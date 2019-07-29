Australia and New Zealand Banking : Tax refunds boost confidence

ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence rose 1.9 per cent last week, building on the 0.3 per cent gain in the previous week. All the subindices rose except 'current finances'.

Current finances declined 0.9 per cent after a 2.8 per cent jump in the previous week. Future finances gained 1.2 per cent.

Economic conditions subindices were more encouraging, with current economic conditions up by 5.8 per cent and future economic conditions flat.

The 'time to buy a major household item' index gained 3.5 per cent after losing 4.4 per cent previously. The four-week moving average for inflation expectations was up 0.1 percentage point to to 4.1 per cent.