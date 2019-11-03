Australia and New Zealand Banking : UK Disclosure and Transparency Rules Submission

4 November 2019 Market Announcements Office ASX Limited Level 4 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ABN 11 005 357 522) ("ANZBGL") - Annual Financial Report submission under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority ("UK DTR Submission") The attached UK DTR Submission will be lodged by ANZBGL with the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") today, together with the Group's Annual Report and ANZBGL's 2019 Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2019. This UK DTR Submission has been prepared by ANZBGL in order to comply with the applicable periodic reporting requirements of DTR 4 of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority in connection with certain debt securities issued by ANZBGL. For completeness, in addition to lodgement with the LSE, ANZBGL is lodging this UK DTR Submission with applicable exchanges, including the Australian Securities Exchange and the New Zealand Stock Exchange today. Yours faithfully Simon Pordage Company Secretary Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Company Secretary's Office ANZ Centre Melbourne, Level 9, 833 Collins Street, Docklands Vic 3008 GPO Box 254, MELBOURNE VIC 3001 AUSTRALIA www.anz.com

4 November 2019 DISCLOSURE AND TRANSPARENCY RULES - ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT SUBMISSION Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ("ANZBGL" or the "Company") together with its subsidiaries ("ANZ" or the "Group") - Annual Financial Report submission under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules ("DTR") of the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority The following attached documents constitute ANZ's 2019 Annual Financial Report for the purposes of the disclosure requirements of DTR 4.1: The Group's 2019 Annual Report for the year ended 30 September 2019;

The Company's 2019 Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2019;

A description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the Group provided in accordance with DTR 4.1.8 (2); and

A responsibility statement of the Directors of ANZBGL provided in accordance with DTR 4.1.12 (3)(b). 1

ANZ's 2019 Annual Report and ANZBGL's 2019 Financial Statements These documents were separately lodged by ANZ with applicable stock exchanges, including the London Stock Exchange and the Australian Securities Exchange, on 4 November 2019. 2

Principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Group (DTR 4.1.8 (2)) Introduction The Group's activities are subject to risks that can adversely impact its business, operations, results of operations, reputation, prospects, liquidity, capital resources, financial performance and financial condition (together, the "Group's Position"). The risks and uncertainties described below are not the only ones that the Group may face. Additional risks and uncertainties that the Group is unaware of, or that the Group currently deems to be immaterial, may also become important factors that affect it. If any of the specified or unspecified risks actually occur, the Group's Position may be materially and adversely affected. Risks related to the Issuer's business activities and industry 1. Changes in political and general business and economic conditions, including disruption in regional or global credit and capital markets, may adversely affectthe Group's Position The Group's financial performance is primarily influenced by the political and economic conditions and the level of business activity in the major countries and regions in which the Group or its customers or counterparties operate, trade or raise funding including, without limitation, Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, United Kingdom, Europe and the United States (the "Relevant Jurisdictions"). The economic and business conditions that prevail in the Group's major operating and trading markets are affected by, among other things, domestic and international economic events, political events and natural disasters, and by movements and events that occur in global financial markets. The impact of the global financial crisis in 2007 and its aftermath continue to affect regional and global economic activity, confidence and capital markets. Prudential authorities continue to implement increased regulations in an attempt to mitigate the risk of such events recurring, although there can be no assurance that such regulations will be effective. The Group believes that the global financial crisis has also had a lasting effect on consumer and business behaviour in advanced economies, including the major countries and regions in which the Group or its customers or counterparties operate. Consumers in recent years have reduced their savings rates in the face of weak income growth, while businesses have been reluctant to invest and inflation has remained low. The potential for escalation in geopolitical risks has also contributed to vulnerability in consumer and business behavior. Monetary authorities responded to the global financial crisis by introducing zero or near-zero interest rates across most countries, and the major central banks took unconventional steps to support growth and raise inflation. Recently, some monetary authorities are taking similar actions due to current market conditions. For example, central banks worldwide, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, the RBA and the RBNZ, cut interest rates in 2019. Changes in global political conditions have lead to, and may continue to result in extended periods of increased political and economic uncertainty and volatility in the global financial markets. Recent examples include the protracted "Brexit" (as defined below) negotiations, Donald Trump's presidency and protectionist policies, and global trade developments relating to, among other things, the imposition or threatened imposition of trade tariffs and levies by major countries including by those that are Australia's significant trading partners (for instance, changes in U.S. trade relations with China could affect economic activity in Australia). Such changes have reduced and could lead to a further reduction in consumer and business activity within the markets in which the Group or its customers or counterparties operate, or result in the introduction of new and/or divergent regulatory frameworks that the Group will need to adhere to. In anticipation of the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union (commonly referred to as "Brexit"), the Group has made changes to the structure of its business operations in Europe, however the financial, trade and legal implications of Brexit remain uncertain and its impact may be more severe than expected given that the final terms upon which the United 3

Kingdom will exit the EU are still not known and given the lack of comparable precedent. As a result, there can be no assurance that the changes the Group has made to the structure of its business operations in Europe will be sufficient to address the financial, trade and legal implications of Brexit, and the Group is subject to the risk that further changes may be required as a result of the final terms of Brexit. Australian political conditions have progressively shifted over recent years. Shorter tenures for Prime Ministers appear to have become more common, and the focus on the societal impacts of the financial sector, and other business sectors as well, has sharpened. The banking tax and the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry (the "Royal Commission") have been initiated in this environment. The Royal Commission process itself appears to have exacerbated this shift, suggesting a sustained period of focus on the financial sector in Australia. Political and economic uncertainty has in the past led to declines in market liquidity and activity levels, volatile market conditions, a contraction of available credit, lower or negative interest rates, weaker economic growth and reduced business confidence, each of which may adversely affect the Group's Position. These conditions may also adversely affect the Group's ability to raise medium or long-term funding in the international capital markets. Geopolitical instability, including potential or actual conflict, occurring around the world, such as the ongoing unrest and conflicts in Ukraine, North Korea, Hong Kong, Syria, Egypt, Afghanistan, Iraq, Nicaragua and elsewhere, as well as the current high threat of terrorist activities, may also adversely affect global financial markets, general business and economic conditions and consequently, the Group's ability to continue operating or trading in an affected country or region that in turn may adversely affect the Group's Position. Should difficult economic conditions in the Group's markets eventuate, asset values in the housing, commercial or rural property markets could decline, unemployment could rise and corporateand personal incomes could suffer. Deterioration in global markets, including equity, property, currency and other asset markets, may impact the Group's customers and the security the Groupholds against loans and other credit exposures, which may impact the Group's ability to recover loans and other credit exposures. The Group's financial performance may also be adversely affected if the Group is unable to adapt cost structures, products, pricing or activities in response to a drop in demand or lower than expected revenues. Similarly, higher than expected costs (including credit and funding costs) could be incurred because of adverse changes in the economy, general business conditions orthe operating environment in the countries or regions in which the Groupor its customers or counterparties operate. All or any of the negative political, business or economic conditions described above may cause a reduction in demand for the Group's products and services and/or an increase in loan and other credit defaults and bad debts, which may adversely affect the Group's Position. 2. Competition in the markets in which the Group operates may adversely affect the Group's Position The markets in which the Group operates are highly competitive and could become even more so. Many factors contribute to competition risk including mergers, acquisitions, divestments, joint ventures and alliances, changes in customers' needs, preferences and behaviours, entry of new participants, development of new distribution and service methods and technologies, increased diversification of products by competitors and changes in regulation such as the rules governing the operations of banks and non-bank competitors. Other examples are: entities that the Group competes with, including those outside of Australia and New Zealand, could be subject to different levels of regulation and regulatory activity. This could allow them to offer more competitive products and services, including because those different levels give them a lower cost base and/or the ability to attract employees that the Group would otherwise seek to employ;

digital technologies and business models are changing customer behaviour and the 4

