Australian Finance : AFG appoints industry advocate to NSW team

AFG has strengthened its broker support team with the appointment Haley Bellamy in New South Wales. Haley joins the Partnership Manager team after working for the Institute of Strategic Management. Prior to that Haley was a highly successful mortgage broker and part of the leadership team at one of AFG's leading groups, Smartmove.

Head of Sales & Distribution Chris Slater said he was delighted to add such an experienced business builder to the AFG team.

'Haley is extremely talented and brings a wealth of leadership, broker and support team development & lending experience to the team and is well known and highly respected by our lenders and industry partners.

'She worked her way to be one of our top performing brokers in NSW, won the AFG Women in Business Scholarship, is a previous MPA top 100 broker and has been a judge on the panel for the Australian Mortgage Awards.

Haley said she was thrilled to be working with AFG's brokers. 'It's exciting being able to give back to the industry that has given me so much,' she said. 'I look forward to supporting my brokers to deliver exceptional outcomes for their clients through AFG's industry leading technology, tailored business coaching, training, marketing, events and support.

'The leadership team at AFG and my colleagues are world class and I am proud to be part of an organisation that is so focussed on delivering to its members through innovation and empowerment.

'To join the team in what has been such a challenging time for our members and their clients has only highlighted AFG's agility and commitment to support its members, doing whatever it takes at every turn,' she concluded.

