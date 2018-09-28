Inquiry Blames Greed for Australian Banks' Failure to Protect Clients

By Rob Taylor



CANBERRA, Australia--An independent probe into misconduct in Australia's financial industry has blamed greed for a failure by banks and insurance companies to protect consumers.

Australia's banks have long held a reputation for being among the world's safest for investors. But a series of scandals over the past year has rocked the country's top financial institutions.

The inquiry has heard accusations of inappropriate lending, collecting fees from dead customers for financial advice and lying to regulators.

In a scathing interim report handed to the government Friday, the judicial inquiry said the pursuit of short-term profit had been at the expense of basic standards of honesty, with fees charged even to people who had died.

"What is clear is that the culture, the conduct and compliance of the sector is well below the standard the Australian people expect and deserve," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said Friday.

