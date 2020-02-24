Australian Finance : Change in substantial holding from CBA Opens in a new Window

Log in
AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED    AFG   AU000000AFG9

AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED

(AFG)
  Report
News 
News

Australian Finance : Change in substantial holding from CBA

02/24/2020 | 09:50pm EST

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme:

AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LTD

ACN/ARSN

066 385 822

1. Details of substantial holder

Name

Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN 123 123 124 (CBA) and its related bodies corporate listed in annexure A

There was a change in the interests of the

24/02/2020

substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

20/11/2019

The previous notice was dated

18/11/2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substan tial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Class of securities

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Fully Paid ordinary shares

343,848

0.16

170,529

0.08

For the Securities (if any) listed below see NOTE 1 at the end of this form

Class of securities

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Fully Paid ordinary shares

13,448,981

6.24 See note 1 at the end of this form

11,187,889

5.19 See note 1 at the end of this

form

Class of securities

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

GRAND TOTAL

13,792,829

6.40

11,358,418

5.27

1

3. Changes in relevant interest

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in v oting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Consideration given in

Class and number

Person's votes

relevant interest

Nature of change

of securities

change

relation to change

affected

changed

affected

See annexure B to this notice

2

4.Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered holder

Person entitled to be

Nature of relevant

Class and number

relevant

Person's votes

of securities

registered as holder

interest

of securities

interest

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having

the residual power to control the

exercise of the right to vote attached

to securities and/or to control the

exercise of the power to dispose of

securities in its capacity as a

responsible entity of a managed

investment scheme (which managed

investment scheme is not managed by

either Colonial First State Investments

Limited or a related body corporate).

In addition, if any OTC derivatives,

warrants or other securities (other than

ordinary shares or ordinary units (as

Colonial First State

applicable)) are referred to below in

this row, the relevant interest in

10,203,535 Fully paid

Investments Limited (Note 1)

Citibank N A Hong Kong

10,203,535

respect of those securities arises

ordinary shares

ACN 002 348 352

under subsection 608(8) being a

residual accelerated relevant interest

held in the same capacity. Colonial

First State Investments Limited has

authorised the manager of each such

managed investment scheme to

exercise the powers referred to in

paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c)

of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in

relation to those securities managed

by the manager to the exclusion of

Colonial First State Investments

Limited except for provisions allowing

Colonial First State Investments

Limited to terminate the agreement

with the manager or to exercise those

powers where the agreement is

terminated.

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having

the residual power to control the

exercise of the right to vote attached

to securities and/or to control the

exercise of the power to dispose of

securities in its capacity as a

responsible entity of a managed

investment scheme (which managed

investment scheme is not managed by

either Colonial First State Investments

Limited or a related body corporate).

In addition, if any OTC derivatives,

warrants or other securities (other than

ordinary shares or ordinary units (as

Colonial First State

applicable)) are referred to below in

Citicorp Nominees Pty

this row, the relevant interest in

396,728

Fully paid

Investments Limited (Note 1)

396,728

ACN 002 348 352

Limited (Australia)

respect of those securities arises

ordinary shares

under subsection 608(8) being a

residual accelerated relevant interest

held in the same capacity. Colonial

First State Investments Limited has

authorised the manager of each such

managed investment scheme to

exercise the powers referred to in

paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c)

of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in

relation to those securities managed

by the manager to the exclusion of

Colonial First State Investments

Limited except for provisions allowing

Colonial First State Investments

Limited to terminate the agreement

with the manager or to exercise those

powers where the agreement is

terminated.

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having

the residual power to control the

exercise of the right to vote attached

to securities and/or to control the

exercise of the power to dispose of

securities in its capacity as a

responsible entity of a managed

investment scheme (which managed

investment scheme is not managed by

either Colonial First State Investments

Limited or a related body corporate).

In addition, if any OTC derivatives,

warrants or other securities (other than

ordinary shares or ordinary units (as

Colonial First State

applicable)) are referred to below in

this row, the relevant interest in

1,187

Fully paid

Investments Limited (Note 1)

Northern Trust Company

1,187

ACN 002 348 352

respect of those securities arises

ordinary shares

under subsection 608(8) being a

residual accelerated relevant interest

held in the same capacity. Colonial

First State Investments Limited has

authorised the manager of each such

managed investment scheme to

exercise the powers referred to in

paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c)

of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in

relation to those securities managed

by the manager to the exclusion of

Colonial First State Investments

Limited except for provisions allowing

Colonial First State Investments

Limited to terminate the agreement

with the manager or to exercise those

powers where the agreement is

terminated.

3

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having

the residual power to control the

exercise of the right to vote attached

to securities and/or to control the

exercise of the power to dispose of

securities in its capacity as a

responsible entity of a managed

investment scheme (which managed

investment scheme is not managed by

either Colonial First State Investments

Limited or a related body corporate).

In addition, if any OTC derivatives,

warrants or other securities (other than

ordinary shares or ordinary units (as

Colonial First State

applicable)) are referred to below in

this row, the relevant interest in

586,439

Fully paid

Investments Limited (Note 1)

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

586,439

ACN 002 348 352

respect of those securities arises

ordinary shares

under subsection 608(8) being a

residual accelerated relevant interest

held in the same capacity. Colonial

First State Investments Limited has

authorised the manager of each such

managed investment scheme to

exercise the powers referred to in

paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c)

of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in

relation to those securities managed

by the manager to the exclusion of

Colonial First State Investments

Limited except for provisions allowing

Colonial First State Investments

Limited to terminate the agreement

with the manager or to exercise those

powers where the agreement is

terminated.

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having

the power to control the exercise of

the right to vote attached to securities

and/or to control the exercise of the

power to dispose of securities in its

capacity as a responsible entity of a

Colonial First State

managed investment scheme (which

Fully paid

managed investment scheme is

10,203,535

Investments Limited ACN

Citibank N A Hong Kong

10,203,535

managed by Colonial First Statement

ordinary shares

002 348 352

Investments Limited or a related body

corporate). In addition, if any OTC

derivatives, warrants or other

securities (other than ordinary shares

or ordinary units (as applicable)) are

referred to below in this row, the

relevant interest in respect of those

securities arises under subsection

608(8) being an accelerated relevant

interest held in the same capacity.

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having

the power to control the exercise of

the right to vote attached to securities

and/or to control the exercise of the

power to dispose of securities in its

capacity as a responsible entity of a

Colonial First State

managed investment scheme (which

Citicorp Nominees Pty

managed investment scheme is

396,728

Fully paid

Investments Limited ACN

396,728

002 348 352

Limited (Australia)

managed by Colonial First Statement

ordinary shares

Investments Limited or a related body

corporate). In addition, if any OTC

derivatives, warrants or other

securities (other than ordinary shares

or ordinary units (as applicable)) are

referred to below in this row, the

relevant interest in respect of those

securities arises under subsection

608(8) being an accelerated relevant

interest held in the same capacity.

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having

the power to control the exercise of

the right to vote attached to securities

and/or to control the exercise of the

power to dispose of securities in its

capacity as a responsible entity of a

Colonial First State

managed investment scheme (which

managed investment scheme is

1,187

Fully paid

Investments Limited ACN

Northern Trust Company

1,187

002 348 352

managed by Colonial First Statement

ordinary shares

Investments Limited or a related body

corporate). In addition, if any OTC

derivatives, warrants or other

securities (other than ordinary shares

or ordinary units (as applicable)) are

referred to below in this row, the

relevant interest in respect of those

securities arises under subsection

608(8) being an accelerated relevant

interest held in the same capacity.

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having

the power to control the exercise of

the right to vote attached to securities

and/or to control the exercise of the

power to dispose of securities in its

capacity as a responsible entity of a

Colonial First State

managed investment scheme (which

managed investment scheme is

586,439

Fully paid

Investments Limited ACN

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

586,439

002 348 352

managed by Colonial First Statement

ordinary shares

Investments Limited or a related body

corporate). In addition, if any OTC

derivatives, warrants or other

securities (other than ordinary shares

or ordinary units (as applicable)) are

referred to below in this row, the

relevant interest in respect of those

securities arises under subsection

608(8) being an accelerated relevant

interest held in the same capacity.

4

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(a), 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c)

of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth),

being a relevant interest arising from

holding securities, having the power to

control the exercise of the right to vote

attached to securities and/or to control

the exercise of the power to dispose of

securities in a proprietary capacity as

a life insurance company. Statutory

The Colonial Mutual Life

fund holdings are held by external

170,529

Fully paid

Assurance Society Limited

Citibank N A Hong Kong

custodians and voted by the relevant

170,529

ACN 004 021 809

investment manager, so CMLA's

ordinary shares

relevant interest is qualified

accordingly. In addition, if any OTC

derivatives, warrants or other

securities (other than ordinary shares

or ordinary units (as applicable)) are

referred to below in this row, the

relevant interest in respect of those

securities arises under subsection

608(8) being an accelerated relevant

interest held in the same capacity.

5

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

6

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Colonial First State Investments Limited ACN 002 348 352

Ground Floor Tower 1, 201 Sussex Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia

The Colonial Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited ACN 004 021 809

Ground Floor Tower 1, 201 Sussex Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia

7

Signature

NOTE 1--(This note is relevant to section 2,3,4 and 5)

The relevant interests in these securities:

  1. are/were held by Colonial First State Investments Limited (CFS) as responsible entity of the specified registered managed inv estment schemes and relate(d) to holdings in connection with the Colonial First State First Choice product range. Decisions to buy/sell those securities and exercise voting rights in relation to thos e securities are made by managers to whom CFS has outsourced those functions. By instrument dated 29 October 2001 the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ("ASIC") has granted certain relief to CFS and its related bodies corporate for these holdings from the applicable provisions of Chapter 6 of the Corporat ions Act in relation to the acquisition of or increase in voting power of such securities (the Manager Relief). These managers are not associates of, other than by virtue of an agreement in accordance with the terms of the Manager Relief, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia group;or
  2. are/were held by or for the benefit of specified index funds where the funds have an objective of maintaining a portfolio tracking error less than 0.5% per annum. ASIC has granted certain relief to CFS and its related bodies corporate for these holdings from the applicable provisions of Chapter 6 of the Corporations Act in relation to the acquisition of or increase in voting power of such securities.

Dated the 25 day of February 2020

Kara Nicholls - Company Secretary

8

Annexure A

This is annexure A referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interest of substantial holder dated 24/02/2020

Kara Nicholls

Company Secretary

Dated the 25/02/2020

SCHEDULE

AEGIS CORRECTIONAL PARTNERSHIP PTY LTD

AEGIS SECURITISATION NOMINEES PTY LTD

AHL HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED

AHL INVESTMENTS PTY LTD

ALTONA V6 PTY LIMITED

ASB BANK LIMITED

ASB FINANCE LIMITED

ASB GROUP INVESTMENTS LIMITED

ASB HOLDINGS LIMITED

ASB MANAGEMENT SERVICES LIMITED

ASB NOMINEES LIMITED

ASB SECURITIES LIMITED

ASKLEPIOS LIMITED

AUSSIE CENTRE ADMINISTRATION PTY LIMITED

AUSSIE HOME LOANS PTY LIMITED

AUSSIEHOMELOANS.COM.AU PTY LTD

AUSTRALIAN INVESTMENT EXCHANGE LIMITED

AVANTEOS INVESTMENTS LIMITED

AVANTEOS PTY LTD

BANKWEST FOUNDATION LIMITED

BDELTA VESSEL NO 1 PTY LTD

BDELTA VESSEL NO 2 PTY LTD

BDELTA VESSEL NO 3 PTY LTD

BDELTA VESSEL NO 4 PTY LTD

BW FINANCIAL ADVICE LIMITED

BW SECURITISATION MANAGEMENT PTY LTD

BWA GROUP SERVICES PTY LTD

BWA INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED

CAPITAL 121 PTY LIMITED

CBA A319 4624 PTY LIMITED

CBA A319 4635 PTY LIMITED

CBA A320 4077 PTY LTD

CBA A320 4948 PTY LIMITED

CBA A320 5156 PTY LIMITED

CBA A320 5249 PTY LTD

CBA A320 5289 PTY LTD

CBA A320 5638 PTY LTD

CBA A320 6749 PTY LIMITED

CBA A320 AIRCRAFT NO1 PTY LTD

CBA A330 1427 Pty Ltd

CBA A330 1453 PTY LIMITED

CBA A330 1561 PTY LTD

CBA AIR A320 2714 PTY LIMITED

CBA AIR PTY LTD

CBA ASSET FINANCE (NZ) LIMITED

CBA ASSET HOLDINGS (NZ) LIMITED

CBA B377 37091 PTY LTD

CBA B738 39822 PTY LIMITED

CBA B773 60333 PTY LIMITED

CBA CAPITAL AUSTRALIA PTY LIMITED

CBA CORPORATE SERVICES (NSW) PTY LIMITED

CBA CORPORATE SERVICES (VIC) PTY LIMITED

CBA DIGITAL SETTLEMENTS PTY LTD

CBA ES BUSINESS SERVICES PTY LTD

CBA EUROPE LIMITED

CBA EUROPE N.V.

CBA FUNDING (NZ) LIMITED

CBA FUNDING HOLDINGS PTY LTD

CBA INTERNATIONAL FINANCE PTY. LIMITED

CBA INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED

CBA INVESTMENTS (NO.4) LIMITED

CBA ISO CONTAINERS PTY LTD

CBA IT LEASING NO 3 PTY LTD

9

CBA MTE RAIL COMPANY PTY LIMITED

CBA NEW DIGITAL BUSINESSES PTY LTD

CBA NZ HOLDING LIMITED

CBA RAIL & TRAM COMPANY PTY LIMITED

CBA ROLLING STOCK COMPANY NO.1 PTY LIMITED

CBA SA HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LIMITED

CBA SAF HOLDING PTY LIMITED

CBA SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

CBA SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED

CBA SOUTHERN SKY PTY LIMITED

CBA SPECIALISED FINANCING PTY LIMITED

CBA USD INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED

CBFC LEASING PTY. LIMITED

CBFC LIMITED

CIPL ARARAT PTY LTD

CIPL SA SCHOOLS PTY LTD

CISL (NO.1) PTY LIMITED

CMG ASIA LIFE HOLDINGS LIMITED

CMG ASIA PTY LTD

COLLATERAL LEASING PTY LTD

COLONIAL (UK) TRUSTEES LIMITED

COLONIAL FIRST STATE GROUP LIMITED

COLONIAL FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED

COLONIAL HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

COLONIAL MUTUAL SUPERANNUATION PTY. LTD.

COLONIAL SERVICES PTY LIMITED

COMMBANK EUROPE LIMITED

COMMBANK STAFF FOUNDATION LIMITED

COMMONWEALTH AUSTRALIA SECURITIES LLC

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA (UK) STAFF BENEFITS SCHEME TRUSTEE COMPANY LIMITED

COMMONWEALTH BANK OFFICERS SUPERANNUATION CORPORATION PTY LIMITED

COMMONWEALTH CUSTODIAL SERVICES PTY LTD

COMMONWEALTH DEVELOPMENT BANK OF AUSTRALIA PTY LIMITED

COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL PLANNING LIMITED

COMMONWEALTH INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED

COMMONWEALTH INSURANCE LIMITED

COMMONWEALTH INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED

COMMONWEALTH PRIVATE LIMITED

COMMONWEALTH SECURITIES LIMITED

COMMWEALTH INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED

COMSEC NOMINEES PTY LIMITED

CORE EQUITY SERVICES NOMINEES PTY LIMITED

CREDIT SAVVY PTY LTD

CRYSTAL AVENUE PTY LIMITED

CTB AUSTRALIA LIMITED

ELLAS CONTAINER SHIP COMPANY 1 PTY LIMITED

ELLAS CONTAINER SHIP COMPANY 2 PTY LIMITED

EMERALD HOLDING COMPANY PTY LIMITED

FINANCIAL WISDOM LIMITED

FINCONNECT (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD

FMG ASSET LEASING PTY LTD

GT USD FUNDING PTY LIMITED

HAZELWOOD INVESTMENT COMPANY PTY LIMITED

HOMEPATH PTY LIMITED

INVERLOCH LEASING PTY LIMITED

INVESTORWEB.COM. PTY LIMITED

IWL BROKING SOLUTIONS PTY LIMITED

IWL PTY LIMITED

LET'S PAY PTY LTD

MIS FUNDING NO.1 PTY LIMITED

MORTGAGE HOLDING TRUST COMPANY LIMITED

MTE DEBT VEHICLE PTY LTD

MTE LESSOR 1 PTY LTD

MTE LESSOR 2 PTY LTD

MTE LESSOR 3 PTY LTD

MTE LESSOR 4 PTY LTD

MTE LESSOR 5 PTY LTD

MTE NOMINEE PARTNER PTY LTD

NETSHARE NOMINEES PTY LTD

NEWPORT LIMITED

ORE & OVERBURDEN PTY LIMITED

PREFERRED CAPITAL PTY LIMITED

PREMIUM ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED

PREMIUM CUSTODY SERVICES PTY LTD

PREMIUM PLANTATIONS PTY LIMITED

PREMIUM PLANTATIONS SERVICES PTY LTD

PT BANK COMMONWEALTH

PT COMMONWEALTH LIFE

PT FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS INDONESIA

RELIANCE ACHIEVER PTY LIMITED

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE GROUP PTY LTD

ROCK & RUBBLE (DEBT VEHICLE) PTY LIMITED

ROCK & RUBBLE (EXISTING) PTY LIMITED

10

ROCK & RUBBLE (NEW) PTY LIMITED

SAF MINING NO.2 PTY LIMITED

SAF Mining No1 Pty Limited

Safe No 27 Pty Ltd

SAFE NO1 PTY LTD

SAFE NO2 PTY LTD

SAFE NO23 PTY LTD

SAFE NO24 PTY LTD

SAFE NO26 PTY LTD

SAFE NO3 PTY LTD

SAFE NO4 PTY LIMITED

SAFE NO9 PTY LIMITED

SAFE USD HOLDINGS PTY LTD

SECURITISATION ADVISORY SERVICES PTY. LIMITED

SECURITISATION MANAGEMENT SERVICES LIMITED

SENBARY PTY LIMITED

SHARE DIRECT NOMINEES PTY LIMITED

SHARE INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED

ST ANDREW'S AUSTRALIA PTY LTD

STATE NOMINEES LTD

T.W. CUSTODIANS LIMITED

TANKSTREAM RAIL (BY - 1) PTY LIMITED

TANKSTREAM RAIL (BY - 2) PTY LIMITED

TANKSTREAM RAIL (BY - 3) PTY LIMITED

TANKSTREAM RAIL (BY - 4) PTY LIMITED

TANKSTREAM RAIL (SW - 1) PTY LIMITED

TANKSTREAM RAIL (SW - 2) PTY LIMITED

TANKSTREAM RAIL (SW - 3) PTY LIMITED

TANKSTREAM RAIL (SW - 4) PTY LIMITED

TANKSTREAM RAIL (VICTORIA) PTY LIMITED

TYME INVESTMENTS PROPRIETARY LIMITED

VATOSCAN PROPRIETARY LIMITED

VH-VZF PTY LTD

VH-VZG PTY LTD

VH-VZH PTY LTD

11

Annexure B

This is annexure B referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interest of substantial holder dated 24/02/2020

Kara Nicholls

Company Secretary

Dated the 25/02/2020

Person's

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest

Nature of change

Consideration given in

Class and number of

votes

changed

relation to change

securities affected

affected

Thursday, 21 November 2019

Colonial First State Investments

Purchase

55,935.24

21,741 Ordinary shares

21,741

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Friday, 22 November 2019

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

9,359.94

3,642 Ordinary shares

3,642

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Friday, 22 November 2019

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

21,775.61

8,473 Ordinary shares

8,473

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Friday, 22 November 2019

Colonial First State Investments

Purchase

31,299.84

11,957 Ordinary shares

11,957

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Monday, 25 November 2019

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

93,782.00

36,070 Ordinary shares

36,070

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Monday, 25 November 2019

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

218,218.00

83,930 Ordinary shares

83,930

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Tuesday, 26 November 2019

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

18,548.11

7,056 Ordinary shares

7,056

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Tuesday, 26 November 2019

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

13,134.22

4,994 Ordinary shares

4,994

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Tuesday, 26 November 2019

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

60,972.70

23,195 Ordinary shares

23,195

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Tuesday, 26 November 2019

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

43,426.12

16,520 Ordinary shares

16,520

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Tuesday, 26 November 2019

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

30,749.96

11,692 Ordinary shares

11,692

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Tuesday, 26 November 2019

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

43,176.71

16,417 Ordinary shares

16,417

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Wednesday, 27 November 2019

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

17,089.53

6,620 Ordinary shares

6,620

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Wednesday, 27 November 2019

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

40,010.67

15,499 Ordinary shares

15,499

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Wednesday, 27 November 2019

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

56,178.60

21,762 Ordinary shares

21,762

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Thursday, 28 November 2019

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

2,741.65

1,057 Ordinary shares

1,057

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Thursday, 28 November 2019

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

6,419.66

2,475 Ordinary shares

2,475

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Thursday, 28 November 2019

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

9,013.46

3,475 Ordinary shares

3,475

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Friday, 29 November 2019

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

7,359.95

3,001 Ordinary shares

3,001

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Friday, 29 November 2019

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

17,228.81

7,025 Ordinary shares

7,025

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Friday, 29 November 2019

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

24,191.46

9,864 Ordinary shares

9,864

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Wednesday, 11 December 2019

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

89,399.71

36,968 Ordinary shares

36,968

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Friday, 13 December 2019

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

95,304.96

38,786 Ordinary shares

38,786

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Friday, 13 December 2019

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

12,503.51

5,085 Ordinary shares

5,085

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Thursday, 19 December 2019

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

82,589.01

31,417 Ordinary shares

31,417

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Friday, 20 December 2019

Colonial First State Investments

Purchase

5,401.10

2,001 Ordinary shares

2,001

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Friday, 17 January 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

453.84

158 Ordinary shares

158

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Friday, 17 January 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

1,074.28

374 Ordinary shares

374

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Friday, 17 January 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

2,892.51

1,007 Ordinary shares

1,007

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Friday, 17 January 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

20,560.75

7,264 Ordinary shares

7,264

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Monday, 20 January 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

3,716.13

1,327 Ordinary shares

1,327

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Monday, 20 January 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

12,824.95

4,606 Ordinary shares

4,606

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Monday, 20 January 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

17,447.05

6,266 Ordinary shares

6,266

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Monday, 20 January 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

23,750.19

8,481 Ordinary shares

8,481

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Monday, 20 January 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

8,832.46

3,154 Ordinary shares

3,154

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Monday, 20 January 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

65,191.08

23,461 Ordinary shares

23,461

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Monday, 20 January 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

41,468.07

14,893 Ordinary shares

14,893

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

12

Monday, 20 January 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

81,958.81

29,435 Ordinary shares

29,435

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Monday, 20 January 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

111,518.00

40,051 Ordinary shares

40,051

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Monday, 20 January 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

30,475.26

10,945 Ordinary shares

10,945

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Tuesday, 21 January 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

396,172.31

148,758 Ordinary shares

148,758

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Tuesday, 21 January 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

629,942.04

236,376 Ordinary shares

236,376

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Wednesday, 22 January 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

73,120.12

27,758 Ordinary shares

27,758

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Friday, 24 January 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

58,486.44

20,274 Ordinary shares

20,274

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Friday, 24 January 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

116,173.78

40,271 Ordinary shares

40,271

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Thursday, 06 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

38,329.30

13,217 Ordinary shares

13,217

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Thursday, 06 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

73,149.60

25,224 Ordinary shares

25,224

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Thursday, 06 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

187,725.70

64,733 Ordinary shares

64,733

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Thursday, 13 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

7,421.99

2,667 Ordinary shares

2,667

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Thursday, 13 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

43,054.25

15,471 Ordinary shares

15,471

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Thursday, 13 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

18,339.31

6,590 Ordinary shares

6,590

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Friday, 14 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

11,354.85

4,241 Ordinary shares

4,241

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Friday, 14 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

7,859.73

2,930 Ordinary shares

2,930

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Friday, 14 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

28,064.51

10,482 Ordinary shares

10,482

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Friday, 14 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

65,874.75

24,604 Ordinary shares

24,604

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Friday, 14 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

19,423.98

7,241 Ordinary shares

7,241

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Friday, 14 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

45,599.82

16,999 Ordinary shares

16,999

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Monday, 17 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

8,698.14

3,301 Ordinary shares

3,301

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Monday, 17 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

20,928.57

7,815 Ordinary shares

7,815

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Monday, 17 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

21,498.97

8,159 Ordinary shares

8,159

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Monday, 17 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

50,465.52

19,152 Ordinary shares

19,152

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Monday, 17 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

121,420.52

45,340 Ordinary shares

45,340

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Monday, 17 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

51,725.57

19,315 Ordinary shares

19,315

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Tuesday, 18 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

48,860.78

17,865 Ordinary shares

17,865

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Tuesday, 18 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

3,977.94

1,456 Ordinary shares

1,456

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Tuesday, 18 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

120,219.66

43,956 Ordinary shares

43,956

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Tuesday, 18 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

286,256.04

104,664 Ordinary shares

104,664

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Thursday, 20 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

41,585.60

14,852 Ordinary shares

14,852

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Thursday, 20 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

84,288.40

30,103 Ordinary shares

30,103

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Thursday, 20 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

203,803.60

72,787 Ordinary shares

72,787

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Thursday, 20 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Purchase

157,641.35

57,393 Ordinary shares

57,393

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Friday, 21 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

14,837.94

5,304 Ordinary shares

5,304

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Monday, 24 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

746.58

271 Ordinary shares

271

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Monday, 24 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

53,028.92

19,389 Ordinary shares

19,389

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Monday, 24 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

1,254.81

453 Ordinary shares

453

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Monday, 24 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

277,000.00

100,000 Ordinary shares

100,000

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Monday, 24 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

1,245,662.35

455,669 Ordinary shares

455,669

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Monday, 24 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

1,887.11

685 Ordinary shares

685

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Monday, 24 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

4,429.88

1,608 Ordinary shares

1,608

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Monday, 24 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

133,946.63

48,975 Ordinary shares

48,975

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Monday, 24 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

314,407.40

114,957 Ordinary shares

114,957

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Monday, 24 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

3,166.11

1,143 Ordinary shares

1,143

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Monday, 24 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

7,434.68

2,684 Ordinary shares

2,684

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

The Colonial Mutual Life

Tuesday, 26 November 2019

Assurance Society Limited ACN

Sale

19,058.08

7,250 Ordinary shares

7,250

004 021 809

The Colonial Mutual Life

Tuesday, 26 November 2019

Assurance Society Limited ACN

Sale

13,494.53

5,131 Ordinary shares

5,131

004 021 809

13

The Colonial Mutual Life

Wednesday, 27 November 2019

Assurance Society Limited ACN

Sale

17,556.78

6,801 Ordinary shares

6,801

004 021 809

The Colonial Mutual Life

Thursday, 28 November 2019

Assurance Society Limited ACN

Sale

2,816.87

1,086 Ordinary shares

1,086

004 021 809

The Colonial Mutual Life

Friday, 29 November 2019

Assurance Society Limited ACN

Sale

7,561.06

3,083 Ordinary shares

3,083

004 021 809

The Colonial Mutual Life

Friday, 17 January 2020

Assurance Society Limited ACN

Sale

715.23

249 Ordinary shares

249

004 021 809

The Colonial Mutual Life

Monday, 20 January 2020

Assurance Society Limited ACN

Sale

5,861.24

2,093 Ordinary shares

2,093

004 021 809

The Colonial Mutual Life

Monday, 20 January 2020

Assurance Society Limited ACN

Sale

27,521.01

9,884 Ordinary shares

9,884

004 021 809

The Colonial Mutual Life

Monday, 20 January 2020

Assurance Society Limited ACN

Sale

20,225.88

7,264 Ordinary shares

7,264

004 021 809

The Colonial Mutual Life

Friday, 24 January 2020

Assurance Society Limited ACN

Sale

17,949.23

6,222 Ordinary shares

6,222

004 021 809

The Colonial Mutual Life

Thursday, 06 February 2020

Assurance Society Limited ACN

Sale

45,715.60

15,764 Ordinary shares

15,764

004 021 809

The Colonial Mutual Life

Thursday, 13 February 2020

Assurance Society Limited ACN

Sale

11,045.33

3,969 Ordinary shares

3,969

004 021 809

The Colonial Mutual Life

Friday, 14 February 2020

Assurance Society Limited ACN

Sale

16,899.75

6,312 Ordinary shares

6,312

004 021 809

The Colonial Mutual Life

Friday, 14 February 2020

Assurance Society Limited ACN

Sale

11,695.70

4,360 Ordinary shares

4,360

004 021 809

The Colonial Mutual Life

Monday, 17 February 2020

Assurance Society Limited ACN

Sale

12,945.76

4,913 Ordinary shares

4,913

004 021 809

The Colonial Mutual Life

Monday, 17 February 2020

Assurance Society Limited ACN

Sale

31,145.14

11,630 Ordinary shares

11,630

004 021 809

The Colonial Mutual Life

Tuesday, 18 February 2020

Assurance Society Limited ACN

Sale

73,267.92

26,789 Ordinary shares

26,789

004 021 809

The Colonial Mutual Life

Thursday, 20 February 2020

Assurance Society Limited ACN

Sale

55,994.40

19,998 Ordinary shares

19,998

004 021 809

The Colonial Mutual Life

Monday, 24 February 2020

Assurance Society Limited ACN

Sale

1,132.26

411 Ordinary shares

411

004 021 809

The Colonial Mutual Life

Monday, 24 February 2020

Assurance Society Limited ACN

Sale

80,471.91

29,423 Ordinary shares

29,423

004 021 809

The Colonial Mutual Life

Monday, 24 February 2020

Assurance Society Limited ACN

Sale

1,902.99

687 Ordinary shares

687

004 021 809

14

Disclaimer

AFG - Australian Finance Group Ltd. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 02:48:01 UTC
