Australia, NZ dlrs find support, A$ bond sale draws big bids

SYDNEY, July 14 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand
dollars steadied on Tuesday as strong demand for a local bond
issue and upbeat trade data from China helped offset caution
over the spread of coronavirus.
The Australian government sold A$17 billion ($11.80 billion)
of a new 2025 bond line, the second largest sale on record,
while drawing bids worth a huge A$50.6 billion.
The offer priced at a little above fair value in an effort
to sell as much as possible ahead of the government's budget
update due next week, when analysts suspect it will forecast
wider deficits and increased stimulus spending.
Three-year bond futures were all but steady at
99.690, implying a yield of 31 basis points.
The Aussie dollar was also little moved at $0.6940,
having failed to clear resistance around $0.7000 in recent days.
The kiwi dollar was a fraction softer at $0.6532,
after also stalling in the face of resistance at $0.6593 as
coronavirus concerns globally tempered risk appetite.
Sentiment was underpinned by figures showing both Chinese
exports and imports topped forecasts in June, while the Asian
giant continued to buy significant amounts of commodities
including iron ore.
Domestic data were promising with a survey of Australian
business showing a marked pick up in both activity and sentiment
in June, though the result pre-dated a fresh outbreak of
coronavirus that shut down Melbourne.
Figures from New Zealand have also shown a rapid recovery in
the housing market with home sales almost back to where they
were in March before a nationwide lockdown and prices bouncing
0.9% in June.
"Large swathes of the economy have resumed business as
usual, which seems to have been mirrored by the housing market,"
said Jeremy Couchman, a senior economist at Kiwibank.
"We're not yet convinced the jump in activity will be
sustained," he cautioned. "The labour market continues to
deteriorate, and the end of temporary wage subsidy from next
month is likely to expose some wounds."
($1 = 1.4407 Australian dollars)
