Australian Finance : AFG September 19 Qtr Index Opens in a new Window

0
10/10/2019 | 07:21pm EDT

October 2019

AFG Index

Market Release

Table

of contents

  1. Introduction
  2. AFG Mortgages lodged
  3. Major vs Non Major lender market share
  4. Total lodgement volume
  5. Average mortgage size in dollars
  6. Loan Value Ratios (Loan state as % of property value)
  7. Major lender market share all mortgages last 12 months
  8. Non major lender market share all mortgages last 12 months
  9. Major lender market share fixed rate mortgages last 12 months
  10. Non major lender market share fixed rate mortgages last 12 months
  11. Top lenders by state
  12. Major vs Non Major by state

Contact Details

Alison Clarke, AFG Head of Corporate Communications

Mob 0402 781 367

www.afgonline.com.au

AFG

2

Index

11 October 2019

Low interest rates and property market recovery drive record home loan activity

Home loan activity has rebounded strongly in the September quarter, with interest rate cuts and an active property market driving record mortgage volume, according to the AFG Index released today.

The Index - acknowledged as a reliable barometer of quarterly home loan activity across Australia - revealed a record $15.7 billion in lodgements in the three months to 30 September 2019. Volumes were up 21 per cent on the previous quarter and 11 per cent on the same period last year. More than 29,000 mortgages were lodged, the highest in almost two years.

The renewed momentum has accelerated the shift away from the major banks, with the market share of non-major banks climbing towards 46 per cent, the highest levels since the GFC more than a decade ago.

Multiple interest rate cuts this year combined with changes to serviceability have encouraged buyers back into the market, particularly customers purchasing their first property. First home buyers accounted for 15 per cent of mortgages during the period - the highest level in seven years.

The low interest rate environment has also cemented the trend away from interest-only loans, with record numbers of borrowers looking to pay down debt through a principal and interest loan. During the September quarter, 82 per cent of loans were principal and interest loans, the highest proportion in the history of the AFG Index.

AFG Chief Executive Officer David Bailey said "We have seen a significant change in the home loan market recently. Best-ever quarters in NSW and Victoria - buoyed by these record low interest rates, a rebound in the Sydney and Melbourne markets and changes to lending criteria - have fuelled the recovery in national numbers.

"The shift in sentiment is encouraging. With the impact of further cuts by the RBA yet to flow through the market, we anticipate the improved affordability will see positive momentum continue through to the end of the year and into 2020.

"There is no doubt customers are benefitting from the enhanced competition in Australia's home loan market. Consumers are continuing to express a desire to seek out competitive offers. First home buyers, upgraders and mortgage holders refinancing have driven the market share of the non-major banks. From the perspective of loan volumes, we are now approaching a 50-50 split between the majors and non-majors. Something unheard of as little as five years ago.

"This represents a fundamental shift in the dynamic between lenders. Consumers are sending a very clear message that they want the choice and the transparency of a competitive home loan market in Australia and mortgage brokers are delivering."

Non-major banks accounted for 45.9 per cent of lodgements in the September quarter, the highest since 2007. Macquarie Bank and AMP emerged as the big winners among the non-majors taking business away from the larger banks. Both lenders have more than doubled market share in the past 12 months.

AFG

3

Index

TABLE 1

AFG Mortgages lodged

Fiscal

Fiscal

Lodge #

Lodge Volume

Avg Loan

Inv %

First Home

Refinance %

Upgrader %

Interest Only %

Principal &

Year

Quarter

Buyers %

Interest %

2013

1

21,572

$8,416,747,858

$390,170

36%

15%

34%

28%

53%

47%

2013

2

21,409

$8,487,498,307

$396,445

36%

12%

34%

31%

51%

48%

2013

3

21,210

$8,322,956,168

$392,407

36%

12%

33%

31%

52%

48%

2013

4

24,446

$9,799,859,820

$400,878

37%

11%

33%

30%

54%

46%

2014

1

25,819

$10,542,068,141

$408,307

38%

10%

31%

32%

54%

46%

2014

2

25,896

$10,984,655,498

$424,183

39%

9%

32%

31%

56%

44%

2014

3

24,232

$10,303,134,053

$425,187

39%

9%

32%

31%

57%

43%

2014

4

26,966

$11,551,459,672

$428,371

39%

9%

34%

30%

58%

42%

2015

1

28,132

$12,204,183,662

$433,819

39%

8%

34%

31%

58%

42%

2015

2

28,664

$12,890,904,077

$449,725

39%

7%

36%

30%

59%

41%

2015

3

27,496

$12,267,637,050

$446,161

40%

8%

35%

30%

59%

41%

2015

4

31,230

$14,354,746,533

$459,646

40%

8%

37%

28%

59%

40%

2016

1

29,920

$14,074,562,292

$470,406

33%

9%

36%

34%

54%

46%

2016

2

28,850

$13,707,930,726

$475,145

31%

7%

38%

35%

50%

50%

2016

3

27,275

$12,898,678,564

$472,912

33%

8%

38%

34%

48%

52%

2016

4

30,358

$14,490,943,529

$477,335

34%

7%

39%

33%

47%

53%

2017

1

31,572

$15,123,863,777

$479,028

32%

8%

38%

34%

46%

54%

2017

2

30,736

$14,971,117,685

$487,087

34%

9%

38%

32%

47%

53%

2017

3

29,033

$14,149,513,068

$487,360

32%

10%

35%

34%

44%

55%

2017

4

30,057

$14,548,600,260

$484,034

31%

10%

29%

39%

33%

67%

2018

1

30,470

$14,946,679,419

$490,538

29%

13%

25%

41%

19%

81%

2018

2

29,673

$14,812,159,617

$499,180

28%

13%

22%

44%

19%

81%

2018

3

27,724

$13,795,287,378

$497,594

28%

13%

23%

43%

20%

80%

2018

4

28,866

$14,542,049,505

$503,778

28%

13%

23%

43%

19%

81%

2019

1

27,869

$14,157,586,591

$508,005

27%

14%

24%

43%

19%

81%

2019

2

25,526

$12,965,571,238

$507,936

27%

13%

24%

43%

18%

81%

2019

3

23,036

$11,610,000,338

$503,994

26%

14%

25%

43%

19%

81%

2019

4

25,252

$12,976,479,558

$513,879

28%

14%

28%

39%

20%

80%

2020

1

29,160

$15,744,489,045

$539,934

26%

15%

28%

40%

18%

82%

AFG

4

Index

TABLE 2

Major vs Non Major lender market share

Lodgement

Investment

First Home Buyers

Refinance Volume

Upgrader Volume

Interest Only

Principal & Interest

Volume

Volume

Volume

Volume

Fiscal

Fiscal

Major

Non-

Major

Non-

Major

Non-

Major

Non-

Major

Non-

Major

Non-

Major

Non-

Year

Quarter

Major

Major

Major

Major

Major

Major

Major

2013

1

77.1%

22.9%

79.4%

20.6%

74.5%

25.5%

72.9%

27.1%

79.5%

20.5%

81.3%

18.7%

72.4%

27.6%

2013

2

77.6%

22.4%

80.8%

19.2%

74.2%

25.8%

73.6%

26.4%

79.3%

20.7%

81.6%

18.4%

73.4%

26.6%

2013

3

78.2%

21.8%

80.0%

20.0%

77.1%

22.9%

73.4%

26.6%

80.4%

19.6%

82.2%

17.8%

74.0%

26.0%

2013

4

77.0%

23.0%

79.3%

20.7%

74.5%

25.5%

72.6%

27.4%

79.3%

20.7%

80.4%

19.6%

73.1%

26.9%

2014

1

74.1%

25.9%

76.5%

23.5%

72.8%

27.2%

67.3%

32.7%

76.9%

23.1%

77.0%

23.0%

70.7%

29.3%

2014

2

73.6%

26.4%

75.4%

24.6%

72.3%

27.7%

67.5%

32.5%

76.1%

23.9%

76.5%

23.5%

69.8%

30.2%

2014

3

74.3%

25.7%

77.1%

22.9%

71.1%

28.9%

68.3%

31.7%

76.7%

23.3%

77.3%

22.7%

70.5%

29.5%

2014

4

74.8%

25.2%

77.3%

22.7%

71.6%

28.4%

69.3%

30.7%

77.9%

22.1%

77.8%

22.2%

70.5%

29.5%

2015

1

73.7%

26.3%

76.8%

23.2%

69.7%

30.3%

66.5%

33.5%

77.3%

22.7%

77.0%

23.0%

69.1%

30.9%

2015

2

69.8%

30.2%

74.2%

25.8%

67.0%

33.0%

62.5%

37.5%

72.6%

27.4%

73.9%

26.1%

63.8%

36.2%

2015

3

73.4%

26.6%

76.4%

23.6%

72.3%

27.7%

67.1%

32.9%

75.5%

24.5%

76.9%

23.1%

68.3%

31.7%

2015

4

71.7%

28.3%

74.8%

25.2%

70.7%

29.3%

64.8%

35.2%

75.5%

24.5%

76.5%

23.5%

64.9%

35.1%

2016

1

73.7%

26.3%

72.7%

27.3%

73.8%

26.2%

68.9%

31.1%

78.1%

21.9%

78.2%

21.8%

68.6%

31.4%

2016

2

69.9%

30.1%

71.1%

28.9%

70.4%

29.6%

61.2%

38.8%

75.4%

24.6%

76.6%

23.4%

63.4%

36.6%

2016

3

70.6%

29.4%

72.0%

28.0%

70.0%

30.0%

64.8%

35.2%

74.5%

25.5%

76.2%

23.8%

65.4%

34.6%

2016

4

70.9%

29.1%

73.9%

26.1%

72.2%

27.8%

66.2%

33.8%

73.4%

26.6%

75.0%

25.0%

67.3%

32.7%

2017

1

71.1%

28.9%

74.5%

25.5%

77.0%

23.0%

65.4%

34.6%

73.4%

26.6%

75.6%

24.4%

67.4%

32.6%

2017

2

65.2%

34.8%

68.4%

31.6%

68.3%

31.7%

58.2%

41.8%

69.1%

30.9%

69.8%

30.2%

61.3%

38.7%

2017

3

65.6%

34.4%

67.3%

32.7%

70.2%

29.8%

58.0%

42.0%

69.4%

30.6%

69.0%

31.0%

62.8%

37.2%

2017

4

64.7%

35.3%

68.4%

31.6%

70.0%

30.0%

57.4%

42.6%

66.0%

34.0%

62.6%

37.4%

65.7%

34.3%

2018

1

64.4%

35.6%

68.9%

31.1%

68.0%

32.0%

57.6%

42.4%

64.2%

35.8%

58.3%

41.7%

65.9%

34.1%

2018

2

64.1%

35.9%

66.5%

33.5%

69.5%

30.5%

57.5%

42.5%

64.3%

35.7%

63.5%

36.5%

64.3%

35.7%

2018

3

63.2%

36.8%

64.9%

35.1%

67.6%

32.4%

58.9%

41.1%

63.2%

36.8%

65.0%

35.0%

62.9%

37.1%

2018

4

59.2%

40.8%

57.2%

42.8%

68.4%

31.6%

54.1%

45.9%

59.9%

40.1%

59.5%

40.5%

59.3%

40.7%

2019

1

59.7%

40.3%

57.1%

42.9%

68.1%

31.9%

55.4%

44.6%

60.5%

39.5%

57.8%

42.2%

60.2%

39.8%

2019

2

57.9%

42.1%

56.5%

43.5%

67.8%

32.2%

53.1%

46.9%

58.1%

41.9%

57.4%

42.6%

58.1%

41.9%

2019

3

58.6%

41.4%

56.5%

43.5%

68.2%

31.8%

53.1%

46.9%

59.6%

40.4%

60.2%

39.8%

58.4%

41.6%

2019

4

57.6%

42.4%

56.2%

43.8%

65.4%

34.6%

51.5%

48.5%

59.0%

41.0%

55.4%

44.6%

58.3%

41.7%

2020

1

54.1%

45.9%

50.2%

49.8%

65.2%

34.8%

45.1%

54.9%

57.1%

42.9%

47.8%

52.2%

55.5%

44.5%

AFG

5

Index

Disclaimer

AFG - Australian Finance Group Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 23:20:02 UTC
