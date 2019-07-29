Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australia and New Zealand Banking : Tax refunds boost confidence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 08:40pm EDT

ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence rose 1.9 per cent last week, building on the 0.3 per cent gain in the previous week. All the subindices rose except 'current finances'.

Current finances declined 0.9 per cent after a 2.8 per cent jump in the previous week. Future finances gained 1.2 per cent.

Economic conditions subindices were more encouraging, with current economic conditions up by 5.8 per cent and future economic conditions flat.

The 'time to buy a major household item' index gained 3.5 per cent after losing 4.4 per cent previously. The four-week moving average for inflation expectations was up 0.1 percentage point to to 4.1 per cent.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 00:39:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
08:40pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Tax refunds boost confidence
PU
07/28AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Risk Weight Floors for New Zealand Mortgage ..
PU
07/26AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ASX Cleansing Notice Wholesale Subordinated ..
PU
07/25AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ Sued by Regulator Over Payment Fees
DJ
07/24AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ASIC civil proceedings on periodical payment..
PU
07/23Australia's bank watchdog raps Macquarie, HSBC, Rabobank for liquidity breach
RE
07/23AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Vishnu Shahaney appointed Head of South East..
PU
07/22AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Consumer confidence lifts a touch
PU
07/19AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)
PU
07/17Australia bank watchdog pledges tougher stance, seeks more funds
RE
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 19 283 M
EBIT 2019 10 551 M
Net income 2019 6 697 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,76%
P/E ratio 2019 12,1x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,06x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,08x
Capitalization 78 307 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 28,41  AUD
Last Close Price 27,85  AUD
Spread / Highest target 5,92%
Spread / Average Target 2,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP13.57%53 932
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-0.28%179 334
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%54 541
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK21.12%50 645
QNB-1.02%49 455
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%47 670
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group