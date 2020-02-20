Australian Finance : AFG 1H FY20 Market Release Opens in a new Window

Market Release

21 February 2020

AFG strategies deliver 20 per cent profit growth and increased shareholder returns

Building on the strategies put in place since listing, Australian Finance Group (ASX: AFG) today announces an excellent first half performance, underpinned by growth in AFG Securities and growing trail books across diversified earnings streams.

Buoyed by an improving lending environment, AFG continues to generate strong cash flows and declared a 15 per cent increase in the interim dividend. The Company remains positioned for ongoing organic earnings growth.

AFG reported underlying net profit after tax of $17.7 million for the six months to 31 December 2019, a 20 per cent increase on the previous corresponding period.

H1 FY20 highlights include:

NPAT of $18.3 million (up 10 %)

Residential settlements of $16.9 billion

Combined residential and commercial loan book of $160 billion

AFG Securities settlements of $690 million (up 46 %)

AFG Securities loan book $2.5 billion (up 51 %)

AFG Business settlements $192 million (up 242 %)

Return on Equity 34 %

Interim dividend of 5.4 cents per share fully franked (up 15 %)

AFG Chief Executive Officer David Bailey said "Today's result is testament to the growing strength, resilience and diversified nature of our business, and the service and value we deliver to Australian borrowers. After a subdued start to the year in residential settlements, AFG Home Loans, AFG Business and AFG Commercial are delivering growth and building on the momentum generated by the implementation of our diversification strategy. This makes AFG a more sustainable business.

"Over the past three months in particular we have seen market activity starting to accelerate. The competitive market is driving growth in market share for non-major lenders and adding to the complexity facing customers in the search for competition and choice. In this environment mortgage brokers are well positioned to entrench their status as the dominant channel for home loans.

"The Company remains a capital-light business, which helps drive strong cashflow. Our debt-free balance sheet provides flexibility to consider future investment opportunities as they arise.

"The shift in the mix towards AFG Securities highlighted last financial year is becoming a significant contributor to our earnings profile. The trend continued in the first half, with quality growth underpinned by broker-driven product improvements. AFG Securities lodgements were $1.19 billion, up 50 per cent on the previous corresponding period. The book quality remains high, with arrears still well below industry averages.

