Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australia and New Zealand Banking : Shear opportunities ahead for Australia's sheep industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 09:10pm EDT

Released in Shanghai today during ANZ's latest customer delegation to Asia, the report highlights the drastic decline in sheep numbers during the past 50 years. In 1970 the national flock was around 180 million, and today sits at around 69 million, run by approximately 31,000 producers.

'The domestic decline in sheep numbers was caused by a range of factors, including low sheep and wool prices and a shift from sheep to grain and cattle farming which at the time provided more attractive export options and were viewed as less 'hands-on' to run,' said ANZ Head of Agribusiness Mark Bennett.

ANZ's report highlights that while China continues to build its flock, Australia and New Zealand remain the world's two largest producers and the outlooks for both sheep meat and wool look positive.

For sheep meat, prices are high and are expected to remain so, due to low Australian sheep numbers which are estimated to grow by around 1 per cent per year from 2020. A lack of near competition, with the exception of New Zealand, also reduces the chance of a major oversupply.

Falls in domestic lamb and mutton consumption have stabilised and make-up around ten percent of the Australian meat diet, while sheep meat exports continue to grow. China is now the largest market for Australian sheep meat, while the Middle East and the US provide strong demand.

'While sheep meat may only be a relatively small percentage of China and the US's total meat consumption, the sheer scale of these markets means large volumes of Australian product are required,' said Mr Bennett.

For Australian wool, the outlook is also promising. While the world's flock is increasing, its focus is on sheep meat, creating limited wool supply. This has led to export opportunities, with China's wool imports rising from around 200,000 tonnes in the early 2000s, to more than 350,000 tonnes in recent years.

'Limited supply, particularly for fine apparel sub 24.5 micron wool, combined with growing interest in natural fibres over synthetics amongst Asia's middle-class, is expected to maintain strong demand for Australian wool,' said Mr Bennett.

Despite the rosy outlook, ANZ's report highlights a number of challenges for the industry.

'Changing consumer trends including a potential preference for grain finished meat, perceived health concerns regarding red meat consumption and the wider availability of alternative proteins in major export markets, could pose some risk,' said Mr Bennett.

'Wider political and economic factors such as animal welfare concerns, trade regulations as well as climate variability and biosecurity risks, are also issues that the industry must monitor and prepare for.'

DOWNLOAD MEDIA RELEASE

DOWLOAD FULL REPORT

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 01:09:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
09:10pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Shear opportunities ahead for Australia's sh..
PU
03/22AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ jointly leads Australia's largest social..
PU
03/21AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ Says More Shareholder Returns Depend on ..
DJ
03/21AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3F
PU
03/21AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3E
PU
03/19AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3E
PU
03/18AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Confidence lifts a touch
PU
03/17AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3E
PU
03/14AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)
PU
03/13AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3E
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 19 267 M
EBIT 2019 10 185 M
Net income 2019 6 771 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,09%
P/E ratio 2019 11,30
P/E ratio 2020 11,03
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,92x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,83x
Capitalization 75 476 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 27,9  AUD
Spread / Average Target 5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP8.42%53 467
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD3.33%191 276
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%83 902
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD3.51%51 651
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK16.22%49 779
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%47 571
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.