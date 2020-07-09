Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/08
18.41 AUD   -2.13%
02:03aTRANSCRIPT : Shayne Elliott on ABC AM
PU
07/08TRANSCRIPT : Shayne Elliott with Neil Mitchell – 3AW
PU
07/08Australian banks extend loan holiday for struggling borrowers
RE
Transcript: Shayne Elliott on ABC AM

07/09/2020 | 02:03am EDT

Sabra Lane: The emergency action by Australia's major banks to extend loan repayment deferrals by another four months is a lifeline for around 800,000 borrowers in financial stress because of the pandemic. But when the new 10-month deferral period ends late March next year, will it be a dangerous new cliff? Shayne Elliott, the chief executive of the ANZ Bank, says while many customers are getting back on their feet, the Melbourne outbreak is a setback and he concedes that some businesses will go under and some people might lose their homes. Our senior business correspondent Peter Ryan is speaking here with Mr Elliott.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 06:02:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 18 103 M 12 648 M 12 648 M
Net income 2020 3 700 M 2 585 M 2 585 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
Yield 2020 2,39%
Capitalization 52 122 M 36 269 M 36 416 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 37 834
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 20,88 AUD
Last Close Price 18,41 AUD
Spread / Highest target 35,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-25.25%36 269
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-10.50%181 291
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-9.81%61 988
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-7.26%53 014
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-1.86%50 879
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-14.23%44 800
