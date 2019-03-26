Australia and New Zealand Banking : Notification of cancellation of shares

Australian Securities & Investments Commission
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
005 357 522
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
SIMON MARK PORDAGE
Secretary
Date signed 26-03-2019
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED ACN 005 357 522
C1 Cancellation of shares
Reason for cancellationShares cancellation details
Reason for cancellation: ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type.
The cancelled shares are listed below:
Share class code
Number of shares cancelled
Amount paid (cash or otherwise)
ORD
12813930
347756586.69
Earliest Date of cancellation
05-03-2019
C3 Change to share structure
The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.
Share class code
Full title if not standard
Total number of shares
Total amount paid on these shares
Total amount unpaid on these shares
ORD
ORDINARY SHARES FULLY PAID
2833175579
74700351923.59
0.00
Earliest date of change
05-03-2019