Australia and New Zealand Banking : Transcript of bluenotes interview with ANZ CFO

right now is, we formed a view on the economic environment. But no one knows what the shape of the economic environment is really going to be. And we think until there's better clarity the right thing to do is be prudent and that's why we've taken the decision we have.
ANDREW CORNELL: In the financial crisis bank funding and liquidity were real issues, but is that the case with this crisis?
MICHELLE JABLKO: In any crisis like this, liquidity is absolutely the first thing you look at, so it's a very good question Andrew. Going into this crisis we were in a really … like I said on capital, but in terms of liquidity we were also in a really strong position. We were well above what the regulator required of us and also well above our own management targets, what we thought was acceptable. Actually, in a way we were overfunded going in and that was giving us a bit of a cost in terms of margins. As things have transpired, the actions of central banks around the world, including the RBA here and the RBNZ in New Zealand and others, have meant there's more liquidity available in the system. And then, if I combine that with the behaviour of our customers who have actually … many of them are choosing to save more right now and so our deposits have increased significantly as well. So, from a liquidity perspective we feel very strong and actually we don't need to access term wholesale markets for quite a while if we don't want to.
ANDREW CORNELL: The support measures ANZ has offered across retail, commercial and institutional, they're in the long term interests of shareholders and the economy, but they come at a cost, so how are you managing that?
MICHELLE JABLKO: The way we think about them is, doing the right thing by our customers by those measures is actually doing the right thing by us as well. Because the reason we put them in place is to actually give customers some time to work through the immediate impacts of this crisis. And, over time, that should bode well for our customers and doing that, that's ultimately better for our sustainability as well.
ANDREW CORNELL: How should shareholders be thinking about those core metrics, the typical metrics, capital, return on equity, cost to income in this kind of environment?
MICHELLE JABLKO: I think capital is what's really important right now and certainly that's where our focus is. Some of those other metrics will fluctuate in the near term. So, for example, if we add more to our provisions in one period because we want to put more money aside for the future that will have a short term impact on profitability. Ultimately what's going to matter and what influences capital at the end of the day, is what your actual losses are and the shape … the credit quality of your customers at the end of the crisis and that's what's going to determine your capital level. So we might have short term fluctuations, but it's really with an eye to the future and where our capital is going that's really going to drive a lot of our decisions. And as I said, we're taking a really prudent approach to that, just trying to make sure we've got the right balance between making sure we support customers, but also we maintain a strong balance sheet for our shareholders.
ANDREW CORNELL: Well, thanks very much for your time today Michelle.
MICHELLE JABLKO: Thanks Andrew.
