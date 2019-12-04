Australia and New Zealand Banking : Trading Halt

Market Announcement

5 December 2019

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ASX: ANZ)

Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ('ANZ') will be placed in trading halt at the request of ANZ, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 6 December 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

James Gerraty

Senior Manager, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)