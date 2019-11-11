Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/11
25.58 AUD   +0.51%
01:10aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
01:05aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Corporate Representative Form
PU
01:05aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Questions from Shareholders Form
PU
Australia and New Zealand Banking : Questions from Shareholders Form

11/11/2019

QUESTIONS FROM

SHAREHOLDERS

2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Your questions regarding any matter relating to ANZ that may be relevant to the 2019 Annual General Meeting are important to us.

We invite you to use this form to submit any questions. Please return it in the reply paid envelope provided or fax it to (61 3) 8654 8886. Alternatively, you can email your questions to investor.relations@anz.com or complete the form online at anz.com/agm

We will attempt to respond to as many of the more frequently asked questions as possible in the Chairman's and Chief Executive Officer's addresses at the 2019 Annual General Meeting. Due to the large number of questions we receive, we will not be replying on an individual basis.

You will also be able to listen to the addresses made at the 2019 Annual General Meeting live by webcast on anz.com/agm

Shareholder Reference Number (SRN) or

Shareholder's Name

Holder Identification Number (HIN)

Address

Question(s)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522 12294

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 06:04:09 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 18 564 M
EBIT 2020 9 622 M
Net income 2020 6 116 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,04%
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,99x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,92x
Capitalization 74 011 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 26,85  AUD
Last Close Price 26,00  AUD
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED7.32%51 007
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-3.22%180 909
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%55 276
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD28.27%54 186
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%53 441
QNB-0.10%49 673
