Australia and New Zealand Banking : Paul O'Sullivan joins ANZ Board

0
11/03/2019 | 10:53pm EST

Mr O'Sullivan has extensive business and technology experience, particularly in the telecommunications sector, both in Australia and overseas.

Mr O'Sullivan is currently Chairman of Western Sydney Airport Corporation, Chairman of Optus and a director of Coca Cola Amatil. He has previously held senior executive roles with Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel) and was CEO of Optus between 2004 and 2012.

Commenting on Mr O'Sullivan's appointment Mr Gonski said: 'Paul's significant international and Australian business experience, and in particular his extensive career with Singtel, will be a valuable asset to ANZ and the Board as we continue efforts to improve our operations and simplify the bank.'

Mr O'Sullivan will stand for election as a Director at ANZ's Annual General Meeting on 17 December 2019 in Brisbane.

DOWNLOAD PDF

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 03:52:03 UTC
