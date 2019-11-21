Australian Finance : AFG2019 AGM Results Opens in a new Window

Log in
0
11/21/2019 | 10:32pm EST

22 November 2019

Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

RESULTS OF 2019 AGM

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the Company advises details of the result of all resolutions considered by shareholders at the 2019 Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today. All resolutions were put to a poll.

Yours faithfully

LISA BEVAN

Company Secretary

AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LTD

RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING

(ASX REPORT)

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Friday, 22 November, 2019

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.

Manner in which the securityholder directed the proxy vote

Manner in which votes were cast in person or by

(as at proxy close):

proxy on a poll (where applicable)

Resolution

Votes

Votes

Discretionary

Total Votes

Votes

For

Against

Abstain **

Resolution

For

Against

Chairman of Meeting

Discretionary

Abstain

Result

Other Nominated

Person/s

2A RE-ELECTION OF ANTHONY (TONY) GILL

103,082,044

311,847

607,383

690,829

1,142,319

141,909,186

311,847

1,749,702

Carried

AS A DIRECTOR

83,446

99.78%

0.22%

2B RE-ELECTION OF MELANIE KIELY AS A

104,345,549

72,025

653,700

737,146

72,319

143,842,673

72,025

139,483

Carried

DIRECTOR

83,446

99.95%

0.05%

2C RE-ELECTION OF JANE MUIRSMITH AS A

104,345,199

129,041

653,700

737,146

15,653

143,909,487

129,041

15,653

Carried

DIRECTOR

83,446

99.91%

0.09%

3

REMUNERATION REPORT

83,270,705

330,352

703,700

787,146

20,838,836

84,170,128

330,352

20,838,836

Carried

83,446

99.61%

0.39%

4 GRANT OF 2020 LTI AWARD TO EXECUTIVE

84,253,037

420,921

671,549

754,995

19,798,086

123,335,174

420,921

20,298,086

Carried

DIRECTOR - MALCOLM WATKINS

83,446

99.66%

0.34%

5

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

103,790,276

614,198

730,366

813,812

8,753

143,431,230

614,198

8,753

Carried

83,446

99.57%

0.43%

** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item

Printed: 22/11/2019 9:53:45AM

This report was produced from the Link Market Services System

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

AFG - Australian Finance Group Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 03:31:06 UTC
