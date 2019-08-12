Log in
Consumer confidence: confidence down a notch

08/12/2019 | 08:07pm EDT

August 13, 2019

  • Confidence fell marginally by 0.3% last week, consolidating at an above average level.
  • Current finances were up by 2.6% for the week, while future finances gained 2.4%. Both are above average.
  • In contrast, the economic conditions sub-indices were down - with current economic conditions falling 4.3%, closing below its long-term average, while future economic conditions lost 0.3%.
  • The 'time to buy a major household item' index fell 2.6%, its second consecutive decline. The four-week moving average for inflation expectations was stable at 4.0%.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 00:06:08 UTC
