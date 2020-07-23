Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australia investigator in Citi cartel case raps colleague over personal email use

07/23/2020 | 02:23am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

An Australian investigator who helped bring criminal cartel charges against Citigroup Inc and Deutsche Bank AG departed from correct process by sending sensitive documents to his personal email address, a colleague told a court on Thursday.

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) enforcement director Michael Taylor should not have sent draft witness statements to his personal email account and saved sensitive documents on USB sticks so he could work on the investigation at home, said Leah Won, a senior staffer at the regulator.

The disclosure in a pre-trial hearing underscores a key line of defence against the country's biggest white collar criminal case: the investment banks want to show the evidence used to charge them was tainted by departure from due process.

The banks and their former staffers are charged with colluding during a A$2.5 billion (1.40 billion pounds) 2015 stock issue to withhold unsold shares and keep the stock from falling. Their client, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, is also defending the case.

The matter is being closely watched by financial markets participants around the world because it could influence how capital raisings are conducted.

Won, the ACCC's general manager of financial services competition, was asked if Taylor had acted within the regulator's own guidelines when he sent draft witness statements to his personal email address to review at home.

"No, I don't think that should have occurred," Won told the court. "It's a secure network and your home internet is not secure."

Accessing investigation documents stored on a USB stick through a home computer would also be a departure from ACCC guidelines, Won said.

The ACCC declined to comment. In previous hearings, Taylor has denied departing from due process.

The hearing continues.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

By Byron Kaye
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED -0.59% 18.61 End-of-day quote.-24.44%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.14% 51.66 Delayed Quote.-35.34%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.02% 8.495 Delayed Quote.22.81%
Financials
Sales 2020 18 103 M 12 940 M 12 940 M
Net income 2020 3 700 M 2 645 M 2 645 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
Yield 2020 2,27%
Capitalization 52 688 M 37 661 M 37 661 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 37 834
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 20,88 AUD
Last Close Price 18,61 AUD
Spread / Highest target 34,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-24.44%37 661
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.20%162 255
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-16.04%57 213
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-7.55%51 944
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-6.06%48 521
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-11.90%46 049
