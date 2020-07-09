Transcript: Shayne Elliott on ABC AM

Sabra Lane: The emergency action by Australia's major banks to extend loan repayment deferrals by another four months is a lifeline for around 800,000 borrowers in financial stress because of the pandemic. But when the new 10-month deferral period ends late March next year, will it be a dangerous new cliff? Shayne Elliott, the chief executive of the ANZ Bank, says while many customers are getting back on their feet, the Melbourne outbreak is a setback and he concedes that some businesses will go under and some people might lose their homes. Our senior business correspondent Peter Ryan is speaking here with Mr Elliott.
Disclaimer
ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 06:02:07 UTC