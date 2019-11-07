Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/07
26.11 AUD   +0.42%
12:03aAustralia's 'Big Four' banks post second year of lower returns
RE
11/06NAB Profit Hit by Customer Remediation -- Update
DJ
11/05AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Consumer confidence moves back above average
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australia's 'Big Four' banks post second year of lower returns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 12:03am EST
FILE PHOTO: The National Australia Bank Logo is seen on a branch in central Sydney

Australia's four major banks reported a second consecutive year of lower returns, dragged down by hefty customer compensation bills following mis-selling scandals, greater competition and a low credit growth environment.

National Australia Bank Ltd, the last of the so-called "Big Four" to report annual earnings, on Thursday posted a 10.6% drop in profit, cut its final dividend and said it planned to raise about A$1.55 billion in new shares to help meet new regulatory capital ratios.

NAB and its peers Westpac Banking Corp, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Commonwealth Bank of Australia were once the envy of banks around the world because of their consistently high profits and returns to shareholders.

However, they are struggling to deal with record low interest rates and the fallout of a government-backed inquiry that found widespread misconduct in the financial sector - both on the bottom-line and in the eyes of the public.

The quartet posted a collective A$26.9 billion in cash profits for fiscal 2020, down 7.8%, according to EY data. The average return on equity fell 1 percentage point to 10.9%, the lowest in at least two decades.

A major reason for the downturn was a collective A$5.7 billion remediation bill, to compensate customers for practices including billing them for wealth management advice they did not receive and incorrectly charging bank fees.

"The risk of further costs arising from penalties and fines or class action lawsuits continues to be high," Fitch Ratings Agency said in a statement.

NAB was the most precariously placed to meet a new core capital ratio of 10.5% by Jan. 1 - at 10.38% it is the only one of the Big Four currently below that level.

Its decision to raise capital via a partially underwritten dividend reinvestment plan followed Westpac's announcement earlier this week of a A$2.5 billion capital issue, the largest raising by one of the Big Four since 2015.

The weaker earnings have impeded the banks' ability to maintain an attractive payout, with NAB following Westpac in cutting its final dividend, from A$0.99 to A$0.83 per share. ANZ cut the franking credit on its dividend.

Analysts highlighted the challenging outlook amid ultra-low interest rates and slower housing credit growth.

"We expect to see earnings downgrades across the market," Macquarie analysts said in a note.

BONUSES CUT

NAB was singled out by last year's Royal Commission inquiry into the banking sector for an apparent unwillingness by its executives to accept responsibility for past wrongs, prompting the resignation of former Chief Executive Andrew Thorburn and Chairman Ken Henry.

On Thursday it scrapped short term bonuses for its whole executive suite, worth a maximum A$14.4 million, including acting CEO and incoming chairman Philip Chronican.

Westpac similarly axed its CEO's short-term bonus, while ANZ stripped 14% of its boss' bonus.

NAB reported full-year cash earnings of A$5.10 billion ($3.51 billion), below a Reuters' average analyst estimate of A$5.15 billion and last year's A$5.70 billion. The net interest margin (NIM), the difference between what a bank pays to borrow money and what it charges customers for loans, declined 7 basis points to 1.78%. Recent central bank rate cuts would lower the fiscal 2020 NIM by a further 3 basis points.

"This has been a challenging period for the industry and, of course, for NAB in particular," Chronican said.

Investors are hoping former Royal Bank of Scotland boss Ross McEwan will be able to turn things around and win back customer trust when he takes the top job at NAB in December.

By Paulina Duran
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED 0.42% 26.11 End-of-day quote.6.46%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.16% 0.68669 Delayed Quote.-2.30%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 1.33% 79.04 End-of-day quote.7.34%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 0.86% 136.61 End-of-day quote.25.42%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 2.23% 28.42 End-of-day quote.15.75%
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC -0.74% 216.1 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 0.73% 27.45 End-of-day quote.8.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
12:03aAustralia's 'Big Four' banks post second year of lower returns
RE
11/06NAB Profit Hit by Customer Remediation -- Update
DJ
11/05AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Consumer confidence moves back above average
PU
11/05AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ 2019 Final Dividend - Foreign Currency P..
PU
11/03AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Paul O'Sullivan joins ANZ Board
PU
11/03AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Advice of Dividend and AGM Dates for 2019 an..
PU
11/03AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ 2019 Annual Report
PU
11/03AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : APS 330 Pillar III Disclosure at 30 Septembe..
PU
11/03AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ 2019 Corporate Governance Statement
PU
11/03AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 4G
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 18 564 M
EBIT 2020 9 622 M
Net income 2020 6 116 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,04%
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,97x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,90x
Capitalization 73 699 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 26,85  AUD
Last Close Price 26,00  AUD
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED6.46%50 891
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.92%179 782
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%55 998
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD32.14%54 235
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%52 760
QNB0.98%49 956
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group