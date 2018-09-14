Log in
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP (ANZ)

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP (ANZ)
Australia watchdog sues ANZ over its 2015 share issue

09/14/2018
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Australia New Zealand Bank Group (ANZ) is displayed on their main office building in Melbourne, Australia

(Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulator has launched a civil lawsuit against Australia and New Zealand Banking Group over the bank's 2015 share placement, following action against the bank on the matter earlier by the nation's competition watchdog.

ANZ said in a statement on Friday that the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said that the bank should have informed the market that the appointed joint lead managers had taken up about 25.5 million shares of the placement.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), had in June revealed plans to seek charges against ANZ as well as the former local bosses of Citigroup Inc and Deutsche Bank on "criminal cartel offences" over the $2.3 billion (1.8 billion pounds) stock issue.

Citibank and Deutsche Bank had served as underwriters for the issuance.

"ANZ's disclosure in relation to the placement was in accordance with its ASX disclosure obligations as well as market practice and we are defending the matter," the lender's Chief Risk Officer, Kevin Corbally, said.

The ASIC action adds to the headaches being suffered by ANZ, which like its big banking peers is in the midst of a powerful quasi-judicial investigation into the Australian financial sector for wrongdoing.

(Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP -1.09% 28.06 End-of-day quote.-2.37%
CITIGROUP -0.51% 70.15 Delayed Quote.-5.73%
DEUTSCHE BANK 1.98% 9.72 Delayed Quote.-38.77%
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 19 525 M
EBIT 2018 10 223 M
Net income 2018 7 040 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,72%
P/E ratio 2018 11,60
P/E ratio 2019 11,68
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,13x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,10x
Capitalization 80 634 M
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Hsien Yang Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-2.37%58 536
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-5.22%180 590
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%81 539
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-13.13%51 627
QNB42.87%45 680
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK-18.27%43 047
