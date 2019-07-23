Log in
Australia and New Zealand Banking : Vishnu Shahaney appointed Head of South East Asia, India & Middle East

07/23/2019 | 10:10pm EDT

Mr Shahaney will be based in Singapore and report to Farhan Faruqui, Group Executive, International. He is expected to commence his new role in August.

Mr Shahaney first joined ANZ Grindlays Bank in India and is currently President Director, PT Bank ANZ Indonesia. He has had an extensive career with ANZ in senior positions in Asia and Australia, across businesses including Corporate Banking, Transaction Banking and Risk.

Farhan Faruqui, Group Executive, International, said: 'I am confident that Vishnu's deep international banking experience, extensive customer networks and strong understanding of Singapore and the region will bring significant value to our business and customers.'

'Singapore remains a key hub and gateway for some of the world's largest multinational companies doing business in ASEAN. We continue to see significant opportunities in the region, which remains key to our strategy of facilitating trade and capital flows within Asia Pacific.'

The process of replacing Mr Shahaney in Indonesia is currently underway and an announcement will be made in due course, following local regulatory approval.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 02:09:08 UTC
