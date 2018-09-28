Log in
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP
Inquiry Blames Greed for Australian Banks' Failure to Protect Clients

09/28/2018 | 07:02am CEST

By Rob Taylor

CANBERRA, Australia--An independent probe into misconduct in Australia's financial industry has blamed greed for a failure by banks and insurance companies to protect consumers.

Australia's banks have long held a reputation for being among the world's safest for investors. But a series of scandals over the past year has rocked the country's top financial institutions.

The inquiry has heard accusations of inappropriate lending, collecting fees from dead customers for financial advice and lying to regulators.

In a scathing interim report handed to the government Friday, the judicial inquiry said the pursuit of short-term profit had been at the expense of basic standards of honesty, with fees charged even to people who had died.

"What is clear is that the culture, the conduct and compliance of the sector is well below the standard the Australian people expect and deserve," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said Friday.

-Write to Rob Taylor at rob.taylor@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMP LIMITED -1.57% 3.14 End-of-day quote.-39.50%
AMP LTD --End-of-day quote.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP -0.61% 27.79 End-of-day quote.-3.31%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -0.14% 70.08 End-of-day quote.-12.77%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. -0.44% 27.33 End-of-day quote.-7.58%
WESTPAC BANKING CORP -0.72% 27.61 End-of-day quote.-11.93%
02/01AUSTRALIA : Macro-Fiscal Flows And Investment Markets 
