordinary Fully Paid 3,830,076 0.14% 3,629,092 0.13% 3(b). Previous and present net economic exposure % of Voting Shares The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have a net economic exposure, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are: Class of Shares Previous Notice Present Notice Total Number % of Total Shares Total Number % of Total Shares Ordinary Fully Paid 3,830,076 0.14% 3,629,092 0.13% 4. Details of Controlled The following controlled entities are the holders in the Voting Shares referred to in Entity Holdings paragraph 3 above. Registered Holder Controlled Entity entitled to be Number of Shares % of Total Shares registered ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ for ANZ Employee Share Employee Share Acquisition Plan Acquisition Plan 24,746 0.00% ANZ New Zealand Investments Reserve Bank of NZ Limited on behalf of various investment funds and client portfolios 23,134 0.00% JP Morgan Chase Bank ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited on behalf of various investment funds and client portfolios 2,246,460 0.08% JP Morgan Chase Bank / ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited on behalf of various Reserve Bank of NZ investment funds and client portfolios 230,223 0.01% JP Morgan Nominees ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private Australia Limited clients 1,104,529 0.04% Aggregation 3,629,092 0.13% 5. Changes in Voting Particulars of change in voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities Shares are or were entitled since ANZ was last required to give a notice to the ASX are: Controlled Date of Entity entitled Consideration Number of whose Nature of Change given in relation to Class of Share Change Shares shareholding change ($) changed The change in holding occurred as a result of shares ANZEST Pty Ltd under the Plan being forfeited due as Trustee for to cessation of an ANZ Employee Ordinary fully 1,657 28/02/2020 individual's Not applicable Share paid employment or Acquisition Plan vesting conditions (the "Plan") not being met and / or shares being allocated under the Plan ANZ Custodial Services New 28/02/2020 Zealand Limited On-market sale 426.99 Ordinary fully -16 as trustee for paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 28/02/2020 Zealand Limited On-market sale 1,467.76 Ordinary fully -55 as trustee for paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New Ordinary fully 28/02/2020 Zealand Limited On-market sale 1,441.08 -54 as trustee for paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New Ordinary fully 28/02/2020 Zealand Limited On-market sale 133.43 -5 as trustee for paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 28/02/2020 Zealand Limited On-market sale 1,014.09 Ordinary fully -38 as trustee for paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 28/02/2020 Zealand Limited On-market sale 1,094.15 Ordinary fully -41 as trustee for paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 28/02/2020 Zealand Limited On-market sale 1,974.81 Ordinary fully -74 as trustee for paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New Ordinary fully 28/02/2020 Zealand Limited On-market sale 2,668.66 -100 as trustee for paid various private clients The change in holding occurred as a result of shares ANZEST Pty Ltd under the Plan being forfeited due as Trustee for to cessation of an ANZ Employee Ordinary fully 2/03/2020 individual's Not applicable 85 Share paid employment or Acquisition Plan vesting conditions (the "Plan") not being met and / or shares being allocated under the Plan The change in holding occurred as a result of shares ANZEST Pty Ltd under the Plan being forfeited due as Trustee for to cessation of an ANZ Employee Ordinary fully 3/03/2020 individual's Not applicable -11,215 Share paid employment or Acquisition Plan vesting conditions (the "Plan") not being met and / or shares being allocated under the Plan ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited on Ordinary fully 3/03/2020 behalf of On-market sale 508,956.00 -20,000 paid various investment funds and client portfolios ANZ Custodial Services New Ordinary fully 4/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market sale 180.62 -7 as trustee for paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New Ordinary fully 4/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market sale 3,483.46 -135 as trustee for paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 4/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market sale 1,135.35 Ordinary fully -44 as trustee for paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 4/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 2,296.50 Ordinary fully 89 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 4/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 4,609.07 Ordinary fully 178 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 4/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market sale 361.25 Ordinary fully -14 as trustee for paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 4/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market sale 3,535.06 Ordinary fully -137 as trustee for paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New Ordinary fully 4/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market sale 1,161.15 -45 as trustee for paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 4/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 954.73 Ordinary fully 37 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 4/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 1,916.14 Ordinary fully 74 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 4/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 2,090.07 Ordinary fully 81 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 4/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 4,194.78 Ordinary fully 162 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 4/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market sale 1,290.17 Ordinary fully -50 as trustee for paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 4/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market sale 387.05 Ordinary fully -15 as trustee for paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 4/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market sale 619.28 Ordinary fully -24 as trustee for paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New Ordinary fully 4/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market sale 877.32 -34 as trustee for paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 4/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 2,141.68 Ordinary fully 83 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 4/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 4,272.46 Ordinary fully 165 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New Ordinary fully 4/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market sale 1,935.25 -75 as trustee for paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New Ordinary fully 4/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market sale 77.41 -3 as trustee for paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 4/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market sale 1,625.61 Ordinary fully -63 as trustee for paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New Ordinary fully 4/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market sale 645.09 -25 as trustee for paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 4/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 5,728.35 Ordinary fully 222 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 4/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 11,522.69 Ordinary fully 445 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 4/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 1,548.20 Ordinary fully 60 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 4/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 3,107.24 Ordinary fully 120 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 4/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 1,212.76 Ordinary fully 47 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 4/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 2,408.12 Ordinary fully 93 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 4/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 696.69 Ordinary fully 27 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 4/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 1,372.37 Ordinary fully 53 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 4/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 180.62 Ordinary fully 7 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 4/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 440.20 Ordinary fully 17 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 4/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 464.46 Ordinary fully 18 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 4/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 1,009.85 Ordinary fully 39 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients The change in holding occurred as a result of shares ANZEST Pty Ltd under the Plan being forfeited due as Trustee for to cessation of an ANZ Employee Ordinary fully 5/03/2020 individual's Not applicable 122 Share paid employment or Acquisition Plan vesting conditions (the "Plan") not being met and / or shares being allocated under the Plan The change in holding occurred as a result of shares ANZEST Pty Ltd under the Plan being forfeited due as Trustee for to cessation of an ANZ Employee Ordinary fully 6/03/2020 individual's Not applicable 53 Share paid employment or Acquisition Plan vesting conditions (the "Plan") not being met and / or shares being allocated under the Plan ANZ Custodial Services New Ordinary fully 6/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 24,867.36 1,000 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients The change in holding occurred as a result of shares ANZEST Pty Ltd under the Plan being forfeited due as Trustee for to cessation of an ANZ Employee Ordinary fully 10/03/2020 individual's Not applicable 395 Share paid employment or Acquisition Plan vesting conditions (the "Plan") not being met and / or shares being allocated under the Plan ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited on Ordinary fully 10/03/2020 behalf of On-market sale 491,899.73 -23,289 paid various investment funds and client portfolios ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited on Ordinary fully 10/03/2020 behalf of On-market sale 1,111,124.89 -53,231 paid various investment funds and client portfolios ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited on Ordinary fully 10/03/2020 behalf of On-market sale 2,056,648.16 -101,023 paid various investment funds and client portfolios ANZ Custodial Services New 11/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market sale 658.24 Ordinary fully -31 as trustee for paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 11/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market sale 1,061.68 Ordinary fully -50 as trustee for paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New Ordinary fully 11/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market sale 637.01 -30 as trustee for paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 11/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 424.67 Ordinary fully 20 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 11/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 1,576.79 Ordinary fully 74 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New Ordinary fully 11/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market sale 764.41 -36 as trustee for paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 11/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market sale 5,350.88 Ordinary fully -252 as trustee for paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 11/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market sale 106.17 Ordinary fully -5 as trustee for paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New Ordinary fully 11/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market sale 467.14 -22 as trustee for paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 11/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market sale 2,951.48 Ordinary fully -139 as trustee for paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 11/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market sale 4,055.63 Ordinary fully -191 as trustee for paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 11/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 2,993.95 Ordinary fully 141 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 11/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 10,760.53 Ordinary fully 505 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 11/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market sale 21.23 Ordinary fully -1 as trustee for paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New Ordinary fully 11/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market sale 1,210.32 -57 as trustee for paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 11/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 382.21 Ordinary fully 18 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 11/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 1,427.63 Ordinary fully 67 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New Ordinary fully 11/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market sale 785.65 -37 as trustee for paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New Ordinary fully 11/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market sale 1,528.82 -72 as trustee for paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 11/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 4,013.16 Ordinary fully 189 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 11/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 14,446.81 Ordinary fully 678 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 11/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 785.65 Ordinary fully 37 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 11/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 2,940.50 Ordinary fully 138 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 11/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 339.74 Ordinary fully 16 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 11/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 1,257.17 Ordinary fully 59 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New Ordinary fully 11/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market sale 615.77 -29 as trustee for paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 11/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market sale 382.21 Ordinary fully -18 as trustee for paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 11/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 2,611.74 Ordinary fully 123 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 11/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 9,439.44 Ordinary fully 443 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 11/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 3,779.59 Ordinary fully 178 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 11/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 13,615.80 Ordinary fully 639 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 11/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 488.37 Ordinary fully 23 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 11/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 1,768.57 Ordinary fully 83 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 11/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 552.08 Ordinary fully 26 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 11/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 2,066.88 Ordinary fully 97 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 11/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 1,528.82 Ordinary fully 72 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 11/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 5,561.38 Ordinary fully 261 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 11/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 2,696.68 Ordinary fully 127 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients ANZ Custodial Services New 11/03/2020 Zealand Limited On-market 9,695.13 Ordinary fully 455 as trustee for purchase paid various private clients Addresses The addresses of entities named in this form are as follows: Name Address ANZ Level 9A, ANZ Centre Melbourne, 833 Collins Street, Docklands Vic 3008 ANZEST Pty Ltd Level 9A, ANZ Centre Melbourne, 833 Collins Street, Docklands Vic 3008 ANZ New Zealand Investments ANZ Centre, 23-29 Albert Street, Auckland, New Zealand Limited JP Morgan Chase 85 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Bank JP Morgan 85 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Nominees Australia Limited Reserve Bank of NZ 2 The Terrace, PO Box 2498 Wellington 6011, New Zealand ANZ Custodial Services New ANZ Centre, 23-29 Albert Street, Auckland, New Zealand Zealand Limited print name Simon Pordage Capacity Company Secretary Sign here Date 12 March 2020 Attachments Original document

