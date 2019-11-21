Australian Finance : AFG2019 AGM Results Opens in a new Window
22 November 2019
Market Announcements Office
ASX Limited
Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
Dear Sir/Madam
RESULTS OF 2019 AGM
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the Company advises details of the result of all resolutions considered by shareholders at the 2019 Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today. All resolutions were put to a poll.
Yours faithfully
LISA BEVAN
Company Secretary
AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LTD
RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING
(ASX REPORT)
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Friday, 22 November, 2019
As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.
Manner in which the securityholder directed the proxy vote
Manner in which votes were cast in person or by
(as at proxy close):
proxy on a poll (where applicable)
Resolution
Votes
Votes
Discretionary
Total Votes
Votes
For
Against
Abstain **
Resolution
For
Against
Chairman of Meeting
Discretionary
Abstain
Result
Other Nominated
Person/s
2A RE-ELECTION OF ANTHONY (TONY) GILL
103,082,044
311,847
607,383
690,829
1,142,319
141,909,186
311,847
1,749,702
Carried
AS A DIRECTOR
83,446
99.78%
0.22%
2B RE-ELECTION OF MELANIE KIELY AS A
104,345,549
72,025
653,700
737,146
72,319
143,842,673
72,025
139,483
Carried
DIRECTOR
83,446
99.95%
0.05%
2C RE-ELECTION OF JANE MUIRSMITH AS A
104,345,199
129,041
653,700
737,146
15,653
143,909,487
129,041
15,653
Carried
DIRECTOR
83,446
99.91%
0.09%
3
REMUNERATION REPORT
83,270,705
330,352
703,700
787,146
20,838,836
84,170,128
330,352
20,838,836
Carried
83,446
99.61%
0.39%
4 GRANT OF 2020 LTI AWARD TO EXECUTIVE
84,253,037
420,921
671,549
754,995
19,798,086
123,335,174
420,921
20,298,086
Carried
DIRECTOR - MALCOLM WATKINS
83,446
99.66%
0.34%
5
APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR
103,790,276
614,198
730,366
813,812
8,753
143,431,230
614,198
8,753
Carried
83,446
99.57%
0.43%
** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item
