Australian Finance : AFG 1H FY20 Investor Presentation Opens in a new Window

HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION
H1 FY20 results - Highlights
$18.3M
$16.7M $16.7M
H1 FY18
H1 FY19
H1 FY20
Reported NPAT up 10%
to $18.3M
5.7 5.9
4.7 4.7 5.4
FY18 FY19 FY20
Interim dividend up 15%
Final Interim
$17.7M
$14.4M $14.7M
H1 FY18
H1 FY19
H1 FY20
Underlying NPAT up 20%
to $17.7M
AFG Securities settlements up 46% to $690M with loan book
up 51% to $2.5B
H1 FY20 Residential Settlements flat with
$16.9B
Q2 lodgements and
settlements are up 19%
and 6% on last year
Residential trail book
up 5% to $151.7B
AFG Home Loans now services over 25,000 retail customers
AFG Home Loans
trail book up
17% to $9.8B
Comparisons to prior period
2
Financial results
1H20
1H19
$000's
$000's
Total Revenue
334,276
324,766
3%
Gross Profit
42,816
36,683
17%
NPAT reported
18,348
16,686
10%
NPAT underlying
17,670
14,715
20%
Net cash from operating activities
16,866
12,513
35%
Net Interest
17,218
8,536
102%
Net Interest Margin
151 bps
113 bps
35%
Financial metrics
1H20
1H19
Reported EPS
8.4 cents
7.7 cents
9%
Number of shares (diluted)
216,658
215,522
1%
Dividends % of underlying profit
66%
69%
(3%)
Reported ROE
34%
35%
(1%)
Reported P/E ratio1
16.7 x
8.3 x
101%
Underlying P/E ratio1
17.4 x
9.4 x
84%
1 Based on share price at 31/01/2020 and 31/01/2019
Key take outs for the half:
Total Revenue increased 3% to $334M driven by growth in the AFG Securities book
Underlying profit increased by 20% with full impact of historical AFG Home Loans settlements now translating into cash
Our investment since FY19 in growing the AFG Securities book is now providing a strong platform for earnings growth
Strong cash flow generation supports continued dividend payout ratio of 60-80%
Operating Cashflow
20
15
10
5
-
1H18
1H19
1H20
1H17
NPAT Underlying
Contribution
Operating Cashflow
ex Thinktank
from Thinktank
3
Earnings diversification strategy underpinning AFG's continued growth
Over half of overall profit now generated outside traditional aggregation. Providing a stable platform for future growth
AFG
AFG
Asset
Commercial
Finance
Securities
powered by
White
Connective's
Thinktank
Label
current focus
Personal
Merged group
AFGHL
AFG Business Platform
Loans
focus
Strategic
White Label
White
Aquisitions
Label
Residential
Commercial
Asset
Personal
Insurance
Other
Broker
Mortgages
Mortgages
Finance
Loans
Referrals
Services
Broker Distribution Network
Greater
product
Technology/Customer/Choice
diversity
Highlights and upcoming focus of AFG's earnings diversification strategy:
AFG Home Loans trail book now $9.8 billion translating to strong cash flow generation
AFG Securities net interest up 102% in H1 FY20
Thinktank equity investment contribution to earnings of $1.1 million in H1 FY20
AFG Business platform now expanded to include all 4 majors. Focus now on expanding the asset finance panel and increasing the number of Residential brokers writing Commercial products
Technology refresh to provide additional tools for brokers to use, deliver efficiency gains for AFG and our brokers, and provide better customer outcomes
Connective merger in progress. Continue to work with the ACCC to resolve their concerns
Continue to explore organic and inorganic
opportunities to further diversify earnings
4
Strategic & market outlook
Well positioned for future growth opportunities
Capital light, strong balance sheet with no debt
Established distribution network
Strong cashflow generation
Ongoing investment in technology to grow scale efficiently
Delivering on AFG's earnings diversification strategy
Continuing to drive competition and choice
Merger with Connective progressing with court case and ACCC release of Statement of Issues (SOI). The SOI seeks industry views and further information on certain competition issues that have arisen from the ACCC's market inquiries to date
Market outlook
Changing market dynamics driving positive outlook for the broker proposition
RBA implemented 3 interest rate decreases in 2019
APRA approved the lowering of the serviceability floor
Lodgement activity increasing, particularly refinancers and first home buyers
Banks continue to reduce branch numbers
Product complexity remains
of Aus Mortgages written through a broker1
57%
56%
55%
54%
54%
52%
52%
Dec 16 Jun 17 Dec 17 Jun 18 Dec 18 Jun 19 Sep 19
1. Source: MFAA
5
Settlements & Loan Book
Settlements
1H20
1H19
$000's
$000's
Residential
16,853,147
17,234,550
(2%)
AFGHL
1,566,962
1,725,192
(9%)
White Label
876,527
1,252,481
(30%)
AFG Securities1
690,435
472,711
46%
Commercial
1,189,741
1,266,786
(6%)
AFG Business
192,124
56,156
242%
Thinktank
86,709
38,746
124%
Loan Book
Residential
151,730,127
143,926,829
5%
AFGHL
9,834,640
8,433,647
17%
White Label
7,328,349
6,775,363
8%
AFG Securities1
2,506,291
1,658,284
51%
Commercial
8,330,533
7,826,986
6%
1 Is a subset of AFGHL
Residential settlements are2% lower than H1 FY19, although Q2 lodgements and settlements have increased 19% and 6% respectively compared to last year
Continued shift in mix towards AFG Securities as a result of considered product improvements and consistent credit turnaround times, with settlements up46%
AFG Securities loan book up51%, now exceeding $2.5 billion
The AFG Home Loans trail book continues its strong growth, up
17% to over $9.8 billion
Commercial loan book has risen6% to $8.3 billion
Strong growth in AFG Business settlements to$192 million
Thinktank settlements up124% to $87 million
Residential Portfolio
AFGHL Portfolio
$144B
$152B
$8.4B
$9.8B
$134B
$6.5B
1H18
1H19
1H20
1H18
1H19
1H20
AFG Securities
White Label
6
AFGHL Settlements
$2.0
$1.5
$1.0
$0.5
1H16 1H17 1H18 1H19 1H20
AFG Securities
White Label
AFG Home Loans
AFG Home Loans trail book up17% to $9.8 billion
Mix continues to shift towards AFG funded Retro and Link products
Changing mix impacts earning profile. White label income is recognised at settlement, while RMBS funded loans generate income over the life of the loan via the net interest margin. This will drive a stronger earnings profile in future years
RETRO
LINK
ALPHA
OPTIONS
Funded directly by AFG
7
AFG Securities
⊲ AFG Securities continues to deliver greater
choice to customers in a complex market
⊲ AFG Securities settlements were $690 million,
with lodgements of $1.19 billion which were up
46% and 50% on H1 FY19
⊲ The quality of the book has been maintained.
Arrears remain well below industry averages
⊲ In H1 FY20 the net interest margin also increased
Settlements
Loan Book
$3.0
$0.8
$2.5
$0.6
$2.0
$0.4
$1.5
$0.2
$1.0
$0.5
1H16 1H17 1H18 1H19 1H20
with the benefit of a significantly lower cash to
BBSW spread
Link Retro
1H16 1H17 1H18 1H19 1H20
8
AFGS Loan Book LVR
1%
13%
50%
36%
LVR <70%
LVR 70%
- 80%
LVR 80% - 90%
LVR
>90%
4.0%
3,000
3.5%
2,500
3.0%
2.5%
2,000
2.0%
1,500
1.5%
1,000
1.0%
0.5%
500
0.0%
0
31 - 60 DPD1
61 - 90 DPD
91+ DPD
Prime Spin2
Non-Bank Spin
Major Bank Spin
AFGS Mortage Book (RHS)
Days passed due
Standard & Poor's Mortgage Performance Index
AFG Securities -
Operational
Continued growth achieved whilst maintaining the quality of the book
50% of the book has an LVR <70%, with loans greater than 80% LVR covered by LMI
At December 2019 there were only 14 loans in arrears greater than 30 days out of 6,698 loans in the book. This demonstrates the measured approach to expanding the product range
No losses incurred on non-LMI insured loans
9
24 lenders on the panel Mortgages, Short term, Debtor and Asset Finance products
Settlements
$192m
$56m
1H191H20
AFG Business
Settlements across the platform increased from
$56 million in H1 FY19 to $192 million in H1 FY20
AFG Business lender panel nowincludes all 4 Majors - with CBA and Westpac recently joining the panel.
Extensive Commercial product range and choice of lender
The number of brokers using the platform increased from138 in H2 FY19 to 225 in H1 FY20
Asset finance products have grown to7 lenders
10
Thinktank
White label - AFG Commercial powered by Thinktank
Settlements have increased to$87 million from
$39 million in H1 FY19
AFG Commercial powered by
Equity investment
Thinktank Settlements
contribution to Earnings
Number of brokers lodging AFG Commercial deals has grown from133 in H2 FY19 to 168 in H1 FY20
$87m
$1.1m
Equity investment in Thinktank
The Thinktank equity investment delivered earnings
of $1.1 million in H1 FY20
Thinktank is now positioned for future growth with white label arrangements with multiple aggregators
COMMERCIAL
Powered by
$0.9m
$39m
1H19
1H20
1H19
1H20
11
Continued investment in technology
Supporting the execution of our strategy to attract & retain brokers - upgrading AFG's core broker platform with the latest technology for growth, efficiency and customer management
Allows the option of online interaction between broker and customer
Improve process efficiency, submission quality and compliance capability
New customer portal in pilot mode with broker portal to be released in H1 FY21
12
Summary cash flow
Dec 2019
Dec 2018
$000's
$000's
Cashflows from Operating activities
Cash receipts from customers
253,629
246,824
Cash paid to suppliers and employees
(246,794)
(235,703)
Interest received
44,368
33,395
Interest paid
(27,150)
(24,859)
Income taxes paid
(7,187)
(7,144)
Net cash from operating activities
16,866
12,513
Net cash used in investing activities
(441,413)
(283,366)
Net cash generated by financing activities
444,365
274,310
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
19,818
3,457
Cash and cash equivalents at the begining of period
96,818
88,710
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
116,636
92,167
Cash reconciliation
Dec 2019
Dec 2018
Un-restricted net cash
50,412
49,016
Restricted cash (Securities)
66,224
43,151
Total cash
116,636
92,167
Net cash flow from operating activities$16.9 million in H1 FY20, 35% above H1 FY19. Benefit of historical trail book growth flowing through as increased cash flow
AFG Securities loan book grew by51% to $2.5 billion,
Net interest cash flow grew 102% as H1 FY20 benefitted from lower cost of funds
The AFGS loan book provides a strong platform to generate increased ongoing cashflow and earnings in future years
H1 FY20 includes increased investment in technology to update core broker platform
⊲ AFG continues to generate strong cash flows and maintains a capital light business model allowing ongoing investment to generate future growth
5.7 5.9
4.7 4.7 5.4
FY18 FY19 FY20
Ordinary Dividends
(cents per share)
Final
Interim
13
Summary balance sheet
AFG maintains a strong, debt-free balance sheet which provides the platform for future investment in both organic and inorganic growth opportunities
Points to note:
Includes restricted cash of$66.2 million ($47.2 million at Jun 2019)
Trail book accounting including Residential, AFG Home Loans and Commercial trail books. Total net asset is now$94 million
AFG Securities programme
Investment in Thinktank
AFG continues to be capital light which assists in maintaining strong cash flows
Investment in technology
Includes trail book accounting liability and general trade creditors and accruals
Total subordinated notes subscribed of
NPV of Trail Book (Net Asset)
$82M
$89M
$27.3 million as at 31 December 2019
$94M
(30 June 2019: $27.1 million)
$60M
1H17 1H18 1H19 1H20
Dec 2019
Jun 2019
$000's
$000's
Assets
Note
Cash
1
116,636
96,818
Receivables
6,668
5,415
Contract Assets
2
927,644
899,727
Loans and advances
3
2,514,331
2,072,004
Right of use Asset
7,098
-
Investment in associate
4
15,868
14,341
Property, plant and equipment
5
659
849
Intangible assets
6
2,141
806
Total assets
3,591,045
3,089,960
Liabilities
Trade and other payables
7
911,732
881,180
Interest bearing liabilities
3
2,531,745
2,073,772
Employee benefits
4,347
5,234
Lease liability
7,223
-
Provisions
2,989
3,129
Deferred tax liability
21,992
21,823
Total liabilities
3,480,028
2,985,138
Net assets
111,017
104,822
Equity
Share capital
43,541
43,541
Reserves
2,100
1,534
Retained earnings
65,376
59,747
Total equity
111,017
104,822
Impact of trail book accounting
Underlying profit 20% above H1 FY19 excluding change in value of future trailing commission
Discount rates once set are not adjusted during the life of the loan. The spread in discount rate captures loans settled in previous financial years as well as the current financial year.
The percentage paid to brokers is fixed by the terms of their respective agreement with the Group. As a consequence, management does not expect changes to the percentage paid to brokers to be reasonably possible.
Dec 2019
Dec 2018
$000's
$000's
Statutory
Operating
Profit After
Operating
Profit After
Income
Tax
Income
Tax
Underlying results from
296,988
17,670
279,374
14,715
continuing operations
Change in the present value
of contract asset and trailing
27,917
678
35,199
1,971
commission payable
Results from continuing
324,905
18,348
314,573
16,686
operations
Dec 2019
Jun 2019
Average loan life
Between 3.2
Between 3.2
and 5.1 years
and 5.1 years
Discount rate per annum1
Between 5% and 13.5%
Between 5% and 13.5%
Percentage
Between 85% and 94%
Between 85% and 93.8%
paid to members2
15
10
9
8
7
6
5
4
3
2
1
Other Income
Other income
⊲ Service fees have increased 2% in H1 FY20, driven by an increase in broker services, including compliance and marketing services. Other income has decreased with H1 FY19 including one-off items
⊲ Sponsorship income decreased slightly in H1 FY20 which
predominately relates to the timing of conferences held in
the year
⊲ FY16 and FY17 included Volume Bonus Income of
$4 million and $3 million respectively. Volume bonuses
1H16
1H17
1H18
1H19
1H20
have been removed from the industry
16
January 2020 trading
Total residential lodgements$3.75 billion, up 25% on January 2019
AFG Home Loans lodgements up25% on January 2019
AFG Securities lodgements up37%
Residential lodgement growth across all states
Comparison of January lodgements
26%
25%
15%
25%
27%
37% 27%
Change on January 2019
17
In conclusion
H1 FY20 result demonstrates the robust nature of the business driven by AFG's earnings diversification strategy.
Continued growth in the AFGS loan book achieved while maintaining quality - expanding a strong platform for future earnings.
Investment in technology to update the core broker platform with the latest technology capabilities for brokers' growth, efficiency and customer management. Delivering better outcomes for brokers and customers.
While the market begins to increase volumes complexity remains. Greater competition and choice evidenced by the growth in non-major lenders. Brokers are in a strong position to continue to be a dominant channel for home lending.
Investment in Thinktank continues strong contribution to earnings in H1 FY20. Growth underpinned by strong relationships with multiple aggregators.
AFG Business platform experienced significant growth in volume. Lender panel now expanded to include all 4 majors. This will further drive competition and choice in the SME market.
Merger with Connective progressing through court process and ACCC has released a Statement of Issues seeking industry views and further information.
Strong cash flow generation including the flow through from historic trail book growth. Cash flow generation capability of the business and debt free balance sheet places AFG in a strong position for future growth initiatives.
18
Q&A Thank you
Appendices
Residential settlements
$20
$16
$12
$8
$4
Residential Settlements
Residential Settlements by State
$7 $6 $5 $4 $3 $2 $1
1H16
1H17
1H18
1H19
1H20
SA
WA
QLD
VIC
NSW
1H18 1H19 1H20
21
Residential portolio - December 2019
$50 $45 $40 $35 $30 $25 $20 $15 $10 $5
Residential Portfolio by State
Residential Loan Book Location
17%
(18%)
30%
6%(30%)
(6%)
21%
(22%)
26%
(24%)
SA
WA
QLD
VIC
NSW
1H18
1H19
1H20
NSW
VIC
QLD
SA
WA
22
Commercial and Asset Finance aggregation settlements
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
96,818
88,710
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
116,636
92,167
32
Extracted from Appendix 4D
Impact of securitisation SPVs on balance sheet
The proforma balance sheet shows the Group's balance sheet with the 'non-recourse' special purpose vehicles (SPVs) relating to the securitisation business and the balance sheet of the Group separately
Points to note:
The AFG business is largely debt free outside the non-recourse securitisation book within the special purpose vehicles
AFG's total subordinated notes subscribed of$27.3 million reflects the total cash exposure to the securitisation business at 31 December 2019 ($27.1 million at 30 June 2019). This includes growth in the loan book
AFG SPV's
AFG exSPV's
Re-classification
AFG Limited
Cash and cash equivalents
64,299
52,337
-
116,636
Trade and other receivables
-
6,668
-
6,668
Contract assets
-
927,644
-
927,644
Loans and advances
2,504,462
9,869
-
2,514,331
Right of use asset
-
7,098
-
7,098
Investment in associate
-
15,868
-
15,868
Investment in subordinated notes
-
27,330
(27,330)
-
Property, plant and equipment
-
659
-
659
Intangible assets
-
2,141
-
2,141
Total assets
2,568,761
1,049,614
(27,330)
3,591,045
Liabilities
Interest bearing liabilities
2,562,994
(3,919)
(27,330)
2,531,745
Trade and other payables
5,600
906,132
-
911,732
Employee benefits
-
4,347
-
4,347
Lease liability
-
7,223
-
7,223
Provisions
-
2,989
-
2,989
Deferred tax liability
-
21,992
-
21,992
Total liabilities
2,568,594
938,764
(27,330)
3,480,028
Net assets
167
110,850
-
111,017
33
