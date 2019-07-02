Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/02
27.87 AUD   -1.45%
05:01aTwo top Australian lenders do not pass on rate cut to customers
RE
02:40aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ decreases variable home loan rates
PU
07/01Australian banks oppose regulator's credit checks reform plan
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Two top Australian lenders do not pass on rate cut to customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 05:01am EDT

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Two of Australia's biggest lenders, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank, resisted public pressure to pass on a central bank rate cut in full, risking a rebuke from the government.

As expected, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) lowered the policy rate on Tuesday by 25 basis points, the second easing in two months to support an economy forecast to grow at its slowest pace in a decade.

Sydney-based CBA and Melbourne-based NAB said in separate statements that they would cut their standard variable owner-occupier interest rates by just 0.19 percentage points.

CBA said it was withholding the full rate cut while increasing the interest rate it paid for term deposit customers by 0.2 percentage points.

The term deposit rate rise was "a deliberate choice to limit the interest rate reduction on the most popular savings account".

NAB's chief customer officer of consumer banking, Mike Baird, said the bank would limit the amount it cut deposit rates to 19 basis points, the same as its mortgage rate cut.

"Decisions like these are difficult and reflect the current unique circumstances, with home loan rates at record lows at the same time as deposit and savings rates also being at record lows," he said.

A month earlier, the country's third-largest lender Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, passed on just 18 basis points of a 25-point central bank cut, prompting the treasurer to say the bank had "let down its customers".

ANZ was the first bank to respond to Tuesday's rate cut, saying it was passing on the cut in full.

The so-called Big Four banks dominate Australia's mortgage market and their responses to central bank rate changes are closely watched by investors and politicians.

Bank margins in the world No. 12 economy have been under pressure due to low credit growth on top of about A$8 billion in regulatory and remediation costs stemming from a stinging year-long inquiry which ended in February.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Byron Kaye
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP -1.45% 27.87 End-of-day quote.15.62%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -1.54% 81.05 End-of-day quote.13.72%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. -1.16% 26.49 End-of-day quote.11.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
05:01aTwo top Australian lenders do not pass on rate cut to customers
RE
02:40aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ decreases variable home loan rates
PU
07/01Australian banks oppose regulator's credit checks reform plan
RE
07/01New Zealand Banks Warn of Higher Costs on RBNZ's Capital Plans
DJ
06/29AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ welcomes new Banking Code of Practice
PU
06/28AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Shareholder Update 2019
PU
06/27McCormick Leans On Zatarain's, Frank's Brands To Drive Growth
DJ
06/25AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ comments on News Corp story about Netbal..
PU
06/24CONSUMER CONFIDENCE : movement below the surface
PU
06/23AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ New Zealand welcomes independent reviews
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 19 272 M
EBIT 2019 10 481 M
Net income 2019 6 640 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,67%
P/E ratio 2019 12,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,12x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,11x
Capitalization 79 476 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 27,9  AUD
Last Close Price 28,3  AUD
Spread / Highest target 6,08%
Spread / Average Target -1,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP15.62%55 357
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD0.56%180 297
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%84 046
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%51 947
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK19.49%49 940
QNB-1.48%48 288
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About