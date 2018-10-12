Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP (ANZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Australia's ANZ fired senior executives due to bad banking behavior: CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 04:56am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian is reflected in the window of a branch of the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) in central Sydney

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group fired over 200 staff for wrongdoing, including senior executives, due in part to issues raised at a public inquiry into financial sector misconduct, ANZ Chief Executive Shayne Elliott said on Friday.

In his first public comments addressing criticism leveled at the bank in the inquiry's interim report, Elliott said the country's third-biggest lender would take a tougher approach to punishing bad conduct.

"We should dismiss people when they are grossly negligent or when they do things that are clearly bad and cause customer harm," Elliott told parliament's House Economics Committee. "My commitment is to make sure that I do hold people to account."

In the past year, about 10 senior ANZ executives had been dismissed for issues related to misconduct, Elliott said.

The comments reflect the pressure Australia's highly profitable major banks are under to improve governance since the quasi-judicial inquiry, or Royal Commission, exposed widespread misconduct across the financial sector.

In almost 60 public hearings, the inquiry has revealed systemic problems in incentive arrangements used to reward staff for selling products to people who did not need them or could not afford them.

According to the report published last month, all four major Australian banks also charged customers for services-not-rendered and some took fees out of dead client accounts.

The year-long Royal Commission has received more than 9,000 submissions by aggrieved customers and has scrutinized a handful of specific cases that have stunned the country.

ANZ's Elliott said he took personal responsibility for the failures that have occurred since he took the reins of the bank in 2016 and that he was appalled by the report's findings.

"It was pretty saddening to read the report. It made me feel embarrassed for the industry," said Elliott, who also chairs the lobby group, the Australian Bankers' Association.

"Seeing the impact that we've had on individual customers ... was embarrassing and shocking."

APOLOGY

Elliott ordered a review of how ANZ had treated a number of clients mentioned in the interim report by Kenneth Hayne, the former-judge leading the Royal Commission.

"We have broken the trust of many of our customers for which we unreservedly apologize and there's no excuse for that."

ANZ said on Monday it would take a A$711 million ($506.59 million) hit to profit partly due to higher costs for compensating customers stung by poor banking practices. The bank's full-year results are due Oct. 31.

Other banks and wealth managers are also setting aside cash to restructure their businesses, defend lawsuits and compensate customers, while bracing for tougher laws and tighter margins.

The heads of Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corp said at a parliamentary hearing on Thursday that they were wrong to oppose the Royal Commission, in contrast to the industry's defiant tone before the inquiry began in February.

National Australia Bank CEO Andrew Thorburn will face questions from politicians on Oct. 19.

(Reporting by Paulina Duran in SYDNEY; Editing by Stephen Coates and Himani Sarkar)

By Paulina Duran
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP -3.24% 26.01 End-of-day quote.-6.47%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -2.86% 67 End-of-day quote.-14.15%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. -2.55% 26 End-of-day quote.-9.77%
WESTPAC BANKING CORP -2.56% 26.29 End-of-day quote.-13.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
04:56aAUSTRALIA'S ANZ FIRED SENIOR EXECUTI : Ceo
RE
10/11AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ loan to controversial Cambodian sugar fi..
RE
10/09AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Why are investment banks nervous about Austr..
AQ
10/08Commonwealth Bank Tackles Fees Charged to Deceased Estates
DJ
10/08AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Update on Customer Compensation and Software..
PU
10/08Why are investment banks nervous about Australia's cartel case?
RE
10/07AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ Warns of Cost of Customer Compensation, ..
DJ
10/05AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)
PU
10/02Australia's competition watchdog opens inquiry into forex services
RE
09/28Australian inquiry slams greedy banks and regulator for rampant misconduct
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/09CITIGROUP, DEUTSCHE BANK AUSTRALIAN : Reuters 
10/05ANZ BANKING GROUP : Back In Value Territory 
07/04ANZ BANKING GROUP : I'm Taking The Profit 
05/01Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings C.. 
04/04ANZ BANKING GROUP : Correction Was Expected, What's Next? 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 19 396 M
EBIT 2018 10 052 M
Net income 2018 6 554 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,96%
P/E ratio 2018 12,17
P/E ratio 2019 11,23
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,98x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,93x
Capitalization 77 243 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 29,7  AUD
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Hsien Yang Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-6.47%54 645
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-1.83%187 547
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%84 043
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-9.34%55 121
QNB42.86%45 677
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK-19.22%43 073
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.