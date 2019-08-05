Log in
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/05
27.31 AUD   -1.73%
Consumer confidence: Trading down

08/05/2019 | 08:55pm EDT

August 6, 2019

  • After two straight weekly gains, consumer confidence fell by 2.3% last week. All the subindices were in the negative except 'Future economic conditions'.
  • Current financial conditions were down by 4.3%, while future financial conditions fell 1.9%. Despite the fall, both the components are comfortably above their long-run average.
  • Economic conditions were mixed, with current economic conditions taking a big hit of 6.1% and more than reversing the prior week's big jump, while future economic conditions gained 3.8%.
  • The 'time to buy a major household item' index fell 2.6%. The four-week moving average for inflation expectations was down by 0.1ppt to 4.0%, and the weekly reading, which was showing signs of stability, tumbling to 3.7%.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 00:54:06 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 19 274 M
EBIT 2019 10 551 M
Net income 2019 6 697 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,88%
P/E ratio 2019 11,9x
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,98x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,01x
Capitalization 76 788 M
