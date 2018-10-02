Australia's competition regulator opens inquiry into forex services

Log in
10/02/2018 | 04:22am CEST
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) Chairman Rod Sims speaks during an interview with Reuters in Sydney

(Reuters) - The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said on Tuesday it had opened an inquiry into price competition among suppliers of foreign currency conversion services and would investigate how easily potential entrants to the market could compete.

“We will be examining why major companies in Australia, including the Big Four banks, seem to be able to consistently charge high prices,” ACCC Chair Rod Sims said.

The World Bank said in a June 2018 report that the cost of sending money overseas from Australia was higher than both the Group of 20 nations average and the global average.

Australia had migrant remittance outflows of about $6.36 billion (£4.9 billion) in 2016, according to World Bank data.

The way in which currency prices are presented to customers will be core to the inquiry, the ACCC said.

The regulator said it will submit a final report to the Treasurer by May 2019.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Meijer)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP -1.60% 27.73 End-of-day quote.-1.95%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -1.39% 70.42 End-of-day quote.-11.12%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. -0.76% 27.6 End-of-day quote.-5.95%
WESTPAC BANKING CORP -1.54% 27.5 End-of-day quote.-10.91%
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 19 526 M
EBIT 2018 10 224 M
Net income 2018 7 040 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,69%
P/E ratio 2018 11,65
P/E ratio 2019 11,73
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,15x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,12x
Capitalization 80 979 M
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Hsien Yang Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-1.95%58 467
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD1.57%195 968
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%83 773
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-9.55%52 610
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK-15.65%45 388
QNB40.48%44 916
