Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Transcript: Shayne Elliott with Louise Saunders – ABC Radio Hobart

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 12:18am EDT

Louise Saunders: Do you know what your bank or financial institution is doing to assist you, if you need it, during this economic downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic? You may have lost your job, your hours may be restricted and you might be finding it hard to manage those commitments, either at a personal level or business. And of course, any information we talk with and provide you with is of a general nature. If you do require information specific to your circumstances, then you should consult your own financial professional. With me is Shayne Elliott, who is the CEO of ANZ Bank. Shayne Elliott, good morning to you.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 04:17:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
12:18aTRANSCRIPT : Shayne Elliott with Louise Saunders – ABC Radio Hobart
PU
04/07Aussie Banks Pressured to Suspend Dividends, Limit Bonuses
DJ
04/07AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Fitch changes ratings for Australian major b..
PU
04/07Australian regulator urges banks, insurers to defer dividends amid virus outb..
RE
04/07Aussie Banks Find Working from Home Tests Business Model
DJ
04/01RBNZ Tells New Zealand Banks to Suspend Dividends
DJ
04/01AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : RBNZ announcement on actions to support the ..
PU
04/01S&P says major Aussie banks not at risk of downgrade amid pandemic
RE
03/22Australia regulator says banks must provision for virus loan holiday
RE
03/22AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Change in substantial holding
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 18 353 M
EBIT 2020 9 387 M
Net income 2020 5 052 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,22%
P/E ratio 2020 9,80x
P/E ratio 2021 9,86x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,59x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,60x
Capitalization 47 591 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 19,58  AUD
Last Close Price 16,78  AUD
Spread / Highest target 60,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED2.73%29 908
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.97%166 302
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.1.29%61 918
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-2.30%46 430
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-1.39%42 890
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-0.19%42 084
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group