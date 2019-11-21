Australian Finance : AFG2019 AGM Results Opens in a new Window

AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LTD RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING (ASX REPORT) ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Friday, 22 November, 2019

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.

Manner in which the securityholder directed the proxy vote Manner in which votes were cast in person or by (as at proxy close): proxy on a poll (where applicable)

Resolution Votes Votes Discretionary Total Votes Votes For Against Abstain ** Resolution For Against Chairman of Meeting Discretionary Abstain Result Other Nominated Person/s 2A RE-ELECTION OF ANTHONY (TONY) GILL 103,082,044 311,847 607,383 690,829 1,142,319 141,909,186 311,847 1,749,702 Carried AS A DIRECTOR 83,446 99.78% 0.22% 2B RE-ELECTION OF MELANIE KIELY AS A 104,345,549 72,025 653,700 737,146 72,319 143,842,673 72,025 139,483 Carried DIRECTOR 83,446 99.95% 0.05% 2C RE-ELECTION OF JANE MUIRSMITH AS A 104,345,199 129,041 653,700 737,146 15,653 143,909,487 129,041 15,653 Carried DIRECTOR 83,446 99.91% 0.09% 3 REMUNERATION REPORT 83,270,705 330,352 703,700 787,146 20,838,836 84,170,128 330,352 20,838,836 Carried 83,446 99.61% 0.39% 4 GRANT OF 2020 LTI AWARD TO EXECUTIVE 84,253,037 420,921 671,549 754,995 19,798,086 123,335,174 420,921 20,298,086 Carried DIRECTOR - MALCOLM WATKINS 83,446 99.66% 0.34% 5 APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR 103,790,276 614,198 730,366 813,812 8,753 143,431,230 614,198 8,753 Carried 83,446 99.57% 0.43%

** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item