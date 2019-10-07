Australia and New Zealand Banking : Update on customer remediation impact on 2H19 results

For Release: 8 October 2019

Update on customer remediation impact on 2H19 results

ANZ today announced its second half 2019 Cash Profit will be impacted by a charge of $559m1 (after-tax) as a result of increased provisions for customer related remediation.

Continuing operations

Within continuing operations, remediation charges recognised in the second half of 2019 will be $405m after-tax ($485m before tax), largely related to product reviews in Australia Retail & Commercial for fee and interest calculation and related matters. These include historical matters recently identified during the period, as well as refinements to estimates of existing customer compensation programs and associated costs.

Discontinued operations2

Within discontinued operations, remediation charges recognised in the second half of 2019 will be $154m after-tax ($166m before tax), primarily associated with the advice remediation program and customer compensation charges for other Wealth products.

FY18 and estimated FY19 impacts to profit after tax:

Customer Remediation Full Year 2019 Full Year 2018 ($m) ($m) Continuing Operations 475 295 Discontinued Operations 207 127 Total 682 422 Customer Remediation 2H 2019 1H 2019 ($m) ($m) Continuing Operations 405 70 Discontinued Operations 154 53 Total 559 123

The charges relate to issues that have been identified from reviews to date and these reviews remain ongoing.

ANZ Chief Financial Officer Michelle Jablko said: "We recognise the impact this has on both customers and shareholders. We are well progressed in fixing issues and have a dedicated team of more than 500 specialists working hard to get any money owed back to customers as quickly as possible."

For media enquiries contact: For analyst enquiries contact: Stephen Ries, +61 409 655 551 Jill Campbell, +61 3 8654 7749 Cameron Davis, +61 3 8654 7716