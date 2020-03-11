Australia and New Zealand Banking : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)

Notice given in accordance with Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2) Exemption
To
Market Announcements Office
ASX Limited
Level 4
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
1. Name of Company Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522 ("ANZ") gives notice of the aggregated percentage of voting shares in ANZ, in respect of which its associated entities have (1) the power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives and (2) a net economic exposure, in accordance with the terms of an exemption granted by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission pursuant to subsection 259C(2) of the Corporations Act.
Date of present notice:
12 March 2020
The previous notice was given to the ASX on:
28 February 2020
The previous notice was dated:
28 February 2020
2. Issued Share Capital
3(a). Previous and
present aggregated %
of Voting Shares
2,836,177,422 fully paid Ordinary Shares in the capital of ANZ have been issued as at 11 March 2020.
The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:
Class of Shares
Previous Notice
Present Notice
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Ordinary Fully Paid
3,830,076
0.14%
3,629,092
0.13%
3(b). Previous and
present net economic
exposure % of Voting
Shares
The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have a net economic exposure, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:
Class of Shares
Previous Notice
Present Notice
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Ordinary Fully Paid
3,830,076
0.14%
3,629,092
0.13%
4. Details of Controlled
The following controlled entities are the holders in the Voting Shares referred to in
Entity Holdings
paragraph 3 above.
Registered Holder
Controlled Entity entitled to be
Number of Shares
% of Total Shares
registered
ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee
ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ
for ANZ Employee Share
Employee Share Acquisition Plan
Acquisition Plan
24,746
0.00%
ANZ New Zealand Investments
Reserve Bank of NZ
Limited on behalf of various
investment funds and client portfolios
23,134
0.00%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
ANZ New Zealand Investments
Limited on behalf of various
investment funds and client portfolios
2,246,460
0.08%
JP Morgan Chase Bank /
ANZ New Zealand Investments
Limited on behalf of various
Reserve Bank of NZ
investment funds and client portfolios
230,223
0.01%
JP Morgan Nominees
ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand
Limited as trustee for various private
Australia Limited
clients
1,104,529
0.04%
Aggregation
3,629,092
0.13%
5. Changes in Voting
Particulars of change in voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities
Shares
are or were entitled since ANZ was last required to give a notice to the ASX are:
Controlled
Date of
Entity entitled
Consideration
Number of
whose
Nature of Change
given in relation to
Class of Share
Change
Shares
shareholding
change ($)
changed
The change in
holding occurred as
a result of shares
ANZEST Pty Ltd
under the Plan
being forfeited due
as Trustee for
to cessation of an
ANZ Employee
Ordinary fully
1,657
28/02/2020
individual's
Not applicable
Share
paid
employment or
Acquisition Plan
vesting conditions
(the "Plan")
not being met and
/ or shares being
allocated under the
Plan
ANZ Custodial
Services New
28/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
426.99
Ordinary fully
-16
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
28/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,467.76
Ordinary fully
-55
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
Ordinary fully
28/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,441.08
-54
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
Ordinary fully
28/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
133.43
-5
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
28/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,014.09
Ordinary fully
-38
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
28/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,094.15
Ordinary fully
-41
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
28/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,974.81
Ordinary fully
-74
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
Ordinary fully
28/02/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
2,668.66
-100
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
The change in
holding occurred as
a result of shares
ANZEST Pty Ltd
under the Plan
being forfeited due
as Trustee for
to cessation of an
ANZ Employee
Ordinary fully
2/03/2020
individual's
Not applicable
85
Share
paid
employment or
Acquisition Plan
vesting conditions
(the "Plan")
not being met and
/ or shares being
allocated under the
Plan
The change in
holding occurred as
a result of shares
ANZEST Pty Ltd
under the Plan
being forfeited due
as Trustee for
to cessation of an
ANZ Employee
Ordinary fully
3/03/2020
individual's
Not applicable
-11,215
Share
paid
employment or
Acquisition Plan
vesting conditions
(the "Plan")
not being met and
/ or shares being
allocated under the
Plan
ANZ New
Zealand
Investments
Limited on
Ordinary fully
3/03/2020
behalf of
On-market sale
508,956.00
-20,000
paid
various
investment
funds and client
portfolios
ANZ Custodial
Services New
Ordinary fully
4/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
180.62
-7
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
Ordinary fully
4/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
3,483.46
-135
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
4/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,135.35
Ordinary fully
-44
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
4/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
2,296.50
Ordinary fully
89
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
4/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
4,609.07
Ordinary fully
178
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
4/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
361.25
Ordinary fully
-14
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
4/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
3,535.06
Ordinary fully
-137
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
Ordinary fully
4/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,161.15
-45
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
4/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
954.73
Ordinary fully
37
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
4/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
1,916.14
Ordinary fully
74
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
4/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
2,090.07
Ordinary fully
81
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
4/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
4,194.78
Ordinary fully
162
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
4/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,290.17
Ordinary fully
-50
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
4/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
387.05
Ordinary fully
-15
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
4/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
619.28
Ordinary fully
-24
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
Ordinary fully
4/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
877.32
-34
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
4/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
2,141.68
Ordinary fully
83
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
4/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
4,272.46
Ordinary fully
165
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
Ordinary fully
4/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,935.25
-75
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
Ordinary fully
4/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
77.41
-3
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
4/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,625.61
Ordinary fully
-63
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
Ordinary fully
4/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
645.09
-25
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
4/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
5,728.35
Ordinary fully
222
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
4/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
11,522.69
Ordinary fully
445
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
4/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
1,548.20
Ordinary fully
60
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
4/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
3,107.24
Ordinary fully
120
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
4/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
1,212.76
Ordinary fully
47
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
4/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
2,408.12
Ordinary fully
93
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
4/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
696.69
Ordinary fully
27
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
4/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
1,372.37
Ordinary fully
53
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
4/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
180.62
Ordinary fully
7
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
4/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
440.20
Ordinary fully
17
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
4/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
464.46
Ordinary fully
18
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
4/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
1,009.85
Ordinary fully
39
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
The change in
holding occurred as
a result of shares
ANZEST Pty Ltd
under the Plan
being forfeited due
as Trustee for
to cessation of an
ANZ Employee
Ordinary fully
5/03/2020
individual's
Not applicable
122
Share
paid
employment or
Acquisition Plan
vesting conditions
(the "Plan")
not being met and
/ or shares being
allocated under the
Plan
The change in
holding occurred as
a result of shares
ANZEST Pty Ltd
under the Plan
being forfeited due
as Trustee for
to cessation of an
ANZ Employee
Ordinary fully
6/03/2020
individual's
Not applicable
53
Share
paid
employment or
Acquisition Plan
vesting conditions
(the "Plan")
not being met and
/ or shares being
allocated under the
Plan
ANZ Custodial
Services New
Ordinary fully
6/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
24,867.36
1,000
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
The change in
holding occurred as
a result of shares
ANZEST Pty Ltd
under the Plan
being forfeited due
as Trustee for
to cessation of an
ANZ Employee
Ordinary fully
10/03/2020
individual's
Not applicable
395
Share
paid
employment or
Acquisition Plan
vesting conditions
(the "Plan")
not being met and
/ or shares being
allocated under the
Plan
ANZ New
Zealand
Investments
Limited on
Ordinary fully
10/03/2020
behalf of
On-market sale
491,899.73
-23,289
paid
various
investment
funds and client
portfolios
ANZ New
Zealand
Investments
Limited on
Ordinary fully
10/03/2020
behalf of
On-market sale
1,111,124.89
-53,231
paid
various
investment
funds and client
portfolios
ANZ New
Zealand
Investments
Limited on
Ordinary fully
10/03/2020
behalf of
On-market sale
2,056,648.16
-101,023
paid
various
investment
funds and client
portfolios
ANZ Custodial
Services New
11/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
658.24
Ordinary fully
-31
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
11/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,061.68
Ordinary fully
-50
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
Ordinary fully
11/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
637.01
-30
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
11/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
424.67
Ordinary fully
20
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
11/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
1,576.79
Ordinary fully
74
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
Ordinary fully
11/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
764.41
-36
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
11/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
5,350.88
Ordinary fully
-252
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
11/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
106.17
Ordinary fully
-5
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
Ordinary fully
11/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
467.14
-22
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
11/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
2,951.48
Ordinary fully
-139
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
11/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
4,055.63
Ordinary fully
-191
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
11/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
2,993.95
Ordinary fully
141
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
11/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
10,760.53
Ordinary fully
505
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
11/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
21.23
Ordinary fully
-1
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
Ordinary fully
11/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,210.32
-57
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
11/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
382.21
Ordinary fully
18
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
11/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
1,427.63
Ordinary fully
67
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
Ordinary fully
11/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
785.65
-37
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
Ordinary fully
11/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,528.82
-72
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
11/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
4,013.16
Ordinary fully
189
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
11/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
14,446.81
Ordinary fully
678
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
11/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
785.65
Ordinary fully
37
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
11/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
2,940.50
Ordinary fully
138
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
11/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
339.74
Ordinary fully
16
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
11/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
1,257.17
Ordinary fully
59
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
Ordinary fully
11/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
615.77
-29
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
11/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
382.21
Ordinary fully
-18
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
11/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
2,611.74
Ordinary fully
123
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
11/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
9,439.44
Ordinary fully
443
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
11/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
3,779.59
Ordinary fully
178
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
11/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
13,615.80
Ordinary fully
639
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
11/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
488.37
Ordinary fully
23
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
11/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
1,768.57
Ordinary fully
83
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
11/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
552.08
Ordinary fully
26
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
11/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
2,066.88
Ordinary fully
97
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
11/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
1,528.82
Ordinary fully
72
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
11/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
5,561.38
Ordinary fully
261
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
11/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
2,696.68
Ordinary fully
127
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
11/03/2020
Zealand Limited
On-market
9,695.13
Ordinary fully
455
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
Addresses
The addresses of entities named in this form are as follows:
ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 03:58:05 UTC