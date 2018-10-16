Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Australian Bauxite Ltd    ABX   AU000000ABX3

AUSTRALIAN BAUXITE LTD (ABX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Australian Bauxite Ltd CEO Presentation at Brisbane Resources Round-Up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 04:00am CEST
CEO Presentation at Brisbane Resources Round-Up

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - In accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 3.1 Australian Bauxite Ltd (ASX:ABX) submit the attached material is being presented at the 2018 Mining Resources Convention.

Mr Ian Levy, CEO is making the presentation. The public are welcome to attend the presentation.

Brisbane - Tuesday 17 October

Hilton Brisbane Hotel
190 Elizabeth Street, Brisbane City

The presentation will commence at 4:50pm.

To view the presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/QW1I873D



About Australian Bauxite Ltd:

Australian Bauxite Limited (ABx) (ASX:ABX) has its first bauxite mine in Tasmania and holds the core of the Eastern Australian Bauxite Province. ABx's 22 bauxite tenements in Queensland, New South Wales & Tasmania exceed 1,975 km2 and were selected for (1) good quality bauxite; (2) near infrastructure connected to export ports; & (3) free of socio-environmental constraints. All tenements are 100% owned, unencumbered & free of third-party royalties. ABx's discovery rate is increasing as knowledge, technology & expertise grows.

The Company's bauxite is high quality gibbsite trihydrate (THA) bauxite that can be processed into alumina at low temperature.

ABx has declared large Mineral Resources at Inverell & Guyra in northern NSW, Taralga in southern NSW, Binjour in central QLD & in Tasmania, confirming that ABx has discovered significant bauxite deposits including some of outstandingly high quality.

At Bald Hill near Campbell Town, Tasmania, the Company's first bauxite mine commenced operations in December 2014 – the first new Australian bauxite mine for more than 35 years. ABx has created significant bauxite developments in 3 states - Queensland, New South Wales and Tasmania. Its bauxite deposits are favourably located for direct shipping of bauxite to both local and export customers.

ABx endorses best practices on agricultural land, strives to leave land and environment better than we find it. We only operate where welcomed.



Source:

Australian Bauxite Ltd



Contact:

Ian Levy
CEO and MD
Australian Bauxite Limited
Mobile: +61-407-189-122

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUSTRALIAN BAUXITE LTD
04:00aAustralian Bauxite Ltd CEO Presentation at Brisbane Resources Round-Up
AW
03:58aAUSTRALIAN BAUXITE LTD (ASX : ABX) CEO Presentation at Brisbane Resources Round-..
AQ
10/15Australian Bauxite Ltd ALCORE Reaches 1st Milestone - December Production on..
AW
10/15AUSTRALIAN BAUXITE LTD (ASX : ABX) ALCORE Reaches 1st Milestone - December Produ..
AQ
09/13Australian Bauxite Ltd Half Yearly Report
AW
09/13AUSTRALIAN BAUXITE LTD (ASX : ABX) Half Yearly Report
AQ
08/08Australian Bauxite Ltd ALCORE Limited to Have Global Licence for Bauxite Ref..
AW
08/08AUSTRALIAN BAUXITE LTD (ASX : ABX) ALCORE Limited to Have Global Licence for Bau..
AQ
08/01AUSTRALIAN BAUXITE : Construction starts at ALCORE pilot plant
AQ
07/24Australian Bauxite Ltd Seed Capital Secured & Site Works Commenced
AW
More news
Chart AUSTRALIAN BAUXITE LTD
Duration : Period :
Australian Bauxite Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIAN BAUXITE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Warwick Levy CEO, Non-Independent Director & Managing Director
Paul A. Lennon Non-Executive Chairman
Leon Hawker Chief Operating Officer
Francis Choy Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth Boundy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIAN BAUXITE LTD-16.67%0
NORSK HYDRO-31.28%10 846
ARCONIC-20.70%10 224
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-54.88%7 376
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES-17.13%6 916
ALCOA CORPORATION-33.79%6 651
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.