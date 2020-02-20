Australian Finance : AFG 1H FY20 Investor Presentation Opens in a new Window

Log in
02/20/2020 | 05:13pm EST

2020

HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

H1 FY20 results - Highlights

$18.3M

$16.7M $16.7M

H1 FY18

H1 FY19

H1 FY20

Reported NPAT up 10%

to $18.3M

5.7 5.9

4.7 4.7 5.4

FY18 FY19 FY20

Interim dividend up 15%

Final Interim

$17.7M

$14.4M $14.7M

H1 FY18

H1 FY19

H1 FY20

Underlying NPAT up 20%

to $17.7M

AFG Securities settlements up 46% to $690M with loan book

up 51% to $2.5B

H1 FY20 Residential Settlements flat with

$16.9B

Q2 lodgements and

settlements are up 19%

and 6% on last year

Residential trail book

up 5% to $151.7B

AFG Home Loans now services over 25,000 retail customers

AFG Home Loans

trail book up

17% to $9.8B

Comparisons to prior period

2

Financial results

1H20

1H19

$000's

$000's

Total Revenue

334,276

324,766

3%

Gross Profit

42,816

36,683

17%

NPAT reported

18,348

16,686

10%

NPAT underlying

17,670

14,715

20%

Net cash from operating activities

16,866

12,513

35%

Net Interest

17,218

8,536

102%

Net Interest Margin

151 bps

113 bps

35%

Financial metrics

1H20

1H19

Reported EPS

8.4 cents

7.7 cents

9%

Number of shares (diluted)

216,658

215,522

1%

Dividends % of underlying profit

66%

69%

(3%)

Reported ROE

34%

35%

(1%)

Reported P/E ratio1

16.7 x

8.3 x

101%

Underlying P/E ratio1

17.4 x

9.4 x

84%

1 Based on share price at 31/01/2020 and 31/01/2019

Key take outs for the half:

  • Total Revenue increased 3% to $334M driven by growth in the AFG Securities book
  • Underlying profit increased by 20% with full impact of historical AFG Home Loans settlements now translating into cash
  • Our investment since FY19 in growing the AFG Securities book is now providing a strong platform for earnings growth
  • Strong cash flow generation supports continued dividend payout ratio of 60-80%

Operating Cashflow

20

15

10

5

-

1H18

1H19

1H20

1H17

NPAT Underlying

Contribution

Operating Cashflow

ex Thinktank

from Thinktank

3

Earnings diversification strategy underpinning AFG's continued growth

Over half of overall profit now generated outside traditional aggregation. Providing a stable platform for future growth

AFG

AFG

Asset

Commercial

Finance

Securities

powered by

White

Connective's

Thinktank

Label

current focus

Personal

Merged group

AFGHL

AFG Business Platform

Loans

focus

Strategic

White Label

White

Aquisitions

Label

Residential

Commercial

Asset

Personal

Insurance

Other

Broker

Mortgages

Mortgages

Finance

Loans

Referrals

Services

Broker Distribution Network

Greater

product

Technology/Customer/Choice

diversity

Highlights and upcoming focus of AFG's earnings diversification strategy:

  • AFG Home Loans trail book now $9.8 billion translating to strong cash flow generation
  • AFG Securities net interest up 102% in H1 FY20
  • Thinktank equity investment contribution to earnings of $1.1 million in H1 FY20
  • AFG Business platform now expanded to include all 4 majors. Focus now on expanding the asset finance panel and increasing the number of Residential brokers writing Commercial products
  • Technology refresh to provide additional tools for brokers to use, deliver efficiency gains for AFG and our brokers, and provide better customer outcomes
  • Connective merger in progress. Continue to work with the ACCC to resolve their concerns
  • Continue to explore organic and inorganic

opportunities to further diversify earnings

4

Strategic & market outlook

Well positioned for future growth opportunities

  • Capital light, strong balance sheet with no debt
  • Established distribution network
  • Strong cashflow generation
  • Ongoing investment in technology to grow scale efficiently
  • Delivering on AFG's earnings diversification strategy
  • Continuing to drive competition and choice
  • Merger with Connective progressing with court case and ACCC release of Statement of Issues (SOI). The SOI seeks industry views and further information on certain competition issues that have arisen from the ACCC's market inquiries to date

Market outlook

Changing market dynamics driving positive outlook for the broker proposition

  • RBA implemented 3 interest rate decreases in 2019
  • APRA approved the lowering of the serviceability floor
  • Lodgement activity increasing, particularly refinancers and first home buyers
  • Banks continue to reduce branch numbers
  • Product complexity remains
    • of Aus Mortgages written through a broker1

57%

56%

55%

54%

54%

52%

52%

Dec 16 Jun 17 Dec 17 Jun 18 Dec 18 Jun 19 Sep 19

1. Source: MFAA

5

Settlements & Loan Book

Settlements

1H20

1H19

$000's

$000's

Residential

16,853,147

17,234,550

(2%)

AFGHL

1,566,962

1,725,192

(9%)

White Label

876,527

1,252,481

(30%)

AFG Securities1

690,435

472,711

46%

Commercial

1,189,741

1,266,786

(6%)

AFG Business

192,124

56,156

242%

Thinktank

86,709

38,746

124%

Loan Book

Residential

151,730,127

143,926,829

5%

AFGHL

9,834,640

8,433,647

17%

White Label

7,328,349

6,775,363

8%

AFG Securities1

2,506,291

1,658,284

51%

Commercial

8,330,533

7,826,986

6%

1 Is a subset of AFGHL

  • Residential settlements are 2% lower than H1 FY19, although Q2 lodgements and settlements have increased 19% and 6% respectively compared to last year
  • Continued shift in mix towards AFG Securities as a result of considered product improvements and consistent credit turnaround times, with settlements up 46%
  • AFG Securities loan book up 51%, now exceeding $2.5 billion
  • The AFG Home Loans trail book continues its strong growth, up

17% to over $9.8 billion

  • Commercial loan book has risen 6% to $8.3 billion
  • Strong growth in AFG Business settlements to $192 million
  • Thinktank settlements up 124% to $87 million

Residential Portfolio

AFGHL Portfolio

$144B

$152B

$8.4B

$9.8B

$134B

$6.5B

1H18

1H19

1H20

1H18

1H19

1H20

AFG Securities

White Label

6

AFGHL Settlements

$2.0

$1.5

$1.0

$0.5

1H16 1H17 1H18 1H19 1H20

AFG Securities

White Label

AFG Home Loans

  • AFG Home Loans trail book up 17% to $9.8 billion
  • Mix continues to shift towards AFG funded Retro and Link products
  • Changing mix impacts earning profile. White label income is recognised at settlement, while RMBS funded loans generate income over the life of the loan via the net interest margin. This will drive a stronger earnings profile in future years

RETRO

LINK

ALPHA

OPTIONS

Funded directly by AFG

7

AFG Securities

AFG Securities continues to deliver greater

choice to customers in a complex market

AFG Securities settlements were $690 million,

with lodgements of $1.19 billion which were up

46% and 50% on H1 FY19

The quality of the book has been maintained.

Arrears remain well below industry averages

In H1 FY20 the net interest margin also increased

Settlements

Loan Book

$3.0

$0.8

$2.5

$0.6

$2.0

$0.4

$1.5

$0.2

$1.0

$0.5

1H16 1H17 1H18 1H19 1H20

with the benefit of a significantly lower cash to

BBSW spread

Link Retro

1H16 1H17 1H18 1H19 1H20

8

AFGS Loan Book LVR

1%

13%

50%

36%

LVR <70%

LVR 70%

- 80%

LVR 80% - 90%

LVR

>90%

4.0%

3,000

3.5%

2,500

3.0%

2.5%

2,000

2.0%

1,500

1.5%

1,000

1.0%

0.5%

500

0.0%

0

31 - 60 DPD1

61 - 90 DPD

91+ DPD

Prime Spin2

Non-Bank Spin

Major Bank Spin

AFGS Mortage Book (RHS)

  1. Days passed due
  2. Standard & Poor's Mortgage Performance Index

AFG Securities -

Operational

  • Continued growth achieved whilst maintaining the quality of the book
  • 50% of the book has an LVR <70%, with loans greater than 80% LVR covered by LMI
  • At December 2019 there were only 14 loans in arrears greater than 30 days out of 6,698 loans in the book. This demonstrates the measured approach to expanding the product range
  • No losses incurred on non-LMI insured loans

9

24 lenders on the panel Mortgages, Short term, Debtor and Asset Finance products

Settlements

$192m

$56m

1H191H20

AFG Business

  • Settlements across the platform increased from

$56 million in H1 FY19 to $192 million in H1 FY20

  • AFG Business lender panel now includes all 4 Majors - with CBA and Westpac recently joining the panel.
  • Extensive Commercial product range and choice of lender
  • The number of brokers using the platform increased from 138 in H2 FY19 to 225 in H1 FY20
  • Asset finance products have grown to 7 lenders

10

Thinktank

White label - AFG Commercial powered by Thinktank

  • Settlements have increased to $87 million from

$39 million in H1 FY19

AFG Commercial powered by

Equity investment

Thinktank Settlements

contribution to Earnings

  • Number of brokers lodging AFG Commercial deals has grown from 133 in H2 FY19 to 168 in H1 FY20

$87m

$1.1m

Equity investment in Thinktank

  • The Thinktank equity investment delivered earnings
    of $1.1 million in H1 FY20
  • Thinktank is now positioned for future growth with white label arrangements with multiple aggregators

COMMERCIAL

Powered by

$0.9m

$39m

1H19

1H20

1H19

1H20

11

Continued investment in technology

  • Supporting the execution of our strategy to attract & retain brokers - upgrading AFG's core broker platform with the latest technology for growth, efficiency and customer management
  • Allows the option of online interaction between broker and customer
  • Improve process efficiency, submission quality and compliance capability
  • New customer portal in pilot mode with broker portal to be released in H1 FY21

12

Summary cash flow

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

$000's

$000's

Cashflows from Operating activities

Cash receipts from customers

253,629

246,824

Cash paid to suppliers and employees

(246,794)

(235,703)

Interest received

44,368

33,395

Interest paid

(27,150)

(24,859)

Income taxes paid

(7,187)

(7,144)

Net cash from operating activities

16,866

12,513

Net cash used in investing activities

(441,413)

(283,366)

Net cash generated by financing activities

444,365

274,310

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

19,818

3,457

Cash and cash equivalents at the begining of period

96,818

88,710

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

116,636

92,167

Cash reconciliation

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

Un-restricted net cash

50,412

49,016

Restricted cash (Securities)

66,224

43,151

Total cash

116,636

92,167

  • Net cash flow from operating activities $16.9 million in H1 FY20, 35% above H1 FY19. Benefit of historical trail book growth flowing through as increased cash flow
  • AFG Securities loan book grew by 51% to $2.5 billion,
    Net interest cash flow grew 102% as H1 FY20 benefitted from lower cost of funds
  • The AFGS loan book provides a strong platform to generate increased ongoing cashflow and earnings in future years
  • H1 FY20 includes increased investment in technology to update core broker platform

AFG continues to generate strong cash flows and maintains a capital light business model allowing ongoing investment to generate future growth

5.7 5.9

4.7 4.7 5.4

FY18 FY19 FY20

Ordinary Dividends

(cents per share)

Final

Interim

13

Summary balance sheet

AFG maintains a strong, debt-free balance sheet which provides the platform for future investment in both organic and inorganic growth opportunities

Points to note:

  1. Includes restricted cash of $66.2 million ($47.2 million at Jun 2019)
  2. Trail book accounting including Residential, AFG Home Loans and Commercial trail books. Total net asset is now $94 million
  3. AFG Securities programme
  4. Investment in Thinktank
  5. AFG continues to be capital light which assists in maintaining strong cash flows
  6. Investment in technology
  7. Includes trail book accounting liability and general trade creditors and accruals

Total subordinated notes subscribed of

NPV of Trail Book (Net Asset)

$82M

$89M

$27.3 million as at 31 December 2019

$94M

(30 June 2019: $27.1 million)

$60M

1H17 1H18 1H19 1H20

Dec 2019

Jun 2019

$000's

$000's

Assets

Note

Cash

1

116,636

96,818

Receivables

6,668

5,415

Contract Assets

2

927,644

899,727

Loans and advances

3

2,514,331

2,072,004

Right of use Asset

7,098

-

Investment in associate

4

15,868

14,341

Property, plant and equipment

5

659

849

Intangible assets

6

2,141

806

Total assets

3,591,045

3,089,960

Liabilities

Trade and other payables

7

911,732

881,180

Interest bearing liabilities

3

2,531,745

2,073,772

Employee benefits

4,347

5,234

Lease liability

7,223

-

Provisions

2,989

3,129

Deferred tax liability

21,992

21,823

Total liabilities

3,480,028

2,985,138

Net assets

111,017

104,822

Equity

Share capital

43,541

43,541

Reserves

2,100

1,534

Retained earnings

65,376

59,747

Total equity

111,017

104,822

Impact of trail book accounting

Underlying profit 20% above H1 FY19 excluding change in value of future trailing commission

  1. Discount rates once set are not adjusted during the life of the loan. The spread in discount rate captures loans settled in previous financial years as well as the current financial year.
  2. The percentage paid to brokers is fixed by the terms of their respective agreement with the Group. As a consequence, management does not expect changes to the percentage paid to brokers to be reasonably possible.

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

$000's

$000's

Statutory

Operating

Profit After

Operating

Profit After

Income

Tax

Income

Tax

Underlying results from

296,988

17,670

279,374

14,715

continuing operations

Change in the present value

of contract asset and trailing

27,917

678

35,199

1,971

commission payable

Results from continuing

324,905

18,348

314,573

16,686

operations

Dec 2019

Jun 2019

Average loan life

Between 3.2

Between 3.2

and 5.1 years

and 5.1 years

Discount rate per annum1

Between 5% and 13.5%

Between 5% and 13.5%

Percentage

Between 85% and 94%

Between 85% and 93.8%

paid to members2

15

10

9

8

7

6

5

4

3

2

1

Other Income

Other income

Service fees have increased 2% in H1 FY20, driven by an increase in broker services, including compliance and marketing services. Other income has decreased with H1 FY19 including one-off items

Sponsorship income decreased slightly in H1 FY20 which

predominately relates to the timing of conferences held in

the year

FY16 and FY17 included Volume Bonus Income of

$4 million and $3 million respectively. Volume bonuses

1H16

1H17

1H18

1H19

1H20

have been removed from the industry

16

January 2020 trading

  • Total residential lodgements $3.75 billion, up 25% on January 2019
  • AFG Home Loans lodgements up 25% on January 2019
  • AFG Securities lodgements up 37%
  • Residential lodgement growth across all states

Comparison of January lodgements

26%

25%

15%

25%

27%

37% 27%

Change on January 2019

17

In conclusion

H1 FY20 result demonstrates the robust nature of the business driven by AFG's earnings diversification strategy.

Continued growth in the AFGS loan book achieved while maintaining quality - expanding a strong platform for future earnings.

Investment in technology to update the core broker platform with the latest technology capabilities for brokers' growth, efficiency and customer management. Delivering better outcomes for brokers and customers.

While the market begins to increase volumes complexity remains. Greater competition and choice evidenced by the growth in non-major lenders. Brokers are in a strong position to continue to be a dominant channel for home lending.

Investment in Thinktank continues strong contribution to earnings in H1 FY20. Growth underpinned by strong relationships with multiple aggregators.

AFG Business platform experienced significant growth in volume. Lender panel now expanded to include all 4 majors. This will further drive competition and choice in the SME market.

Merger with Connective progressing through court process and ACCC has released a Statement of Issues seeking industry views and further information.

Strong cash flow generation including the flow through from historic trail book growth. Cash flow generation capability of the business and debt free balance sheet places AFG in a strong position for future growth initiatives.

18

Q&A Thank you

Appendices

Residential settlements

$20

$16

$12

$8

$4

Residential Settlements

Residential Settlements by State

$7 $6 $5 $4 $3 $2 $1

1H16

1H17

1H18

1H19

1H20

SA

WA

QLD

VIC

NSW

1H18 1H19 1H20

21

Residential portolio - December 2019

$50 $45 $40 $35 $30 $25 $20 $15 $10 $5

Residential Portfolio by State

Residential Loan Book Location

17%

(18%)

30%

6%(30%)

(6%)

21%

(22%)

26%

(24%)

SA

WA

QLD

VIC

NSW

1H18

1H19

1H20

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA

WA

22

Commercial and Asset Finance aggregation settlements

Commercial and EF Settlements

$1.6 $1.4 $1.2 $1.0 $0.8 $0.6 $0.4 $0.2

1H16 1H17 1H18 1H19 1H20

Equipment finance

Commercial mortgages

Commercial Settlements by State

$0.6

$0.5

$0.4

$0.3

$0.2

$0.1

SA

WA

QLD

VIC

NSW

1H18 1H19 1H20

23

Commercial portolio - December 2019

$3.0

$2.5

$2.0

$1.5

$1.0

$0.5

Commercial Portfolio by State

Commercial Loan Book Location

4%

14%

(15%)

(4%)

28%

(27%)

22%

(22%)

32%

(32%)

SA

WA

QLD

VIC

NSW

1H18

1H19

1H20

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA

WA

24

Types of lodgements

50%

45%

40%

35%

30%

25%

20%

15%

10%

5%

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

Inv %

First Home Buyers %

Refinance %

Upgrader %

25

Lending activity

$800National Average Loan Size

$700 $600 $500 $400 $300 $200 $100

National Loan to Value Ratio

74%

72%

70%

68%

66%

64%

62%

60%

58%

56%

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

National

NSW

NT

QLD

SA

VIC

WA

54%

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

National

NSW

NT

QLD

SA

VIC

WA

26

Investor loans

Investor Loans %

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

Investment %Average

Investor Loans % per State

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

NSW

QLD

SA

VIC

WA

27

Lending activity

Major vs Non-Major

100%

90%

80%

70%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

Major

Non-Major

Non-Major Market Share

50%

45%

40%

35%

30%

25%

20%

15%

10%

5%

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

Non-Bank lenders

Non-Major Banks

28

Summary P&L

1H20

1H19

Commissions

250,971

253,647

Interest on trail commission income receivable

28,156

26,741

Mortgage management services

140

103

Securitisation transaction fees

1,270

687

Securitisation interest income

44,368

33,395

Total Revenue

324,905

314,573

Securitisation interest expense

(27,150)

(24,859)

Commission and other cost of sales

(254,939)

(253,031)

Gross Profit

42,816

36,683

Other income

8,595

9,151

Administration expenses

(2,801)

(2,434)

Other expenses

(23,126)

(21,090)

Depreciation and amortisation

(1,320)

(526)

Result from operating activities

24,164

21,784

Finance income

776

1,042

Share of profit of an associate

1,147

921

Profit before tax

26,087

23,747

Income tax expense

(7,739)

(7,061)

Net Profit after tax related to FY

18,348

16,686

Extracted from Appendix 4D

29

Consolidated income statement

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

$000's

$000's

Continuing Operations

Commission and other income

280,537

281,178

Securitisation interest income

44,368

33,395

Operating income

324,905

314,573

Commission and other cost of sales

(254,939)

(253,031)

Securitisation interest expense

(27,150)

(24,859)

Gross profit

42,816

36,683

Other income

8,595

9,151

Administration expenses

(2,801)

(2,434)

Other expenses

(24,446)

(21,616)

Results from operating activities

24,164

21,784

Finance income

776

1,042

Finance expenses

-

-

Share of profit from associate

1,147

921

Net finance income

1,923

1,963

Profit before tax from continuing operations

26,087

23,747

Income tax expense

(7,739)

(7,061)

Profit for the period

18,348

16,686

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

$000's

$000's

Profit attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

18,348

16,686

Non-controlling interests

-

-

Profit for the period

18,348

16,686

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or

loss

Net fair value change on equity investments at FVOCI

3

(7)

Total comprehensive income for the period

18,351

16,679

Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

18,348

16,686

Non-controlling interests

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

18,348

16,686

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share (cents per share)

8.52

7.77

Diluted earnings per share (cents per share)

8.42

7.74

Extracted from Appendix 4D

30

Balance sheet

Dec 2019

Jun 2019

$000's

$000's

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

116,636

96,818

Trade and other receivables

6,668

5,415

Contract assets

927,644

899,727

Loans and advances

2,514,331

2,072,004

Right of use asset

7,098

-

Investment in associate

15,868

14,341

Property, plant and equipment

659

849

Intangible assets

2,141

806

Total assets

3,591,045

3,089,960

Dec 2019

Jun 2019

$000's

$000's

Liabilities

Interest-bearing liabilities

2,531,745

2,073,772

Trade and other payables

904,749

874,076

Employee benefits

4,347

5,234

Current tax payable

3,191

2,808

Lease liability

7,223

-

Contract liability

3,792

4,296

Provisions

2,989

3,129

Deferred tax liability

21,992

21,823

Total liabilities

3,480,028

2,985,138

Net assets

111,017

104,822

Equity

Share capital

43,541

43,541

Share-based payment reserve

2,193

1,630

Other capital reserves

(93)

(96)

Retained earnings

65,376

59,747

Total equity

111,017

104,822

31

Extracted from Appendix 4D

Cash flows

Cash reconciliations

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

Un-restricted net cash

50,412

49,016

Restricted cash (Securities)

66,224

43,151

Total cash

116,636

92,167

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

$000's

$000's

Cash flows of operating activities

Cash receipts from customers

253,629

246,824

Cash paid to suppliers and employees

(246,794)

(235,703)

Interest received

44,368

33,395

Interest paid

(27,150)

(24,859)

Income taxes paid

(7,187)

(7,144)

Net cash from operating activities

16,866

12,513

Cash flows from investing activities

Interest received

776

1,042

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(1,637)

(111)

Investment in Thinktank

(379)

-

Decrease in other loans and advances

1,533

212

Loans and advances

(441,706)

(284,509)

Net cash used in investing activities

(441,413)

(283,366)

Cash flows used in financing activities

Proceeds from warehouse facility

119,350

404,024

Proceess from/(repayments to) securitised funding facilities

338,624

(117,455)

Lease rental payment

(890)

-

Decrease in loans from funders

-

(15)

Dividends Paid

(12,719)

(12,244)

Net cash generated by financing activities

444,365

274,310

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

19,818

3,457

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

96,818

88,710

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

116,636

92,167

32

Extracted from Appendix 4D

Impact of securitisation SPVs on balance sheet

The proforma balance sheet shows the Group's balance sheet with the 'non-recourse' special purpose vehicles (SPVs) relating to the securitisation business and the balance sheet of the Group separately

Points to note:

  1. The AFG business is largely debt free outside the non-recourse securitisation book within the special purpose vehicles
  2. AFG's total subordinated notes subscribed of $27.3 million reflects the total cash exposure to the securitisation business at 31 December 2019 ($27.1 million at 30 June 2019). This includes growth in the loan book

AFG SPV's

AFG exSPV's

Re-classification

AFG Limited

Cash and cash equivalents

64,299

52,337

-

116,636

Trade and other receivables

-

6,668

-

6,668

Contract assets

-

927,644

-

927,644

Loans and advances

2,504,462

9,869

-

2,514,331

Right of use asset

-

7,098

-

7,098

Investment in associate

-

15,868

-

15,868

Investment in subordinated notes

-

27,330

(27,330)

-

Property, plant and equipment

-

659

-

659

Intangible assets

-

2,141

-

2,141

Total assets

2,568,761

1,049,614

(27,330)

3,591,045

Liabilities

Interest bearing liabilities

2,562,994

(3,919)

(27,330)

2,531,745

Trade and other payables

5,600

906,132

-

911,732

Employee benefits

-

4,347

-

4,347

Lease liability

-

7,223

-

7,223

Provisions

-

2,989

-

2,989

Deferred tax liability

-

21,992

-

21,992

Total liabilities

2,568,594

938,764

(27,330)

3,480,028

Net assets

167

110,850

-

111,017

33

Important disclaimer

This presentation contains general information which is current as at 20 February 2020.

The information is intended to be a summary of Australian Finance Group Limited (AFG) and it its activities as at 31 December 2019, and does not purport to be complete in any respect.

The information in this presentation is not a recommendation or advice about shares in AFG (or any other financial product or service). It is not intended to influence, or be relied upon by, any person in making a decision in relation to AFG shares (or any other financial product).

This presentation does not take into account the objectives, financial situation or

needs of any particular investor. You should consider your

own objectives, financial situation and needs

when considering this presentation

and seek independent investment, legal, tax, accounting

or such other advice as you find appropriate

before making any financial or investment decision.

This presentation contains some forward looking statements. Such statements only reflect views held by AFG as at the date of this presentation and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual events and results may vary from the events or results expressed or implied in these statements. You should not place undue reliance on any of these statements.

No representation or warranty is made in respect of the accuracy or completeness of any information in this presentation, or the likelihood of any of the forward looking statements in the presentation being fulfilled.

For further information visit: www.afgonline.com.auOr contact:

Alison Clarke

Head of Corporate Communications +61 402 781 367

34

Disclaimer

AFG - Australian Finance Group Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 22:12:02 UTC
