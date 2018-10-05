Log in
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD)   

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/05 08:02:46 pm
0.70462 USD   -0.48%
CURRENCIES : Why The Australian Dollar Is The Big Loser In U.S.-China Trade Spat

10/05/2018 | 06:48pm CEST

By Aaron Hankin

Adding to woes, traders express bearish emerging-market views via the Aussie

As the U.S. and China, the world's two largest economies, continue their back and forth tariff spat one currency has borne the brunt of the deteriorating relationship between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Long considered a proxy for the health of the Chinese economy, Australia has, for the most part, flourished over the past decade. However, fears of global protectionism on the rise, the commodity-dependent currency has suffered.

On Friday, the Aussie hit a two-and-a-half year low against the U.S. dollar, trading at $0.7045. September marked its sixth losing month of the year, according to data from FactSet.

"The Australian dollar has been one of the best gauges of public opinion over U.S.-China trade relations, and with AUDUSD hitting the lowest level since Q1 2016, it is clear that not all is well between the two sides," wrote Joshua Mahony, market analyst at IG.

In 2016, Australia exporter $195 billion of goods, of which one third was sent to China (https://atlas.media.mit.edu/en/profile/country/aus/), making it the country's largest export partner. However, as President Donald Trump lumps more tariffs on China, fears of contagion reaching Australia is mounting.

Minutes from The Reserve Bank of Australia's September meeting highlighted the worries policymakers have with the geopolitical situation. "Members observed that there were still significant tensions around global trade policy and that this represented a material risk to the outlook," the minutes showed.

"The direction of international trade policy in the United States continued to be a source of uncertainty for the outlook for the world economy," the minutes said.

Furthermore, as emerging market currencies tumble to record lows, traders are turning to the Aussie to express bearish emerging-markets views.

"It's been lumped into the weakness of the Asian EM currencies," said Stephen Innes, head of trading APAC at Oanda. "Traders feel more comfortable shorting it than other EM currencies, which are at the risk off one-off moves in the other direction driven by central banks who don't like what they are seeing."

The Indian rupee and Indonesian rupiah both plummeted to all-time lows this week.

However, for the Aussie, it can't escape the perils of the economic spat between the world's most powerful countries. Since Aug. 1 when President Trump announced plans to double the already planned tariffs on China (https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-expected-to-unveil-25-tariffs-on-proposed-200-billion-in-chinese-imports-1533147299?mod=article_inline&mod=article_inline), the Australian dollar has lost 5.1% against the greenback and according to one analyst the pain is not over. "In our view the move has further to go," wrote Jane Foley, senior FX strategist at Rabobank.

"Not only does Australia's current account deficit mean that it is more likely to trade as a risky asset within the context of G10 currencies, but the country's exposure to China through international trade will have heightened the sensitivity of the AUD to fears of trade wars and slowing Chinese growth," she said.

Chart AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD)
Australian Dollar / US Dollar (AUD/USD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
