Australia and New Zealand Banking : Transcript of interview with Mark Hand

For release: 16 August 2019

ANZ Group Executive Australia Retail & Commercial

Banking, Mark Hand

ANDREW CORNELL: Morning Mark, thanks very much for joining us on bluenotes. You've just released to the ASX the APS 330 which is a document that really updates on credit quality and the capital position. There's also some data though on the home mortgage market and in the first quarter and again at the half year, ANZ talked about some weakness in the mortgage book and the APRA data we've seen that's just out shows really some continuing weakness there. So can you tell us what you're doing about that?

MARK HAND: We're doing a lot. And one of the things we made the point at the time is it takes a long time to right the ship. And so it will take some time before we start to see that in our settlements. But the main focus for us has been clarifying for our own people, for the brokers and mobile lenders, what the policy is, how we approve a customer, how we think about a customer's ability to borrow. And applying those principles consistently. I think it's fair to say that we had made it difficult for our people and the brokers to be certain that they're going to get a response and that could be a 'yes' that could be a 'no'. But a certainty of response was what they were looking for and we hadn't provided that for some time. So most of our efforts have been about, how do we make sure everybody clearly understands what our policies are? How do we make sure that we get back to the broker or the customer in a reasonable timeframe? And we said at the half that the time to say 'yes' to a customer was too long, we'd lost our way a little bit in that space. We've done a lot of work about getting that back to, what we consider, back to market, so that a customer can say with certainty, or a broker can say with certainty, ANZ will likely do this deal and they'll come back to me within a certain timeline.

ANDREW CORNELL: I'm assuming it's too early to see the results of that in official data but are you seeing it internally, that that's making a difference?

MARK HAND: As you say, it takes a while before, even if we had a really successful period, before loans start to settle and you start to see it on your balance sheet. But we've absolutely seen it over the application numbers. So, particularly in the last month we've launched the big campaign, our campaign we've gone to market with frequent flyer points and the chance for seven people to win their mortgage back up to $500,000. We've absolutely seen that in the marketplace that applications have started coming to us again. We're seeing volumes that we're happy with. The next stage is to sustain that, certainly beyond the end of the campaign and see that transfer into settlements over the coming months.

ANDREW CORNELL: And another element, which again was mentioned at the half year and before, was a renewed focus on owner occupiers as opposed to investors. And with that comes slower growth, but are you still focused on owner occupiers?

Absolutely. We see that as prime in the market, and one of the best customers that we want to deal with because they typically have a lot more of their other banking with us as well. But, what we had done was probably overcorrected and ignored the investor to an extent.

