Australian Bauxite Ltd CEO Presentation at Brisbane Resources Round-Up

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - In accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 3.1 Australian Bauxite Ltd (ASX:ABX) submit the attached material is being presented at the 2018 Mining Resources Convention.



Mr Ian Levy, CEO is making the presentation. The public are welcome to attend the presentation.



Brisbane - Tuesday 17 October



Hilton Brisbane Hotel

190 Elizabeth Street, Brisbane City



The presentation will commence at 4:50pm.



To view the presentation, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/QW1I873D







About Australian Bauxite Ltd:



Australian Bauxite Limited (ABx) (ASX:ABX) has its first bauxite mine in Tasmania and holds the core of the Eastern Australian Bauxite Province. ABx's 22 bauxite tenements in Queensland, New South Wales & Tasmania exceed 1,975 km2 and were selected for (1) good quality bauxite; (2) near infrastructure connected to export ports; & (3) free of socio-environmental constraints. All tenements are 100% owned, unencumbered & free of third-party royalties. ABx's discovery rate is increasing as knowledge, technology & expertise grows.



The Company's bauxite is high quality gibbsite trihydrate (THA) bauxite that can be processed into alumina at low temperature.



ABx has declared large Mineral Resources at Inverell & Guyra in northern NSW, Taralga in southern NSW, Binjour in central QLD & in Tasmania, confirming that ABx has discovered significant bauxite deposits including some of outstandingly high quality.



At Bald Hill near Campbell Town, Tasmania, the Company's first bauxite mine commenced operations in December 2014 – the first new Australian bauxite mine for more than 35 years. ABx has created significant bauxite developments in 3 states - Queensland, New South Wales and Tasmania. Its bauxite deposits are favourably located for direct shipping of bauxite to both local and export customers.



ABx endorses best practices on agricultural land, strives to leave land and environment better than we find it. We only operate where welcomed.





Source:



Australian Bauxite Ltd





Contact:

Ian Levy CEO and MD Australian Bauxite Limited Mobile: +61-407-189-122