AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
Australia and New Zealand Banking : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)

03/11/2020 | 11:59pm EDT

12 March 2020

Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)

Attached is a notice given in accordance with a Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2) exemption. It has been approved for distribution by ANZ's Company Secretary.

Yours faithfully

Simon Pordage

Company Secretary

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522

ANZ Centre Melbourne, Level 9A, 833 Collins Street, Docklands VIC 3008

Notice given in accordance with Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2) Exemption

To

Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

1. Name of Company Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522 ("ANZ") gives notice of the aggregated percentage of voting shares in ANZ, in respect of which its associated entities have (1) the power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives and (2) a net economic exposure, in accordance with the terms of an exemption granted by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission pursuant to subsection 259C(2) of the Corporations Act.

Date of present notice:

12 March 2020

The previous notice was given to the ASX on:

28 February 2020

The previous notice was dated:

28 February 2020

2. Issued Share Capital

3(a). Previous and

present aggregated %

of Voting Shares

2,836,177,422 fully paid Ordinary Shares in the capital of ANZ have been issued as at 11 March 2020.

The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:

Class of Shares

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Ordinary Fully Paid

3,830,076

0.14%

3,629,092

0.13%

3(b). Previous and

present net economic

exposure % of Voting

Shares

The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have a net economic exposure, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:

Class of Shares

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Ordinary Fully Paid

3,830,076

0.14%

3,629,092

0.13%

4. Details of Controlled

The following controlled entities are the holders in the Voting Shares referred to in

Entity Holdings

paragraph 3 above.

Registered Holder

Controlled Entity entitled to be

Number of Shares

% of Total Shares

registered

ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee

ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ

for ANZ Employee Share

Employee Share Acquisition Plan

Acquisition Plan

24,746

0.00%

ANZ New Zealand Investments

Reserve Bank of NZ

Limited on behalf of various

investment funds and client portfolios

23,134

0.00%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

ANZ New Zealand Investments

Limited on behalf of various

investment funds and client portfolios

2,246,460

0.08%

JP Morgan Chase Bank /

ANZ New Zealand Investments

Limited on behalf of various

Reserve Bank of NZ

investment funds and client portfolios

230,223

0.01%

JP Morgan Nominees

ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand

Limited as trustee for various private

Australia Limited

clients

1,104,529

0.04%

Aggregation

3,629,092

0.13%

5. Changes in Voting

Particulars of change in voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities

Shares

are or were entitled since ANZ was last required to give a notice to the ASX are:

Controlled

Date of

Entity entitled

Consideration

Number of

whose

Nature of Change

given in relation to

Class of Share

Change

Shares

shareholding

change ($)

changed

The change in

holding occurred as

a result of shares

ANZEST Pty Ltd

under the Plan

being forfeited due

as Trustee for

to cessation of an

ANZ Employee

Ordinary fully

1,657

28/02/2020

individual's

Not applicable

Share

paid

employment or

Acquisition Plan

vesting conditions

(the "Plan")

not being met and

/ or shares being

allocated under the

Plan

ANZ Custodial

Services New

28/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

426.99

Ordinary fully

-16

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

28/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

1,467.76

Ordinary fully

-55

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

Ordinary fully

28/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

1,441.08

-54

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

Ordinary fully

28/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

133.43

-5

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

28/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

1,014.09

Ordinary fully

-38

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

28/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

1,094.15

Ordinary fully

-41

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

28/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

1,974.81

Ordinary fully

-74

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

Ordinary fully

28/02/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

2,668.66

-100

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

The change in

holding occurred as

a result of shares

ANZEST Pty Ltd

under the Plan

being forfeited due

as Trustee for

to cessation of an

ANZ Employee

Ordinary fully

2/03/2020

individual's

Not applicable

85

Share

paid

employment or

Acquisition Plan

vesting conditions

(the "Plan")

not being met and

/ or shares being

allocated under the

Plan

The change in

holding occurred as

a result of shares

ANZEST Pty Ltd

under the Plan

being forfeited due

as Trustee for

to cessation of an

ANZ Employee

Ordinary fully

3/03/2020

individual's

Not applicable

-11,215

Share

paid

employment or

Acquisition Plan

vesting conditions

(the "Plan")

not being met and

/ or shares being

allocated under the

Plan

ANZ New

Zealand

Investments

Limited on

Ordinary fully

3/03/2020

behalf of

On-market sale

508,956.00

-20,000

paid

various

investment

funds and client

portfolios

ANZ Custodial

Services New

Ordinary fully

4/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

180.62

-7

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

Ordinary fully

4/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

3,483.46

-135

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

4/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

1,135.35

Ordinary fully

-44

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

4/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

2,296.50

Ordinary fully

89

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

4/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

4,609.07

Ordinary fully

178

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

4/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

361.25

Ordinary fully

-14

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

4/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

3,535.06

Ordinary fully

-137

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

Ordinary fully

4/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

1,161.15

-45

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

4/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

954.73

Ordinary fully

37

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

4/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

1,916.14

Ordinary fully

74

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

4/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

2,090.07

Ordinary fully

81

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

4/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

4,194.78

Ordinary fully

162

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

4/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

1,290.17

Ordinary fully

-50

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

4/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

387.05

Ordinary fully

-15

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

4/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

619.28

Ordinary fully

-24

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

Ordinary fully

4/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

877.32

-34

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

4/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

2,141.68

Ordinary fully

83

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

4/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

4,272.46

Ordinary fully

165

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

Ordinary fully

4/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

1,935.25

-75

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

Ordinary fully

4/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

77.41

-3

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

4/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

1,625.61

Ordinary fully

-63

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

Ordinary fully

4/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

645.09

-25

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

4/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

5,728.35

Ordinary fully

222

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

4/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

11,522.69

Ordinary fully

445

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

4/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

1,548.20

Ordinary fully

60

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

4/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

3,107.24

Ordinary fully

120

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

4/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

1,212.76

Ordinary fully

47

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

4/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

2,408.12

Ordinary fully

93

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

4/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

696.69

Ordinary fully

27

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

4/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

1,372.37

Ordinary fully

53

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

4/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

180.62

Ordinary fully

7

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

4/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

440.20

Ordinary fully

17

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

4/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

464.46

Ordinary fully

18

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

4/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

1,009.85

Ordinary fully

39

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

The change in

holding occurred as

a result of shares

ANZEST Pty Ltd

under the Plan

being forfeited due

as Trustee for

to cessation of an

ANZ Employee

Ordinary fully

5/03/2020

individual's

Not applicable

122

Share

paid

employment or

Acquisition Plan

vesting conditions

(the "Plan")

not being met and

/ or shares being

allocated under the

Plan

The change in

holding occurred as

a result of shares

ANZEST Pty Ltd

under the Plan

being forfeited due

as Trustee for

to cessation of an

ANZ Employee

Ordinary fully

6/03/2020

individual's

Not applicable

53

Share

paid

employment or

Acquisition Plan

vesting conditions

(the "Plan")

not being met and

/ or shares being

allocated under the

Plan

ANZ Custodial

Services New

Ordinary fully

6/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

24,867.36

1,000

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

The change in

holding occurred as

a result of shares

ANZEST Pty Ltd

under the Plan

being forfeited due

as Trustee for

to cessation of an

ANZ Employee

Ordinary fully

10/03/2020

individual's

Not applicable

395

Share

paid

employment or

Acquisition Plan

vesting conditions

(the "Plan")

not being met and

/ or shares being

allocated under the

Plan

ANZ New

Zealand

Investments

Limited on

Ordinary fully

10/03/2020

behalf of

On-market sale

491,899.73

-23,289

paid

various

investment

funds and client

portfolios

ANZ New

Zealand

Investments

Limited on

Ordinary fully

10/03/2020

behalf of

On-market sale

1,111,124.89

-53,231

paid

various

investment

funds and client

portfolios

ANZ New

Zealand

Investments

Limited on

Ordinary fully

10/03/2020

behalf of

On-market sale

2,056,648.16

-101,023

paid

various

investment

funds and client

portfolios

ANZ Custodial

Services New

11/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

658.24

Ordinary fully

-31

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

11/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

1,061.68

Ordinary fully

-50

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

Ordinary fully

11/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

637.01

-30

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

11/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

424.67

Ordinary fully

20

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

11/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

1,576.79

Ordinary fully

74

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

Ordinary fully

11/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

764.41

-36

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

11/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

5,350.88

Ordinary fully

-252

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

11/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

106.17

Ordinary fully

-5

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

Ordinary fully

11/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

467.14

-22

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

11/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

2,951.48

Ordinary fully

-139

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

11/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

4,055.63

Ordinary fully

-191

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

11/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

2,993.95

Ordinary fully

141

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

11/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

10,760.53

Ordinary fully

505

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

11/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

21.23

Ordinary fully

-1

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

Ordinary fully

11/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

1,210.32

-57

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

11/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

382.21

Ordinary fully

18

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

11/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

1,427.63

Ordinary fully

67

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

Ordinary fully

11/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

785.65

-37

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

Ordinary fully

11/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

1,528.82

-72

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

11/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

4,013.16

Ordinary fully

189

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

11/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

14,446.81

Ordinary fully

678

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

11/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

785.65

Ordinary fully

37

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

11/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

2,940.50

Ordinary fully

138

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

11/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

339.74

Ordinary fully

16

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

11/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

1,257.17

Ordinary fully

59

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

Ordinary fully

11/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

615.77

-29

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

11/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

382.21

Ordinary fully

-18

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

11/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

2,611.74

Ordinary fully

123

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

11/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

9,439.44

Ordinary fully

443

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

11/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

3,779.59

Ordinary fully

178

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

11/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

13,615.80

Ordinary fully

639

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

11/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

488.37

Ordinary fully

23

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

11/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

1,768.57

Ordinary fully

83

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

11/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

552.08

Ordinary fully

26

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

11/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

2,066.88

Ordinary fully

97

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

11/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

1,528.82

Ordinary fully

72

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

11/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

5,561.38

Ordinary fully

261

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

11/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

2,696.68

Ordinary fully

127

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

11/03/2020

Zealand Limited

On-market

9,695.13

Ordinary fully

455

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

Addresses

The addresses of entities named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

ANZ

Level 9A, ANZ Centre Melbourne, 833 Collins Street, Docklands Vic 3008

ANZEST Pty Ltd

Level 9A, ANZ Centre Melbourne, 833 Collins Street, Docklands Vic 3008

ANZ New Zealand

Investments

ANZ Centre, 23-29 Albert Street, Auckland, New Zealand

Limited

JP Morgan Chase

85 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Bank

JP Morgan

85 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Nominees Australia

Limited

Reserve Bank of NZ

2 The Terrace, PO Box 2498 Wellington 6011, New Zealand

ANZ Custodial

Services New

ANZ Centre, 23-29 Albert Street, Auckland, New Zealand

Zealand Limited

print name

Simon Pordage

Capacity

Company Secretary

Sign here

Date

12 March 2020

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 03:58:05 UTC
