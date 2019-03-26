Log in
Australia and New Zealand Banking : Notification of cancellation of shares

0
03/26/2019 | 01:13am EDT

Australian Securities & Investments Commission

Change to company details

Company details

Company name

Electronic Lodgement

Document No. 7EAJ81493

Lodgement date/time: 26-03-2019 15:40:52 Reference Id: 124129599

Form 484

Corporations Act 2001

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

Australian Company Number (ACN)

005 357 522

Lodgement details

Who should ASIC contact if there is a query about this form?

Name

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

ASIC registered agent number (if applicable)

Signature

This form must be signed by a current officeholder of the company.

I certify that the information in this form is true and complete Name

SIMON MARK PORDAGE

Capacity

Secretary

Signature

Date signed 26-03-2019

Form 484 - Change to company details

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITEDACN005 357 522

C1 Cancellation of shares

Reason for cancellationShares cancellation details

Reason for cancellation ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place

The cancelled shares are listed below:

Share class code

Number of shares cancelled

Amount paid (cash or otherwise)

ORD

12813930

347756586.69

Earliest Date of cancellation

05-03-2019

C3 Change to share structure

The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.

Share class code

Full title if not standard

Total number of shares

Total amount paid on these shares

Total amount unpaid on these shares

ORD

ORDINARY SHARES FULLY PAID

2833175579

74700351923.59

0.00

Earliest date of change

05-03-2019

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 05:09:03 UTC
