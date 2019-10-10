Australian Finance : AFG September 19 Qtr Index Opens in a new Window 0 10/10/2019 | 07:21pm EDT Send by mail :

October 2019 AFG Index Market Release Table of contents Introduction AFG Mortgages lodged Major vs Non Major lender market share Total lodgement volume Average mortgage size in dollars Loan Value Ratios (Loan state as % of property value) Major lender market share all mortgages last 12 months Non major lender market share all mortgages last 12 months Major lender market share fixed rate mortgages last 12 months Non major lender market share fixed rate mortgages last 12 months Top lenders by state Major vs Non Major by state Contact Details Alison Clarke, AFG Head of Corporate Communications Mob 0402 781 367 www.afgonline.com.au AFG 2 Index 11 October 2019 Low interest rates and property market recovery drive record home loan activity Home loan activity has rebounded strongly in the September quarter, with interest rate cuts and an active property market driving record mortgage volume, according to the AFG Index released today. The Index - acknowledged as a reliable barometer of quarterly home loan activity across Australia - revealed a record $15.7 billion in lodgements in the three months to 30 September 2019. Volumes were up 21 per cent on the previous quarter and 11 per cent on the same period last year. More than 29,000 mortgages were lodged, the highest in almost two years. The renewed momentum has accelerated the shift away from the major banks, with the market share of non-major banks climbing towards 46 per cent, the highest levels since the GFC more than a decade ago. Multiple interest rate cuts this year combined with changes to serviceability have encouraged buyers back into the market, particularly customers purchasing their first property. First home buyers accounted for 15 per cent of mortgages during the period - the highest level in seven years. The low interest rate environment has also cemented the trend away from interest-only loans, with record numbers of borrowers looking to pay down debt through a principal and interest loan. During the September quarter, 82 per cent of loans were principal and interest loans, the highest proportion in the history of the AFG Index. AFG Chief Executive Officer David Bailey said "We have seen a significant change in the home loan market recently. Best-ever quarters in NSW and Victoria - buoyed by these record low interest rates, a rebound in the Sydney and Melbourne markets and changes to lending criteria - have fuelled the recovery in national numbers. "The shift in sentiment is encouraging. With the impact of further cuts by the RBA yet to flow through the market, we anticipate the improved affordability will see positive momentum continue through to the end of the year and into 2020. "There is no doubt customers are benefitting from the enhanced competition in Australia's home loan market. Consumers are continuing to express a desire to seek out competitive offers. First home buyers, upgraders and mortgage holders refinancing have driven the market share of the non-major banks. From the perspective of loan volumes, we are now approaching a 50-50 split between the majors and non-majors. Something unheard of as little as five years ago. "This represents a fundamental shift in the dynamic between lenders. Consumers are sending a very clear message that they want the choice and the transparency of a competitive home loan market in Australia and mortgage brokers are delivering." Non-major banks accounted for 45.9 per cent of lodgements in the September quarter, the highest since 2007. Macquarie Bank and AMP emerged as the big winners among the non-majors taking business away from the larger banks. Both lenders have more than doubled market share in the past 12 months. Contact Details Alison Clarke, AFG Head of Corporate Communications Mob 0402 781 367 www.afgonline.com.au AFG 3 Index TABLE 1 AFG Mortgages lodged Fiscal Fiscal Lodge # Lodge Volume Avg Loan Inv % First Home Refinance % Upgrader % Interest Only % Principal & Year Quarter Buyers % Interest % 2013 1 21,572 $8,416,747,858 $390,170 36% 15% 34% 28% 53% 47% 2013 2 21,409 $8,487,498,307 $396,445 36% 12% 34% 31% 51% 48% 2013 3 21,210 $8,322,956,168 $392,407 36% 12% 33% 31% 52% 48% 2013 4 24,446 $9,799,859,820 $400,878 37% 11% 33% 30% 54% 46% 2014 1 25,819 $10,542,068,141 $408,307 38% 10% 31% 32% 54% 46% 2014 2 25,896 $10,984,655,498 $424,183 39% 9% 32% 31% 56% 44% 2014 3 24,232 $10,303,134,053 $425,187 39% 9% 32% 31% 57% 43% 2014 4 26,966 $11,551,459,672 $428,371 39% 9% 34% 30% 58% 42% 2015 1 28,132 $12,204,183,662 $433,819 39% 8% 34% 31% 58% 42% 2015 2 28,664 $12,890,904,077 $449,725 39% 7% 36% 30% 59% 41% 2015 3 27,496 $12,267,637,050 $446,161 40% 8% 35% 30% 59% 41% 2015 4 31,230 $14,354,746,533 $459,646 40% 8% 37% 28% 59% 40% 2016 1 29,920 $14,074,562,292 $470,406 33% 9% 36% 34% 54% 46% 2016 2 28,850 $13,707,930,726 $475,145 31% 7% 38% 35% 50% 50% 2016 3 27,275 $12,898,678,564 $472,912 33% 8% 38% 34% 48% 52% 2016 4 30,358 $14,490,943,529 $477,335 34% 7% 39% 33% 47% 53% 2017 1 31,572 $15,123,863,777 $479,028 32% 8% 38% 34% 46% 54% 2017 2 30,736 $14,971,117,685 $487,087 34% 9% 38% 32% 47% 53% 2017 3 29,033 $14,149,513,068 $487,360 32% 10% 35% 34% 44% 55% 2017 4 30,057 $14,548,600,260 $484,034 31% 10% 29% 39% 33% 67% 2018 1 30,470 $14,946,679,419 $490,538 29% 13% 25% 41% 19% 81% 2018 2 29,673 $14,812,159,617 $499,180 28% 13% 22% 44% 19% 81% 2018 3 27,724 $13,795,287,378 $497,594 28% 13% 23% 43% 20% 80% 2018 4 28,866 $14,542,049,505 $503,778 28% 13% 23% 43% 19% 81% 2019 1 27,869 $14,157,586,591 $508,005 27% 14% 24% 43% 19% 81% 2019 2 25,526 $12,965,571,238 $507,936 27% 13% 24% 43% 18% 81% 2019 3 23,036 $11,610,000,338 $503,994 26% 14% 25% 43% 19% 81% 2019 4 25,252 $12,976,479,558 $513,879 28% 14% 28% 39% 20% 80% 2020 1 29,160 $15,744,489,045 $539,934 26% 15% 28% 40% 18% 82% Contact Details Alison Clarke, AFG Head of Corporate Communications Mob 0402 781 367 www.afgonline.com.au AFG 4 Index TABLE 2 Major vs Non Major lender market share Lodgement Investment First Home Buyers Refinance Volume Upgrader Volume Interest Only Principal & Interest Volume Volume Volume Volume Fiscal Fiscal Major Non- Major Non- Major Non- Major Non- Major Non- Major Non- Major Non- Year Quarter Major Major Major Major Major Major Major 2013 1 77.1% 22.9% 79.4% 20.6% 74.5% 25.5% 72.9% 27.1% 79.5% 20.5% 81.3% 18.7% 72.4% 27.6% 2013 2 77.6% 22.4% 80.8% 19.2% 74.2% 25.8% 73.6% 26.4% 79.3% 20.7% 81.6% 18.4% 73.4% 26.6% 2013 3 78.2% 21.8% 80.0% 20.0% 77.1% 22.9% 73.4% 26.6% 80.4% 19.6% 82.2% 17.8% 74.0% 26.0% 2013 4 77.0% 23.0% 79.3% 20.7% 74.5% 25.5% 72.6% 27.4% 79.3% 20.7% 80.4% 19.6% 73.1% 26.9% 2014 1 74.1% 25.9% 76.5% 23.5% 72.8% 27.2% 67.3% 32.7% 76.9% 23.1% 77.0% 23.0% 70.7% 29.3% 2014 2 73.6% 26.4% 75.4% 24.6% 72.3% 27.7% 67.5% 32.5% 76.1% 23.9% 76.5% 23.5% 69.8% 30.2% 2014 3 74.3% 25.7% 77.1% 22.9% 71.1% 28.9% 68.3% 31.7% 76.7% 23.3% 77.3% 22.7% 70.5% 29.5% 2014 4 74.8% 25.2% 77.3% 22.7% 71.6% 28.4% 69.3% 30.7% 77.9% 22.1% 77.8% 22.2% 70.5% 29.5% 2015 1 73.7% 26.3% 76.8% 23.2% 69.7% 30.3% 66.5% 33.5% 77.3% 22.7% 77.0% 23.0% 69.1% 30.9% 2015 2 69.8% 30.2% 74.2% 25.8% 67.0% 33.0% 62.5% 37.5% 72.6% 27.4% 73.9% 26.1% 63.8% 36.2% 2015 3 73.4% 26.6% 76.4% 23.6% 72.3% 27.7% 67.1% 32.9% 75.5% 24.5% 76.9% 23.1% 68.3% 31.7% 2015 4 71.7% 28.3% 74.8% 25.2% 70.7% 29.3% 64.8% 35.2% 75.5% 24.5% 76.5% 23.5% 64.9% 35.1% 2016 1 73.7% 26.3% 72.7% 27.3% 73.8% 26.2% 68.9% 31.1% 78.1% 21.9% 78.2% 21.8% 68.6% 31.4% 2016 2 69.9% 30.1% 71.1% 28.9% 70.4% 29.6% 61.2% 38.8% 75.4% 24.6% 76.6% 23.4% 63.4% 36.6% 2016 3 70.6% 29.4% 72.0% 28.0% 70.0% 30.0% 64.8% 35.2% 74.5% 25.5% 76.2% 23.8% 65.4% 34.6% 2016 4 70.9% 29.1% 73.9% 26.1% 72.2% 27.8% 66.2% 33.8% 73.4% 26.6% 75.0% 25.0% 67.3% 32.7% 2017 1 71.1% 28.9% 74.5% 25.5% 77.0% 23.0% 65.4% 34.6% 73.4% 26.6% 75.6% 24.4% 67.4% 32.6% 2017 2 65.2% 34.8% 68.4% 31.6% 68.3% 31.7% 58.2% 41.8% 69.1% 30.9% 69.8% 30.2% 61.3% 38.7% 2017 3 65.6% 34.4% 67.3% 32.7% 70.2% 29.8% 58.0% 42.0% 69.4% 30.6% 69.0% 31.0% 62.8% 37.2% 2017 4 64.7% 35.3% 68.4% 31.6% 70.0% 30.0% 57.4% 42.6% 66.0% 34.0% 62.6% 37.4% 65.7% 34.3% 2018 1 64.4% 35.6% 68.9% 31.1% 68.0% 32.0% 57.6% 42.4% 64.2% 35.8% 58.3% 41.7% 65.9% 34.1% 2018 2 64.1% 35.9% 66.5% 33.5% 69.5% 30.5% 57.5% 42.5% 64.3% 35.7% 63.5% 36.5% 64.3% 35.7% 2018 3 63.2% 36.8% 64.9% 35.1% 67.6% 32.4% 58.9% 41.1% 63.2% 36.8% 65.0% 35.0% 62.9% 37.1% 2018 4 59.2% 40.8% 57.2% 42.8% 68.4% 31.6% 54.1% 45.9% 59.9% 40.1% 59.5% 40.5% 59.3% 40.7% 2019 1 59.7% 40.3% 57.1% 42.9% 68.1% 31.9% 55.4% 44.6% 60.5% 39.5% 57.8% 42.2% 60.2% 39.8% 2019 2 57.9% 42.1% 56.5% 43.5% 67.8% 32.2% 53.1% 46.9% 58.1% 41.9% 57.4% 42.6% 58.1% 41.9% 2019 3 58.6% 41.4% 56.5% 43.5% 68.2% 31.8% 53.1% 46.9% 59.6% 40.4% 60.2% 39.8% 58.4% 41.6% 2019 4 57.6% 42.4% 56.2% 43.8% 65.4% 34.6% 51.5% 48.5% 59.0% 41.0% 55.4% 44.6% 58.3% 41.7% 2020 1 54.1% 45.9% 50.2% 49.8% 65.2% 34.8% 45.1% 54.9% 57.1% 42.9% 47.8% 52.2% 55.5% 44.5% Contact Details Alison Clarke, AFG Head of Corporate Communications Mob 0402 781 367 www.afgonline.com.au AFG 5 Index This is an excerpt of the original content. 