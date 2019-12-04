Australia and New Zealand Banking : Trading Halt

Market Announcement
5 December 2019
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ASX: ANZ)
Description
The securities of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ('ANZ') will be placed in trading halt at the request of ANZ, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 6 December 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
James Gerraty
Senior Manager, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)
