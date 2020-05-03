Log in
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
Australia job advertisements plunge record 53.1% in April - ANZ

05/03/2020

Australian job advertisements suffered their largest ever fall in April as strict social distancing rules and business closures to combat the coronavirus all but crushed demand for labour.

Monday's figures from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group showed total job ads plunged 53.1% in April, from March when they dropped 10%. The fall was almost five times larger than the previous record of 11.3% in January 2009.

Job ads averaged just 63,806 in April, down from 136,106 in March and 62.2% lower than a year earlier.

Economists fear unemployment could spike toward 10% in coming months as large chunks of the economy were shut to fight the virus. The jobless rate stood at 5.2% in March but the survey was taken early in the month before the lockdown took full effect.

ANZ senior economist Catherine Birch said the government's JobKeeper payment plan to keep people in work could temper the rise in unemployment to around 9.5%, but there would still be substantial loss of employment, hours worked and household income over the coming months.

The ANZ vacancies series is closely watched by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) given it counts actual job ads, while Australian Bureau of Statistics data is based on intentions by firms to hire.

The RBA has slashed rates to a record low of 0.25% and launched a massive bond buying programme to cushion the economy from the impact of the pandemic.

The central bank holds its May policy meeting on Tuesday and is widely expected to stand pat for now as it gauges the effect of its latest easing measures.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 18 066 M
EBIT 2020 9 190 M
Net income 2020 3 814 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,90%
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
P/E ratio 2021 9,69x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,47x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,40x
Capitalization 44 591 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 19,24  AUD
Last Close Price 15,75  AUD
Spread / Highest target 65,1%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-4.49%28 691
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.61%169 356
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-1.48%61 530
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD0.47%44 187
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-0.12%43 710
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK5.94%41 844
