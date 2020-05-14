Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vietnam's Techcombank takes $500 million syndicated loan from foreign lenders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 07:11am EDT

Vietnam Technological and Commercial Bank said on Thursday it has taken a $500 million syndicated loan from foreign lenders.

The three-year loan, which has a margin of 1.5% over Libor, was led by United Overseas Bank, which was joined by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, CTBC Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC and Taishin International Bank.

"Loan proceeds are for general corporate and working capital purposes," the bank, better known as Techcombank, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Alex Richardson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED 0.39% 15.56 End-of-day quote.1.37%
FIRST ABU DHABI BANK P.J.S.C. -3.79% 11.18 End-of-day quote.1.27%
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED -1.25% 19.69 End-of-day quote.-0.10%
VIETNAM TECHNOLOGICAL AND COMMERCIALBANK 0.00% 20600 End-of-day quote.1.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
07:11aVietnam's Techcombank takes $500 million syndicated loan from foreign lenders
RE
05/11TRANSCRIPT : Shayne Elliott with Tom Elliott - 3AW Drive
PU
05/05AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ - wholesale debt ANZHAS - interest payme..
PU
05/05Lockdown bill likely to get much bigger for Australia's top banks
RE
05/04TRANSCRIPT : Alexis George panel with Virginia Trioli - ABC Mornings Melbourne
PU
05/03Australia job advertisements plunge record 53.1% in April - ANZ
RE
04/30TRANSCRIPT : Shayne Elliott with Brooke Corte – 2GB Money News
PU
04/30ANZ halts dividend as loan-loss charges push first-half profit down 60%
RE
04/29AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ Half Year 2020 Result - CFO Speaking Not..
PU
04/29AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ Half Year 2020 Result - CEO Speaking Not..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 18 079 M
EBIT 2020 9 115 M
Net income 2020 3 828 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,77%
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
P/E ratio 2021 9,64x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,44x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,36x
Capitalization 44 053 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 19,33  AUD
Last Close Price 15,56  AUD
Spread / Highest target 60,7%
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED1.37%28 506
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%166 028
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.88%60 423
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-1.90%43 305
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD0.68%42 959
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-0.97%42 471
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group