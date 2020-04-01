RBNZ Tells New Zealand Banks to Suspend Dividends

By Stephen Wright

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has told the country's largely Australian-owned banks to suspend dividends, aiming to maintain high capital levels as the economy reels from the coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy Gov. Geoff Bascand said the dividend suspension, which is effective from Thursday, will help ensure the stability of the financial system. It will remain in place until the economic outlook improves, he said.

The central bank last month delayed the start of a multi-year plan for banks to significantly increase their Tier 1 capital, which it said will free up funds for lending.

New Zealand's four largest lenders are owned by Australian-listed banks.

On Tuesday, the U.K.'s four biggest banks by assets said they had agreed to cancel yet-to-be-paid 2019 dividends, after receiving formal requests from the Bank of England.

