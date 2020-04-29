Australia and New Zealand Banking : Transcript of bluenotes interview with ANZ CFO

For Release: 30 April 2020

Transcript of bluenotes video interview with ANZ Chief

Financial Officer Michelle Jablko

ANDREW CORNELL: Morning Michelle and thanks for joining us on bluenotes. This is a result where the interest is really more about the future than the March half. But can you talk through how the bank was tracking before the crisis hit?

MICHELLE JABLKO: Sure. It feels like a long time ago now, I have to say. Clearly two big things impacted our result this half. We had the increase in provision charges of $1.7 billion dollars and we had an impairment in our associate investments of $815 million. If I take away those and a few other small accounting changes and the like, really what happened was profit before provisions performed reasonably well. It was up one per cent. In terms of revenue, we stabilised the balance sheet in our Australian Retail and Commercial business. We had really strong deposit growth in our businesses and our markets business also had a really good half. And on the cost side, I know I gave some guidance to the market at the full-year. We actually did better than that because we adapted to the current environment. So absent those very large impacts, which clearly are really important as we sit here today, the business was performing reasonably well.

ANDREW CORNELL: How are you incorporating what's an evolving credit quality landscape into how you're thinking?

MICHELLE JABLKO: I know you're going to talk to Kevin about our provision charges and how we got there, so I won't touch on that. But I will say when I think about credit, it's really important to think about it through the lens of capital. And really it's got three components. We've got actual losses, so how much we've actually lost on loans that are not performing. There was an increase in that from the previous periods. That increase was about $228 million dollars. So we've had some additional losses not performing. But the vast majority of the provision charge we took was putting money aside for potential future losses. And that was a bit over a billion dollars, so a billion and forty-eight. And what that is, is that's quite forward-looking and Kevin will go into the detail of how it works. But that's really just putting money aside for the future. And then on top of that, the other thing that impacts capital is over time as conditions worsen we hold more capital for customers. So we call that downgrade, so we downgrade the risk-weight we apply to customers and we hold more capital against them. We haven't seen much of that in this half. But that probably will start to emerge if economic conditions continue to worsen.

ANDREW CORNELL: Can you run through ANZ's capital position and any implications for dividend?

MICHELLE JABLKO: So we're in a really strong capital position, we have been for a long time. We've been above `unquestionably strong' for quite a while now. We finished the first half at 10.8 per cent core equity tier-one capital. That's still above `unquestionably strong', bit over a billion dollars above. What's driven that capital over the course of that last half is we had increasing earnings. We also had the credit charges I spoke about and we had some growth in our business as we supported customers, predominantly in the institutional business. So all of those things together is what took us to the capital number.

As we go forward, it's really those three components we'll be looking at. You asked the question about the dividend and we've been prudent in our decision on the dividend. And the reason is not our capital position today, we are in a strong capital position. The issue

