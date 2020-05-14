Vietnam's Techcombank takes $500 million syndicated loan from foreign lenders

Vietnam Technological and Commercial Bank said on Thursday it has taken a $500 million syndicated loan from foreign lenders.

The three-year loan, which has a margin of 1.5% over Libor, was led by United Overseas Bank, which was joined by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, CTBC Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC and Taishin International Bank.

"Loan proceeds are for general corporate and working capital purposes," the bank, better known as Techcombank, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Alex Richardson)