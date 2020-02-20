Australian Finance : AFG 1H FY20 Investor Presentation Opens in a new Window 0 02/20/2020 | 05:13pm EST Send by mail :

2020 HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION H1 FY20 results - Highlights $18.3M $16.7M $16.7M H1 FY18 H1 FY19 H1 FY20 Reported NPAT up 10% to $18.3M 5.7 5.9 4.7 4.7 5.4 FY18 FY19 FY20 Interim dividend up 15% Final Interim $17.7M $14.4M $14.7M H1 FY18 H1 FY19 H1 FY20 Underlying NPAT up 20% to $17.7M AFG Securities settlements up 46% to $690M with loan book up 51% to $2.5B H1 FY20 Residential Settlements flat with $16.9B Q2 lodgements and settlements are up 19% and 6% on last year Residential trail book up 5% to $151.7B AFG Home Loans now services over 25,000 retail customers AFG Home Loans trail book up 17% to $9.8B Comparisons to prior period 2 Financial results 1H20 1H19 $000's $000's Total Revenue 334,276 324,766 3% Gross Profit 42,816 36,683 17% NPAT reported 18,348 16,686 10% NPAT underlying 17,670 14,715 20% Net cash from operating activities 16,866 12,513 35% Net Interest 17,218 8,536 102% Net Interest Margin 151 bps 113 bps 35% Financial metrics 1H20 1H19 Reported EPS 8.4 cents 7.7 cents 9% Number of shares (diluted) 216,658 215,522 1% Dividends % of underlying profit 66% 69% (3%) Reported ROE 34% 35% (1%) Reported P/E ratio1 16.7 x 8.3 x 101% Underlying P/E ratio1 17.4 x 9.4 x 84% 1 Based on share price at 31/01/2020 and 31/01/2019 Key take outs for the half: Total Revenue increased 3% to $334M driven by growth in the AFG Securities book

Underlying profit increased by 20% with full impact of historical AFG Home Loans settlements now translating into cash

Our investment since FY19 in growing the AFG Securities book is now providing a strong platform for earnings growth

Strong cash flow generation supports continued dividend payout ratio of 60-80% Operating Cashflow 20 15 10 5 - 1H18 1H19 1H20 1H17 NPAT Underlying Contribution Operating Cashflow ex Thinktank from Thinktank 3 Earnings diversification strategy underpinning AFG's continued growth Over half of overall profit now generated outside traditional aggregation. Providing a stable platform for future growth AFG AFG Asset Commercial Finance Securities powered by White Connective's Thinktank Label current focus Personal Merged group AFGHL AFG Business Platform Loans focus Strategic White Label White Aquisitions Label Residential Commercial Asset Personal Insurance Other Broker Mortgages Mortgages Finance Loans Referrals Services Broker Distribution Network Greater product Technology/Customer/Choice diversity Highlights and upcoming focus of AFG's earnings diversification strategy: AFG Home Loans trail book now $9.8 billion translating to strong cash flow generation

AFG Securities net interest up 102% in H1 FY20

Thinktank equity investment contribution to earnings of $1.1 million in H1 FY20

AFG Business platform now expanded to include all 4 majors. Focus now on expanding the asset finance panel and increasing the number of Residential brokers writing Commercial products

Technology refresh to provide additional tools for brokers to use, deliver efficiency gains for AFG and our brokers, and provide better customer outcomes

Connective merger in progress. Continue to work with the ACCC to resolve their concerns

Continue to explore organic and inorganic opportunities to further diversify earnings 4 Strategic & market outlook Well positioned for future growth opportunities Capital light, strong balance sheet with no debt

Established distribution network

Strong cashflow generation

Ongoing investment in technology to grow scale efficiently

Delivering on AFG's earnings diversification strategy

Continuing to drive competition and choice

Merger with Connective progressing with court case and ACCC release of Statement of Issues (SOI). The SOI seeks industry views and further information on certain competition issues that have arisen from the ACCC's market inquiries to date Market outlook Changing market dynamics driving positive outlook for the broker proposition RBA implemented 3 interest rate decreases in 2019

APRA approved the lowering of the serviceability floor

Lodgement activity increasing, particularly refinancers and first home buyers

Banks continue to reduce branch numbers

Product complexity remains

of Aus Mortgages written through a broker1

57% 56% 55% 54% 54% 52% 52% Dec 16 Jun 17 Dec 17 Jun 18 Dec 18 Jun 19 Sep 19 1. Source: MFAA 5 Settlements & Loan Book Settlements 1H20 1H19 $000's $000's Residential 16,853,147 17,234,550 (2%) AFGHL 1,566,962 1,725,192 (9%) White Label 876,527 1,252,481 (30%) AFG Securities1 690,435 472,711 46% Commercial 1,189,741 1,266,786 (6%) AFG Business 192,124 56,156 242% Thinktank 86,709 38,746 124% Loan Book Residential 151,730,127 143,926,829 5% AFGHL 9,834,640 8,433,647 17% White Label 7,328,349 6,775,363 8% AFG Securities1 2,506,291 1,658,284 51% Commercial 8,330,533 7,826,986 6% 1 Is a subset of AFGHL Residential settlements are 2% lower than H1 FY19, although Q2 lodgements and settlements have increased 19% and 6% respectively compared to last year

lower than H1 FY19, although Q2 lodgements and settlements have increased and respectively compared to last year Continued shift in mix towards AFG Securities as a result of considered product improvements and consistent credit turnaround times, with settlements up 46%

AFG Securities loan book up 51% , now exceeding $2.5 billion

, now exceeding The AFG Home Loans trail book continues its strong growth, up 17% to over $9.8 billion Commercial loan book has risen 6% to $8.3 billion

to Strong growth in AFG Business settlements to $192 million

Thinktank settlements up 124% to $87 million Residential Portfolio AFGHL Portfolio $144B $152B $8.4B $9.8B $134B $6.5B 1H18 1H19 1H20 1H18 1H19 1H20 AFG Securities White Label 6 AFGHL Settlements $2.0 $1.5 $1.0 $0.5 1H16 1H17 1H18 1H19 1H20 AFG Securities White Label AFG Home Loans AFG Home Loans trail book up 17% to $9.8 billion

to Mix continues to shift towards AFG funded Retro and Link products

Changing mix impacts earning profile. White label income is recognised at settlement, while RMBS funded loans generate income over the life of the loan via the net interest margin. This will drive a stronger earnings profile in future years RETRO LINK ALPHA OPTIONS Funded directly by AFG 7 AFG Securities ⊲ AFG Securities continues to deliver greater choice to customers in a complex market ⊲ AFG Securities settlements were $690 million, with lodgements of $1.19 billion which were up 46% and 50% on H1 FY19 ⊲ The quality of the book has been maintained. Arrears remain well below industry averages ⊲ In H1 FY20 the net interest margin also increased Settlements Loan Book $3.0 $0.8 $2.5 $0.6 $2.0 $0.4 $1.5 $0.2 $1.0 $0.5 1H16 1H17 1H18 1H19 1H20 with the benefit of a significantly lower cash to BBSW spread Link Retro 1H16 1H17 1H18 1H19 1H20 8 AFGS Loan Book LVR 1% 13% 50% 36% LVR <70% LVR 70% - 80% LVR 80% - 90% LVR >90% 4.0% 3,000 3.5% 2,500 3.0% 2.5% 2,000 2.0% 1,500 1.5% 1,000 1.0% 0.5% 500 0.0% 0 31 - 60 DPD1 61 - 90 DPD 91+ DPD Prime Spin2 Non-Bank Spin Major Bank Spin AFGS Mortage Book (RHS) Days passed due Standard & Poor's Mortgage Performance Index AFG Securities - Operational Continued growth achieved whilst maintaining the quality of the book

50% of the book has an LVR <70%, with loans greater than 80% LVR covered by LMI

At December 2019 there were only 14 loans in arrears greater than 30 days out of 6,698 loans in the book. This demonstrates the measured approach to expanding the product range

No losses incurred on non-LMI insured loans 9 24 lenders on the panel Mortgages, Short term, Debtor and Asset Finance products Settlements $192m $56m 1H191H20 AFG Business Settlements across the platform increased from $56 million in H1 FY19 to $192 million in H1 FY20 AFG Business lender panel now includes all 4 Majors - with CBA and Westpac recently joining the panel.

- with CBA and Westpac recently joining the panel. Extensive Commercial product range and choice of lender

The number of brokers using the platform increased from 138 in H2 FY19 to 225 in H1 FY20

in H2 FY19 to in H1 FY20 Asset finance products have grown to 7 lenders 10 Thinktank White label - AFG Commercial powered by Thinktank Settlements have increased to $87 million from $39 million in H1 FY19 AFG Commercial powered by Equity investment Thinktank Settlements contribution to Earnings Number of brokers lodging AFG Commercial deals has grown from 133 in H2 FY19 to 168 in H1 FY20 $87m $1.1m Equity investment in Thinktank The Thinktank equity investment delivered earnings

of $1.1 million in H1 FY20

of in H1 FY20 Thinktank is now positioned for future growth with white label arrangements with multiple aggregators COMMERCIAL Powered by $0.9m $39m 1H19 1H20 1H19 1H20 11 Continued investment in technology Supporting the execution of our strategy to attract & retain brokers - upgrading AFG's core broker platform with the latest technology for growth, efficiency and customer management

Allows the option of online interaction between broker and customer

Improve process efficiency, submission quality and compliance capability

New customer portal in pilot mode with broker portal to be released in H1 FY21 12 Summary cash flow Dec 2019 Dec 2018 $000's $000's Cashflows from Operating activities Cash receipts from customers 253,629 246,824 Cash paid to suppliers and employees (246,794) (235,703) Interest received 44,368 33,395 Interest paid (27,150) (24,859) Income taxes paid (7,187) (7,144) Net cash from operating activities 16,866 12,513 Net cash used in investing activities (441,413) (283,366) Net cash generated by financing activities 444,365 274,310 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 19,818 3,457 Cash and cash equivalents at the begining of period 96,818 88,710 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 116,636 92,167 Cash reconciliation Dec 2019 Dec 2018 Un-restricted net cash 50,412 49,016 Restricted cash (Securities) 66,224 43,151 Total cash 116,636 92,167 Net cash flow from operating activities $16.9 million in H1 FY20, 35% above H1 FY19. Benefit of historical trail book growth flowing through as increased cash flow

in H1 FY20, above H1 FY19. Benefit of historical trail book growth flowing through as increased cash flow AFG Securities loan book grew by 51% to $2.5 billion ,

Net interest cash flow grew 102% as H1 FY20 benefitted from lower cost of funds

to , Net interest cash flow grew as H1 FY20 benefitted from lower cost of funds The AFGS loan book provides a strong platform to generate increased ongoing cashflow and earnings in future years

H1 FY20 includes increased investment in technology to update core broker platform ⊲ AFG continues to generate strong cash flows and maintains a capital light business model allowing ongoing investment to generate future growth 5.7 5.9 4.7 4.7 5.4 FY18 FY19 FY20 Ordinary Dividends (cents per share) Final Interim 13 Summary balance sheet AFG maintains a strong, debt-free balance sheet which provides the platform for future investment in both organic and inorganic growth opportunities Points to note: Includes restricted cash of $66.2 million ( $47.2 million at Jun 2019) Trail book accounting including Residential, AFG Home Loans and Commercial trail books. Total net asset is now $94 million AFG Securities programme Investment in Thinktank AFG continues to be capital light which assists in maintaining strong cash flows Investment in technology Includes trail book accounting liability and general trade creditors and accruals Total subordinated notes subscribed of NPV of Trail Book (Net Asset) $82M $89M $27.3 million as at 31 December 2019 $94M (30 June 2019: $27.1 million) $60M 1H17 1H18 1H19 1H20 Dec 2019 Jun 2019 $000's $000's Assets Note Cash 1 116,636 96,818 Receivables 6,668 5,415 Contract Assets 2 927,644 899,727 Loans and advances 3 2,514,331 2,072,004 Right of use Asset 7,098 - Investment in associate 4 15,868 14,341 Property, plant and equipment 5 659 849 Intangible assets 6 2,141 806 Total assets 3,591,045 3,089,960 Liabilities Trade and other payables 7 911,732 881,180 Interest bearing liabilities 3 2,531,745 2,073,772 Employee benefits 4,347 5,234 Lease liability 7,223 - Provisions 2,989 3,129 Deferred tax liability 21,992 21,823 Total liabilities 3,480,028 2,985,138 Net assets 111,017 104,822 Equity Share capital 43,541 43,541 Reserves 2,100 1,534 Retained earnings 65,376 59,747 Total equity 111,017 104,822 Impact of trail book accounting Underlying profit 20% above H1 FY19 excluding change in value of future trailing commission Discount rates once set are not adjusted during the life of the loan. The spread in discount rate captures loans settled in previous financial years as well as the current financial year. The percentage paid to brokers is fixed by the terms of their respective agreement with the Group. As a consequence, management does not expect changes to the percentage paid to brokers to be reasonably possible. Dec 2019 Dec 2018 $000's $000's Statutory Operating Profit After Operating Profit After Income Tax Income Tax Underlying results from 296,988 17,670 279,374 14,715 continuing operations Change in the present value of contract asset and trailing 27,917 678 35,199 1,971 commission payable Results from continuing 324,905 18,348 314,573 16,686 operations Dec 2019 Jun 2019 Average loan life Between 3.2 Between 3.2 and 5.1 years and 5.1 years Discount rate per annum1 Between 5% and 13.5% Between 5% and 13.5% Percentage Between 85% and 94% Between 85% and 93.8% paid to members2 15 10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 Other Income Other income ⊲ Service fees have increased 2% in H1 FY20, driven by an increase in broker services, including compliance and marketing services. Other income has decreased with H1 FY19 including one-off items ⊲ Sponsorship income decreased slightly in H1 FY20 which predominately relates to the timing of conferences held in the year ⊲ FY16 and FY17 included Volume Bonus Income of $4 million and $3 million respectively. Volume bonuses 1H16 1H17 1H18 1H19 1H20 have been removed from the industry 16 January 2020 trading Total residential lodgements $3.75 billion , up 25% on January 2019

, up on January 2019 AFG Home Loans lodgements up 25% on January 2019

on January 2019 AFG Securities lodgements up 37%

Residential lodgement growth across all states Comparison of January lodgements 26% 25% 15% 25% 27% 37% 27% Change on January 2019 17 In conclusion H1 FY20 result demonstrates the robust nature of the business driven by AFG's earnings diversification strategy. Continued growth in the AFGS loan book achieved while maintaining quality - expanding a strong platform for future earnings. Investment in technology to update the core broker platform with the latest technology capabilities for brokers' growth, efficiency and customer management. Delivering better outcomes for brokers and customers. While the market begins to increase volumes complexity remains. Greater competition and choice evidenced by the growth in non-major lenders. Brokers are in a strong position to continue to be a dominant channel for home lending. Investment in Thinktank continues strong contribution to earnings in H1 FY20. Growth underpinned by strong relationships with multiple aggregators. AFG Business platform experienced significant growth in volume. Lender panel now expanded to include all 4 majors. This will further drive competition and choice in the SME market. Merger with Connective progressing through court process and ACCC has released a Statement of Issues seeking industry views and further information. Strong cash flow generation including the flow through from historic trail book growth. Cash flow generation capability of the business and debt free balance sheet places AFG in a strong position for future growth initiatives. 18 Q&A Thank you Appendices Residential settlements $20 $16 $12 $8 $4 Residential Settlements Residential Settlements by State $7 $6 $5 $4 $3 $2 $1 1H16 1H17 1H18 1H19 1H20 SA WA QLD VIC NSW 1H18 1H19 1H20 21 Residential portolio - December 2019 $50 $45 $40 $35 $30 $25 $20 $15 $10 $5 Residential Portfolio by State Residential Loan Book Location 17% (18%) 30% 6%(30%) (6%) 21% (22%) 26% (24%) SA WA QLD VIC NSW 1H18 1H19 1H20 NSW VIC QLD SA WA 22 Commercial and Asset Finance aggregation settlements Commercial and EF Settlements $1.6 $1.4 $1.2 $1.0 $0.8 $0.6 $0.4 $0.2 1H16 1H17 1H18 1H19 1H20 Equipment finance Commercial mortgages Commercial Settlements by State $0.6 $0.5 $0.4 $0.3 $0.2 $0.1 SA WA QLD VIC NSW 1H18 1H19 1H20 23 Commercial portolio - December 2019 $3.0 $2.5 $2.0 $1.5 $1.0 $0.5 Commercial Portfolio by State Commercial Loan Book Location 4% 14% (15%) (4%) 28% (27%) 22% (22%) 32% (32%) SA WA QLD VIC NSW 1H18 1H19 1H20 NSW VIC QLD SA WA 24 Types of lodgements 50% 45% 40% 35% 30% 25% 20% 15% 10% 5% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 Inv % First Home Buyers % Refinance % Upgrader % 25 Lending activity $800National Average Loan Size $700 $600 $500 $400 $300 $200 $100 National Loan to Value Ratio 74% 72% 70% 68% 66% 64% 62% 60% 58% 56% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 National NSW NT QLD SA VIC WA 54% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 National NSW NT QLD SA VIC WA 26 Investor loans Investor Loans % 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 Investment %Average Investor Loans % per State 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 NSW QLD SA VIC WA 27 Lending activity Major vs Non-Major 100% 90% 80% 70% 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 Major Non-Major Non-Major Market Share 50% 45% 40% 35% 30% 25% 20% 15% 10% 5% Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 Non-Bank lenders Non-Major Banks 28 Summary P&L 1H20 1H19 Commissions 250,971 253,647 Interest on trail commission income receivable 28,156 26,741 Mortgage management services 140 103 Securitisation transaction fees 1,270 687 Securitisation interest income 44,368 33,395 Total Revenue 324,905 314,573 Securitisation interest expense (27,150) (24,859) Commission and other cost of sales (254,939) (253,031) Gross Profit 42,816 36,683 Other income 8,595 9,151 Administration expenses (2,801) (2,434) Other expenses (23,126) (21,090) Depreciation and amortisation (1,320) (526) Result from operating activities 24,164 21,784 Finance income 776 1,042 Share of profit of an associate 1,147 921 Profit before tax 26,087 23,747 Income tax expense (7,739) (7,061) Net Profit after tax related to FY 18,348 16,686 Extracted from Appendix 4D 29 Consolidated income statement Dec 2019 Dec 2018 $000's $000's Continuing Operations Commission and other income 280,537 281,178 Securitisation interest income 44,368 33,395 Operating income 324,905 314,573 Commission and other cost of sales (254,939) (253,031) Securitisation interest expense (27,150) (24,859) Gross profit 42,816 36,683 Other income 8,595 9,151 Administration expenses (2,801) (2,434) Other expenses (24,446) (21,616) Results from operating activities 24,164 21,784 Finance income 776 1,042 Finance expenses - - Share of profit from associate 1,147 921 Net finance income 1,923 1,963 Profit before tax from continuing operations 26,087 23,747 Income tax expense (7,739) (7,061) Profit for the period 18,348 16,686 Dec 2019 Dec 2018 $000's $000's Profit attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 18,348 16,686 Non-controlling interests - - Profit for the period 18,348 16,686 Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Net fair value change on equity investments at FVOCI 3 (7) Total comprehensive income for the period 18,351 16,679 Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 18,348 16,686 Non-controlling interests - - Total comprehensive income for the period 18,348 16,686 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share (cents per share) 8.52 7.77 Diluted earnings per share (cents per share) 8.42 7.74 Extracted from Appendix 4D 30 Balance sheet Dec 2019 Jun 2019 $000's $000's Assets Cash and cash equivalents 116,636 96,818 Trade and other receivables 6,668 5,415 Contract assets 927,644 899,727 Loans and advances 2,514,331 2,072,004 Right of use asset 7,098 - Investment in associate 15,868 14,341 Property, plant and equipment 659 849 Intangible assets 2,141 806 Total assets 3,591,045 3,089,960 Dec 2019 Jun 2019 $000's $000's Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities 2,531,745 2,073,772 Trade and other payables 904,749 874,076 Employee benefits 4,347 5,234 Current tax payable 3,191 2,808 Lease liability 7,223 - Contract liability 3,792 4,296 Provisions 2,989 3,129 Deferred tax liability 21,992 21,823 Total liabilities 3,480,028 2,985,138 Net assets 111,017 104,822 Equity Share capital 43,541 43,541 Share-based payment reserve 2,193 1,630 Other capital reserves (93) (96) Retained earnings 65,376 59,747 Total equity 111,017 104,822 31 Extracted from Appendix 4D Cash flows Cash reconciliations Dec 2019 Dec 2018 Un-restricted net cash 50,412 49,016 Restricted cash (Securities) 66,224 43,151 Total cash 116,636 92,167 Dec 2019 Dec 2018 $000's $000's Cash flows of operating activities Cash receipts from customers 253,629 246,824 Cash paid to suppliers and employees (246,794) (235,703) Interest received 44,368 33,395 Interest paid (27,150) (24,859) Income taxes paid (7,187) (7,144) Net cash from operating activities 16,866 12,513 Cash flows from investing activities Interest received 776 1,042 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (1,637) (111) Investment in Thinktank (379) - Decrease in other loans and advances 1,533 212 Loans and advances (441,706) (284,509) Net cash used in investing activities (441,413) (283,366) Cash flows used in financing activities Proceeds from warehouse facility 119,350 404,024 Proceess from/(repayments to) securitised funding facilities 338,624 (117,455) Lease rental payment (890) - Decrease in loans from funders - (15) Dividends Paid (12,719) (12,244) Net cash generated by financing activities 444,365 274,310 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 19,818 3,457 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 96,818 88,710 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 116,636 92,167 32 Extracted from Appendix 4D Impact of securitisation SPVs on balance sheet The proforma balance sheet shows the Group's balance sheet with the 'non-recourse' special purpose vehicles (SPVs) relating to the securitisation business and the balance sheet of the Group separately Points to note: The AFG business is largely debt free outside the non-recourse securitisation book within the special purpose vehicles AFG's total subordinated notes subscribed of $27.3 million reflects the total cash exposure to the securitisation business at 31 December 2019 ( $27.1 million at 30 June 2019). This includes growth in the loan book AFG SPV's AFG exSPV's Re-classification AFG Limited Cash and cash equivalents 64,299 52,337 - 116,636 Trade and other receivables - 6,668 - 6,668 Contract assets - 927,644 - 927,644 Loans and advances 2,504,462 9,869 - 2,514,331 Right of use asset - 7,098 - 7,098 Investment in associate - 15,868 - 15,868 Investment in subordinated notes - 27,330 (27,330) - Property, plant and equipment - 659 - 659 Intangible assets - 2,141 - 2,141 Total assets 2,568,761 1,049,614 (27,330) 3,591,045 Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities 2,562,994 (3,919) (27,330) 2,531,745 Trade and other payables 5,600 906,132 - 911,732 Employee benefits - 4,347 - 4,347 Lease liability - 7,223 - 7,223 Provisions - 2,989 - 2,989 Deferred tax liability - 21,992 - 21,992 Total liabilities 2,568,594 938,764 (27,330) 3,480,028 Net assets 167 110,850 - 111,017 33 Important disclaimer This presentation contains general information which is current as at 20 February 2020. The information is intended to be a summary of Australian Finance Group Limited (AFG) and it its activities as at 31 December 2019, and does not purport to be complete in any respect. The information in this presentation is not a recommendation or advice about shares in AFG (or any other financial product or service). It is not intended to influence, or be relied upon by, any person in making a decision in relation to AFG shares (or any other financial product). This presentation does not take into account the objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular investor. You should consider your own objectives, financial situation and needs when considering this presentation and seek independent investment, legal, tax, accounting or such other advice as you find appropriate before making any financial or investment decision. This presentation contains some forward looking statements. Such statements only reflect views held by AFG as at the date of this presentation and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual events and results may vary from the events or results expressed or implied in these statements. You should not place undue reliance on any of these statements. No representation or warranty is made in respect of the accuracy or completeness of any information in this presentation, or the likelihood of any of the forward looking statements in the presentation being fulfilled. For further information visit: www.afgonline.com.auOr contact: Alison Clarke Head of Corporate Communications +61 402 781 367 34 Attachments Original document

