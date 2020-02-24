Australian Finance : Change in substantial holding from CBA Opens in a new Window 0 02/24/2020 | 09:50pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder To: Company Name/Scheme: AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LTD ACN/ARSN 066 385 822 1. Details of substantial holder Name Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN 123 123 124 (CBA) and its related bodies corporate listed in annexure A There was a change in the interests of the 24/02/2020 substantial holder on The previous notice was given to the company on 20/11/2019 The previous notice was dated 18/11/2019 2. Previous and present voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substan tial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Class of securities Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (%) Person's votes Voting power (%) Fully Paid ordinary shares 343,848 0.16 170,529 0.08 For the Securities (if any) listed below see NOTE 1 at the end of this form Class of securities Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (%) Person's votes Voting power (%) Fully Paid ordinary shares 13,448,981 6.24 See note 1 at the end of this form 11,187,889 5.19 See note 1 at the end of this form Class of securities Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (%) Person's votes Voting power (%) GRAND TOTAL 13,792,829 6.40 11,358,418 5.27 1 3. Changes in relevant interest Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in v oting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Date of Person whose Consideration given in Class and number Person's votes relevant interest Nature of change of securities change relation to change affected changed affected See annexure B to this notice 2 4.Present relevant interests Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: Holder of Registered holder Person entitled to be Nature of relevant Class and number relevant Person's votes of securities registered as holder interest of securities interest Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the residual power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme (which managed investment scheme is not managed by either Colonial First State Investments Limited or a related body corporate). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as Colonial First State applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in 10,203,535 Fully paid Investments Limited (Note 1) Citibank N A Hong Kong 10,203,535 respect of those securities arises ordinary shares ACN 002 348 352 under subsection 608(8) being a residual accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. Colonial First State Investments Limited has authorised the manager of each such managed investment scheme to exercise the powers referred to in paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in relation to those securities managed by the manager to the exclusion of Colonial First State Investments Limited except for provisions allowing Colonial First State Investments Limited to terminate the agreement with the manager or to exercise those powers where the agreement is terminated. Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the residual power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme (which managed investment scheme is not managed by either Colonial First State Investments Limited or a related body corporate). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as Colonial First State applicable)) are referred to below in Citicorp Nominees Pty this row, the relevant interest in 396,728 Fully paid Investments Limited (Note 1) 396,728 ACN 002 348 352 Limited (Australia) respect of those securities arises ordinary shares under subsection 608(8) being a residual accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. Colonial First State Investments Limited has authorised the manager of each such managed investment scheme to exercise the powers referred to in paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in relation to those securities managed by the manager to the exclusion of Colonial First State Investments Limited except for provisions allowing Colonial First State Investments Limited to terminate the agreement with the manager or to exercise those powers where the agreement is terminated. Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the residual power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme (which managed investment scheme is not managed by either Colonial First State Investments Limited or a related body corporate). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as Colonial First State applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in 1,187 Fully paid Investments Limited (Note 1) Northern Trust Company 1,187 ACN 002 348 352 respect of those securities arises ordinary shares under subsection 608(8) being a residual accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. Colonial First State Investments Limited has authorised the manager of each such managed investment scheme to exercise the powers referred to in paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in relation to those securities managed by the manager to the exclusion of Colonial First State Investments Limited except for provisions allowing Colonial First State Investments Limited to terminate the agreement with the manager or to exercise those powers where the agreement is terminated. 3 Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the residual power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme (which managed investment scheme is not managed by either Colonial First State Investments Limited or a related body corporate). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as Colonial First State applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in 586,439 Fully paid Investments Limited (Note 1) UBS Nominees Pty Ltd 586,439 ACN 002 348 352 respect of those securities arises ordinary shares under subsection 608(8) being a residual accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. Colonial First State Investments Limited has authorised the manager of each such managed investment scheme to exercise the powers referred to in paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in relation to those securities managed by the manager to the exclusion of Colonial First State Investments Limited except for provisions allowing Colonial First State Investments Limited to terminate the agreement with the manager or to exercise those powers where the agreement is terminated. Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a Colonial First State managed investment scheme (which Fully paid managed investment scheme is 10,203,535 Investments Limited ACN Citibank N A Hong Kong 10,203,535 managed by Colonial First Statement ordinary shares 002 348 352 Investments Limited or a related body corporate). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a Colonial First State managed investment scheme (which Citicorp Nominees Pty managed investment scheme is 396,728 Fully paid Investments Limited ACN 396,728 002 348 352 Limited (Australia) managed by Colonial First Statement ordinary shares Investments Limited or a related body corporate). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a Colonial First State managed investment scheme (which managed investment scheme is 1,187 Fully paid Investments Limited ACN Northern Trust Company 1,187 002 348 352 managed by Colonial First Statement ordinary shares Investments Limited or a related body corporate). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a Colonial First State managed investment scheme (which managed investment scheme is 586,439 Fully paid Investments Limited ACN UBS Nominees Pty Ltd 586,439 002 348 352 managed by Colonial First Statement ordinary shares Investments Limited or a related body corporate). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. 4 Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(a), 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from holding securities, having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in a proprietary capacity as a life insurance company. Statutory The Colonial Mutual Life fund holdings are held by external 170,529 Fully paid Assurance Society Limited Citibank N A Hong Kong custodians and voted by the relevant 170,529 ACN 004 021 809 investment manager, so CMLA's ordinary shares relevant interest is qualified accordingly. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. 5 5. Changes in association The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association 6 6. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address Colonial First State Investments Limited ACN 002 348 352 Ground Floor Tower 1, 201 Sussex Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia The Colonial Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited ACN 004 021 809 Ground Floor Tower 1, 201 Sussex Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia 7 Signature NOTE 1--(This note is relevant to section 2,3,4 and 5) The relevant interests in these securities: are/were held by Colonial First State Investments Limited (CFS) as responsible entity of the specified registered managed inv estment schemes and relate(d) to holdings in connection with the Colonial First State First Choice product range. Decisions to buy/sell those securities and exercise voting rights in relation to thos e securities are made by managers to whom CFS has outsourced those functions. By instrument dated 29 October 2001 the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ("ASIC") has granted certain relief to CFS and its related bodies corporate for these holdings from the applicable provisions of Chapter 6 of the Corporat ions Act in relation to the acquisition of or increase in voting power of such securities (the Manager Relief). These managers are not associates of, other than by virtue of an agreement in accordance with the terms of the Manager Relief, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia group;or are/were held by or for the benefit of specified index funds where the funds have an objective of maintaining a portfolio tracking error less than 0.5% per annum. ASIC has granted certain relief to CFS and its related bodies corporate for these holdings from the applicable provisions of Chapter 6 of the Corporations Act in relation to the acquisition of or increase in voting power of such securities. Dated the 25 day of February 2020 Kara Nicholls - Company Secretary 8 Annexure A This is annexure A referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interest of substantial holder dated 24/02/2020 Kara Nicholls Company Secretary Dated the 25/02/2020 SCHEDULE AEGIS CORRECTIONAL PARTNERSHIP PTY LTD AEGIS SECURITISATION NOMINEES PTY LTD AHL HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED AHL INVESTMENTS PTY LTD ALTONA V6 PTY LIMITED ASB BANK LIMITED ASB FINANCE LIMITED ASB GROUP INVESTMENTS LIMITED ASB HOLDINGS LIMITED ASB MANAGEMENT SERVICES LIMITED ASB NOMINEES LIMITED ASB SECURITIES LIMITED ASKLEPIOS LIMITED AUSSIE CENTRE ADMINISTRATION PTY LIMITED AUSSIE HOME LOANS PTY LIMITED AUSSIEHOMELOANS.COM.AU PTY LTD AUSTRALIAN INVESTMENT EXCHANGE LIMITED AVANTEOS INVESTMENTS LIMITED AVANTEOS PTY LTD BANKWEST FOUNDATION LIMITED BDELTA VESSEL NO 1 PTY LTD BDELTA VESSEL NO 2 PTY LTD BDELTA VESSEL NO 3 PTY LTD BDELTA VESSEL NO 4 PTY LTD BW FINANCIAL ADVICE LIMITED BW SECURITISATION MANAGEMENT PTY LTD BWA GROUP SERVICES PTY LTD BWA INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED CAPITAL 121 PTY LIMITED CBA A319 4624 PTY LIMITED CBA A319 4635 PTY LIMITED CBA A320 4077 PTY LTD CBA A320 4948 PTY LIMITED CBA A320 5156 PTY LIMITED CBA A320 5249 PTY LTD CBA A320 5289 PTY LTD CBA A320 5638 PTY LTD CBA A320 6749 PTY LIMITED CBA A320 AIRCRAFT NO1 PTY LTD CBA A330 1427 Pty Ltd CBA A330 1453 PTY LIMITED CBA A330 1561 PTY LTD CBA AIR A320 2714 PTY LIMITED CBA AIR PTY LTD CBA ASSET FINANCE (NZ) LIMITED CBA ASSET HOLDINGS (NZ) LIMITED CBA B377 37091 PTY LTD CBA B738 39822 PTY LIMITED CBA B773 60333 PTY LIMITED CBA CAPITAL AUSTRALIA PTY LIMITED CBA CORPORATE SERVICES (NSW) PTY LIMITED CBA CORPORATE SERVICES (VIC) PTY LIMITED CBA DIGITAL SETTLEMENTS PTY LTD CBA ES BUSINESS SERVICES PTY LTD CBA EUROPE LIMITED CBA EUROPE N.V. CBA FUNDING (NZ) LIMITED CBA FUNDING HOLDINGS PTY LTD CBA INTERNATIONAL FINANCE PTY. LIMITED CBA INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED CBA INVESTMENTS (NO.4) LIMITED CBA ISO CONTAINERS PTY LTD CBA IT LEASING NO 3 PTY LTD 9 CBA MTE RAIL COMPANY PTY LIMITED CBA NEW DIGITAL BUSINESSES PTY LTD CBA NZ HOLDING LIMITED CBA RAIL & TRAM COMPANY PTY LIMITED CBA ROLLING STOCK COMPANY NO.1 PTY LIMITED CBA SA HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LIMITED CBA SAF HOLDING PTY LIMITED CBA SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED CBA SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED CBA SOUTHERN SKY PTY LIMITED CBA SPECIALISED FINANCING PTY LIMITED CBA USD INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED CBFC LEASING PTY. LIMITED CBFC LIMITED CIPL ARARAT PTY LTD CIPL SA SCHOOLS PTY LTD CISL (NO.1) PTY LIMITED CMG ASIA LIFE HOLDINGS LIMITED CMG ASIA PTY LTD COLLATERAL LEASING PTY LTD COLONIAL (UK) TRUSTEES LIMITED COLONIAL FIRST STATE GROUP LIMITED COLONIAL FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED COLONIAL HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED COLONIAL MUTUAL SUPERANNUATION PTY. LTD. COLONIAL SERVICES PTY LIMITED COMMBANK EUROPE LIMITED COMMBANK STAFF FOUNDATION LIMITED COMMONWEALTH AUSTRALIA SECURITIES LLC COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA (UK) STAFF BENEFITS SCHEME TRUSTEE COMPANY LIMITED COMMONWEALTH BANK OFFICERS SUPERANNUATION CORPORATION PTY LIMITED COMMONWEALTH CUSTODIAL SERVICES PTY LTD COMMONWEALTH DEVELOPMENT BANK OF AUSTRALIA PTY LIMITED COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL PLANNING LIMITED COMMONWEALTH INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED COMMONWEALTH INSURANCE LIMITED COMMONWEALTH INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED COMMONWEALTH PRIVATE LIMITED COMMONWEALTH SECURITIES LIMITED COMMWEALTH INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED COMSEC NOMINEES PTY LIMITED CORE EQUITY SERVICES NOMINEES PTY LIMITED CREDIT SAVVY PTY LTD CRYSTAL AVENUE PTY LIMITED CTB AUSTRALIA LIMITED ELLAS CONTAINER SHIP COMPANY 1 PTY LIMITED ELLAS CONTAINER SHIP COMPANY 2 PTY LIMITED EMERALD HOLDING COMPANY PTY LIMITED FINANCIAL WISDOM LIMITED FINCONNECT (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD FMG ASSET LEASING PTY LTD GT USD FUNDING PTY LIMITED HAZELWOOD INVESTMENT COMPANY PTY LIMITED HOMEPATH PTY LIMITED INVERLOCH LEASING PTY LIMITED INVESTORWEB.COM. PTY LIMITED IWL BROKING SOLUTIONS PTY LIMITED IWL PTY LIMITED LET'S PAY PTY LTD MIS FUNDING NO.1 PTY LIMITED MORTGAGE HOLDING TRUST COMPANY LIMITED MTE DEBT VEHICLE PTY LTD MTE LESSOR 1 PTY LTD MTE LESSOR 2 PTY LTD MTE LESSOR 3 PTY LTD MTE LESSOR 4 PTY LTD MTE LESSOR 5 PTY LTD MTE NOMINEE PARTNER PTY LTD NETSHARE NOMINEES PTY LTD NEWPORT LIMITED ORE & OVERBURDEN PTY LIMITED PREFERRED CAPITAL PTY LIMITED PREMIUM ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED PREMIUM CUSTODY SERVICES PTY LTD PREMIUM PLANTATIONS PTY LIMITED PREMIUM PLANTATIONS SERVICES PTY LTD PT BANK COMMONWEALTH PT COMMONWEALTH LIFE PT FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS INDONESIA RELIANCE ACHIEVER PTY LIMITED RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE GROUP PTY LTD ROCK & RUBBLE (DEBT VEHICLE) PTY LIMITED ROCK & RUBBLE (EXISTING) PTY LIMITED 10 ROCK & RUBBLE (NEW) PTY LIMITED SAF MINING NO.2 PTY LIMITED SAF Mining No1 Pty Limited Safe No 27 Pty Ltd SAFE NO1 PTY LTD SAFE NO2 PTY LTD SAFE NO23 PTY LTD SAFE NO24 PTY LTD SAFE NO26 PTY LTD SAFE NO3 PTY LTD SAFE NO4 PTY LIMITED SAFE NO9 PTY LIMITED SAFE USD HOLDINGS PTY LTD SECURITISATION ADVISORY SERVICES PTY. LIMITED SECURITISATION MANAGEMENT SERVICES LIMITED SENBARY PTY LIMITED SHARE DIRECT NOMINEES PTY LIMITED SHARE INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED ST ANDREW'S AUSTRALIA PTY LTD STATE NOMINEES LTD T.W. CUSTODIANS LIMITED TANKSTREAM RAIL (BY - 1) PTY LIMITED TANKSTREAM RAIL (BY - 2) PTY LIMITED TANKSTREAM RAIL (BY - 3) PTY LIMITED TANKSTREAM RAIL (BY - 4) PTY LIMITED TANKSTREAM RAIL (SW - 1) PTY LIMITED TANKSTREAM RAIL (SW - 2) PTY LIMITED TANKSTREAM RAIL (SW - 3) PTY LIMITED TANKSTREAM RAIL (SW - 4) PTY LIMITED TANKSTREAM RAIL (VICTORIA) PTY LIMITED TYME INVESTMENTS PROPRIETARY LIMITED VATOSCAN PROPRIETARY LIMITED VH-VZF PTY LTD VH-VZG PTY LTD VH-VZH PTY LTD 11 Annexure B This is annexure B referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interest of substantial holder dated 24/02/2020 Kara Nicholls Company Secretary Dated the 25/02/2020 Person's Date of change Person whose relevant interest Nature of change Consideration given in Class and number of votes changed relation to change securities affected affected Thursday, 21 November 2019 Colonial First State Investments Purchase 55,935.24 21,741 Ordinary shares 21,741 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Friday, 22 November 2019 Colonial First State Investments Sale 9,359.94 3,642 Ordinary shares 3,642 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Friday, 22 November 2019 Colonial First State Investments Sale 21,775.61 8,473 Ordinary shares 8,473 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Friday, 22 November 2019 Colonial First State Investments Purchase 31,299.84 11,957 Ordinary shares 11,957 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Monday, 25 November 2019 Colonial First State Investments Sale 93,782.00 36,070 Ordinary shares 36,070 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Monday, 25 November 2019 Colonial First State Investments Sale 218,218.00 83,930 Ordinary shares 83,930 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Tuesday, 26 November 2019 Colonial First State Investments Sale 18,548.11 7,056 Ordinary shares 7,056 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Tuesday, 26 November 2019 Colonial First State Investments Sale 13,134.22 4,994 Ordinary shares 4,994 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Tuesday, 26 November 2019 Colonial First State Investments Sale 60,972.70 23,195 Ordinary shares 23,195 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Tuesday, 26 November 2019 Colonial First State Investments Sale 43,426.12 16,520 Ordinary shares 16,520 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Tuesday, 26 November 2019 Colonial First State Investments Sale 30,749.96 11,692 Ordinary shares 11,692 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Tuesday, 26 November 2019 Colonial First State Investments Sale 43,176.71 16,417 Ordinary shares 16,417 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Wednesday, 27 November 2019 Colonial First State Investments Sale 17,089.53 6,620 Ordinary shares 6,620 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Wednesday, 27 November 2019 Colonial First State Investments Sale 40,010.67 15,499 Ordinary shares 15,499 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Wednesday, 27 November 2019 Colonial First State Investments Sale 56,178.60 21,762 Ordinary shares 21,762 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Thursday, 28 November 2019 Colonial First State Investments Sale 2,741.65 1,057 Ordinary shares 1,057 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Thursday, 28 November 2019 Colonial First State Investments Sale 6,419.66 2,475 Ordinary shares 2,475 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Thursday, 28 November 2019 Colonial First State Investments Sale 9,013.46 3,475 Ordinary shares 3,475 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Friday, 29 November 2019 Colonial First State Investments Sale 7,359.95 3,001 Ordinary shares 3,001 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Friday, 29 November 2019 Colonial First State Investments Sale 17,228.81 7,025 Ordinary shares 7,025 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Friday, 29 November 2019 Colonial First State Investments Sale 24,191.46 9,864 Ordinary shares 9,864 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Wednesday, 11 December 2019 Colonial First State Investments Sale 89,399.71 36,968 Ordinary shares 36,968 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Friday, 13 December 2019 Colonial First State Investments Sale 95,304.96 38,786 Ordinary shares 38,786 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Friday, 13 December 2019 Colonial First State Investments Sale 12,503.51 5,085 Ordinary shares 5,085 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Thursday, 19 December 2019 Colonial First State Investments Sale 82,589.01 31,417 Ordinary shares 31,417 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Friday, 20 December 2019 Colonial First State Investments Purchase 5,401.10 2,001 Ordinary shares 2,001 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Friday, 17 January 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 453.84 158 Ordinary shares 158 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Friday, 17 January 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 1,074.28 374 Ordinary shares 374 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Friday, 17 January 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 2,892.51 1,007 Ordinary shares 1,007 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Friday, 17 January 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 20,560.75 7,264 Ordinary shares 7,264 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Monday, 20 January 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 3,716.13 1,327 Ordinary shares 1,327 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Monday, 20 January 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 12,824.95 4,606 Ordinary shares 4,606 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Monday, 20 January 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 17,447.05 6,266 Ordinary shares 6,266 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Monday, 20 January 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 23,750.19 8,481 Ordinary shares 8,481 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Monday, 20 January 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 8,832.46 3,154 Ordinary shares 3,154 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Monday, 20 January 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 65,191.08 23,461 Ordinary shares 23,461 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Monday, 20 January 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 41,468.07 14,893 Ordinary shares 14,893 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 12 Monday, 20 January 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 81,958.81 29,435 Ordinary shares 29,435 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Monday, 20 January 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 111,518.00 40,051 Ordinary shares 40,051 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Monday, 20 January 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 30,475.26 10,945 Ordinary shares 10,945 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Tuesday, 21 January 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 396,172.31 148,758 Ordinary shares 148,758 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Tuesday, 21 January 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 629,942.04 236,376 Ordinary shares 236,376 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Wednesday, 22 January 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 73,120.12 27,758 Ordinary shares 27,758 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Friday, 24 January 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 58,486.44 20,274 Ordinary shares 20,274 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Friday, 24 January 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 116,173.78 40,271 Ordinary shares 40,271 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Thursday, 06 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 38,329.30 13,217 Ordinary shares 13,217 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Thursday, 06 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 73,149.60 25,224 Ordinary shares 25,224 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Thursday, 06 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 187,725.70 64,733 Ordinary shares 64,733 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Thursday, 13 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 7,421.99 2,667 Ordinary shares 2,667 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Thursday, 13 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 43,054.25 15,471 Ordinary shares 15,471 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Thursday, 13 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 18,339.31 6,590 Ordinary shares 6,590 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Friday, 14 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 11,354.85 4,241 Ordinary shares 4,241 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Friday, 14 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 7,859.73 2,930 Ordinary shares 2,930 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Friday, 14 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 28,064.51 10,482 Ordinary shares 10,482 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Friday, 14 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 65,874.75 24,604 Ordinary shares 24,604 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Friday, 14 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 19,423.98 7,241 Ordinary shares 7,241 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Friday, 14 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 45,599.82 16,999 Ordinary shares 16,999 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Monday, 17 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 8,698.14 3,301 Ordinary shares 3,301 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Monday, 17 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 20,928.57 7,815 Ordinary shares 7,815 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Monday, 17 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 21,498.97 8,159 Ordinary shares 8,159 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Monday, 17 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 50,465.52 19,152 Ordinary shares 19,152 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Monday, 17 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 121,420.52 45,340 Ordinary shares 45,340 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Monday, 17 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 51,725.57 19,315 Ordinary shares 19,315 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Tuesday, 18 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 48,860.78 17,865 Ordinary shares 17,865 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Tuesday, 18 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 3,977.94 1,456 Ordinary shares 1,456 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Tuesday, 18 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 120,219.66 43,956 Ordinary shares 43,956 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Tuesday, 18 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 286,256.04 104,664 Ordinary shares 104,664 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Thursday, 20 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 41,585.60 14,852 Ordinary shares 14,852 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Thursday, 20 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 84,288.40 30,103 Ordinary shares 30,103 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Thursday, 20 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 203,803.60 72,787 Ordinary shares 72,787 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Thursday, 20 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Purchase 157,641.35 57,393 Ordinary shares 57,393 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Friday, 21 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 14,837.94 5,304 Ordinary shares 5,304 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Monday, 24 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 746.58 271 Ordinary shares 271 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Monday, 24 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 53,028.92 19,389 Ordinary shares 19,389 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Monday, 24 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 1,254.81 453 Ordinary shares 453 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Monday, 24 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 277,000.00 100,000 Ordinary shares 100,000 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Monday, 24 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 1,245,662.35 455,669 Ordinary shares 455,669 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Monday, 24 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 1,887.11 685 Ordinary shares 685 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Monday, 24 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 4,429.88 1,608 Ordinary shares 1,608 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Monday, 24 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 133,946.63 48,975 Ordinary shares 48,975 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Monday, 24 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 314,407.40 114,957 Ordinary shares 114,957 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Monday, 24 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 3,166.11 1,143 Ordinary shares 1,143 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Monday, 24 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 7,434.68 2,684 Ordinary shares 2,684 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 The Colonial Mutual Life Tuesday, 26 November 2019 Assurance Society Limited ACN Sale 19,058.08 7,250 Ordinary shares 7,250 004 021 809 The Colonial Mutual Life Tuesday, 26 November 2019 Assurance Society Limited ACN Sale 13,494.53 5,131 Ordinary shares 5,131 004 021 809 13 The Colonial Mutual Life Wednesday, 27 November 2019 Assurance Society Limited ACN Sale 17,556.78 6,801 Ordinary shares 6,801 004 021 809 The Colonial Mutual Life Thursday, 28 November 2019 Assurance Society Limited ACN Sale 2,816.87 1,086 Ordinary shares 1,086 004 021 809 The Colonial Mutual Life Friday, 29 November 2019 Assurance Society Limited ACN Sale 7,561.06 3,083 Ordinary shares 3,083 004 021 809 The Colonial Mutual Life Friday, 17 January 2020 Assurance Society Limited ACN Sale 715.23 249 Ordinary shares 249 004 021 809 The Colonial Mutual Life Monday, 20 January 2020 Assurance Society Limited ACN Sale 5,861.24 2,093 Ordinary shares 2,093 004 021 809 The Colonial Mutual Life Monday, 20 January 2020 Assurance Society Limited ACN Sale 27,521.01 9,884 Ordinary shares 9,884 004 021 809 The Colonial Mutual Life Monday, 20 January 2020 Assurance Society Limited ACN Sale 20,225.88 7,264 Ordinary shares 7,264 004 021 809 The Colonial Mutual Life Friday, 24 January 2020 Assurance Society Limited ACN Sale 17,949.23 6,222 Ordinary shares 6,222 004 021 809 The Colonial Mutual Life Thursday, 06 February 2020 Assurance Society Limited ACN Sale 45,715.60 15,764 Ordinary shares 15,764 004 021 809 The Colonial Mutual Life Thursday, 13 February 2020 Assurance Society Limited ACN Sale 11,045.33 3,969 Ordinary shares 3,969 004 021 809 The Colonial Mutual Life Friday, 14 February 2020 Assurance Society Limited ACN Sale 16,899.75 6,312 Ordinary shares 6,312 004 021 809 The Colonial Mutual Life Friday, 14 February 2020 Assurance Society Limited ACN Sale 11,695.70 4,360 Ordinary shares 4,360 004 021 809 The Colonial Mutual Life Monday, 17 February 2020 Assurance Society Limited ACN Sale 12,945.76 4,913 Ordinary shares 4,913 004 021 809 The Colonial Mutual Life Monday, 17 February 2020 Assurance Society Limited ACN Sale 31,145.14 11,630 Ordinary shares 11,630 004 021 809 The Colonial Mutual Life Tuesday, 18 February 2020 Assurance Society Limited ACN Sale 73,267.92 26,789 Ordinary shares 26,789 004 021 809 The Colonial Mutual Life Thursday, 20 February 2020 Assurance Society Limited ACN Sale 55,994.40 19,998 Ordinary shares 19,998 004 021 809 The Colonial Mutual Life Monday, 24 February 2020 Assurance Society Limited ACN Sale 1,132.26 411 Ordinary shares 411 004 021 809 The Colonial Mutual Life Monday, 24 February 2020 Assurance Society Limited ACN Sale 80,471.91 29,423 Ordinary shares 29,423 004 021 809 The Colonial Mutual Life Monday, 24 February 2020 Assurance Society Limited ACN Sale 1,902.99 687 Ordinary shares 687 004 021 809 14 Attachments Original document

