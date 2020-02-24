Australian Finance : Change in substantial holding from CBA Opens in a new Window
0
02/24/2020 | 09:50pm EST
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To: Company Name/Scheme:
AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LTD
ACN/ARSN
066 385 822
1. Details of substantial holder
Name
Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN 123 123 124 (CBA) and its related bodies corporate listed in annexure A
There was a change in the interests of the
24/02/2020
substantial holder on
The previous notice was given to the company on
20/11/2019
The previous notice was dated
18/11/2019
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substan tial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Class of securities
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (%)
Person's votes
Voting power (%)
Fully Paid ordinary shares
343,848
0.16
170,529
0.08
For the Securities (if any) listed below see NOTE 1 at the end of this form
Class of securities
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (%)
Person's votes
Voting power (%)
Fully Paid ordinary shares
13,448,981
6.24 See note 1 at the end of this form
11,187,889
5.19 See note 1 at the end of this
form
Class of securities
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (%)
Person's votes
Voting power (%)
GRAND TOTAL
13,792,829
6.40
11,358,418
5.27
1
3. Changes in relevant interest
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in v oting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose
Consideration given in
Class and number
Person's votes
relevant interest
Nature of change
of securities
change
relation to change
affected
changed
affected
See annexure B to this notice
2
4.Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of
Registered holder
Person entitled to be
Nature of relevant
Class and number
relevant
Person's votes
of securities
registered as holder
interest
of securities
interest
Relevant interest under paragraph
608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a
relevant interest arising from having
the residual power to control the
exercise of the right to vote attached
to securities and/or to control the
exercise of the power to dispose of
securities in its capacity as a
responsible entity of a managed
investment scheme (which managed
investment scheme is not managed by
either Colonial First State Investments
Limited or a related body corporate).
In addition, if any OTC derivatives,
warrants or other securities (other than
ordinary shares or ordinary units (as
Colonial First State
applicable)) are referred to below in
this row, the relevant interest in
10,203,535 Fully paid
Investments Limited (Note 1)
Citibank N A Hong Kong
10,203,535
respect of those securities arises
ordinary shares
ACN 002 348 352
under subsection 608(8) being a
residual accelerated relevant interest
held in the same capacity. Colonial
First State Investments Limited has
authorised the manager of each such
managed investment scheme to
exercise the powers referred to in
paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c)
of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in
relation to those securities managed
by the manager to the exclusion of
Colonial First State Investments
Limited except for provisions allowing
Colonial First State Investments
Limited to terminate the agreement
with the manager or to exercise those
powers where the agreement is
terminated.
Relevant interest under paragraph
608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a
relevant interest arising from having
the residual power to control the
exercise of the right to vote attached
to securities and/or to control the
exercise of the power to dispose of
securities in its capacity as a
responsible entity of a managed
investment scheme (which managed
investment scheme is not managed by
either Colonial First State Investments
Limited or a related body corporate).
In addition, if any OTC derivatives,
warrants or other securities (other than
ordinary shares or ordinary units (as
Colonial First State
applicable)) are referred to below in
Citicorp Nominees Pty
this row, the relevant interest in
396,728
Fully paid
Investments Limited (Note 1)
396,728
ACN 002 348 352
Limited (Australia)
respect of those securities arises
ordinary shares
under subsection 608(8) being a
residual accelerated relevant interest
held in the same capacity. Colonial
First State Investments Limited has
authorised the manager of each such
managed investment scheme to
exercise the powers referred to in
paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c)
of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in
relation to those securities managed
by the manager to the exclusion of
Colonial First State Investments
Limited except for provisions allowing
Colonial First State Investments
Limited to terminate the agreement
with the manager or to exercise those
powers where the agreement is
terminated.
Relevant interest under paragraph
608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a
relevant interest arising from having
the residual power to control the
exercise of the right to vote attached
to securities and/or to control the
exercise of the power to dispose of
securities in its capacity as a
responsible entity of a managed
investment scheme (which managed
investment scheme is not managed by
either Colonial First State Investments
Limited or a related body corporate).
In addition, if any OTC derivatives,
warrants or other securities (other than
ordinary shares or ordinary units (as
Colonial First State
applicable)) are referred to below in
this row, the relevant interest in
1,187
Fully paid
Investments Limited (Note 1)
Northern Trust Company
1,187
ACN 002 348 352
respect of those securities arises
ordinary shares
under subsection 608(8) being a
residual accelerated relevant interest
held in the same capacity. Colonial
First State Investments Limited has
authorised the manager of each such
managed investment scheme to
exercise the powers referred to in
paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c)
of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in
relation to those securities managed
by the manager to the exclusion of
Colonial First State Investments
Limited except for provisions allowing
Colonial First State Investments
Limited to terminate the agreement
with the manager or to exercise those
powers where the agreement is
terminated.
3
Relevant interest under paragraph
608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a
relevant interest arising from having
the residual power to control the
exercise of the right to vote attached
to securities and/or to control the
exercise of the power to dispose of
securities in its capacity as a
responsible entity of a managed
investment scheme (which managed
investment scheme is not managed by
either Colonial First State Investments
Limited or a related body corporate).
In addition, if any OTC derivatives,
warrants or other securities (other than
ordinary shares or ordinary units (as
Colonial First State
applicable)) are referred to below in
this row, the relevant interest in
586,439
Fully paid
Investments Limited (Note 1)
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd
586,439
ACN 002 348 352
respect of those securities arises
ordinary shares
under subsection 608(8) being a
residual accelerated relevant interest
held in the same capacity. Colonial
First State Investments Limited has
authorised the manager of each such
managed investment scheme to
exercise the powers referred to in
paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c)
of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in
relation to those securities managed
by the manager to the exclusion of
Colonial First State Investments
Limited except for provisions allowing
Colonial First State Investments
Limited to terminate the agreement
with the manager or to exercise those
powers where the agreement is
terminated.
Relevant interest under paragraph
608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a
relevant interest arising from having
the power to control the exercise of
the right to vote attached to securities
and/or to control the exercise of the
power to dispose of securities in its
capacity as a responsible entity of a
Colonial First State
managed investment scheme (which
Fully paid
managed investment scheme is
10,203,535
Investments Limited ACN
Citibank N A Hong Kong
10,203,535
managed by Colonial First Statement
ordinary shares
002 348 352
Investments Limited or a related body
corporate). In addition, if any OTC
derivatives, warrants or other
securities (other than ordinary shares
or ordinary units (as applicable)) are
referred to below in this row, the
relevant interest in respect of those
securities arises under subsection
608(8) being an accelerated relevant
interest held in the same capacity.
Relevant interest under paragraph
608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a
relevant interest arising from having
the power to control the exercise of
the right to vote attached to securities
and/or to control the exercise of the
power to dispose of securities in its
capacity as a responsible entity of a
Colonial First State
managed investment scheme (which
Citicorp Nominees Pty
managed investment scheme is
396,728
Fully paid
Investments Limited ACN
396,728
002 348 352
Limited (Australia)
managed by Colonial First Statement
ordinary shares
Investments Limited or a related body
corporate). In addition, if any OTC
derivatives, warrants or other
securities (other than ordinary shares
or ordinary units (as applicable)) are
referred to below in this row, the
relevant interest in respect of those
securities arises under subsection
608(8) being an accelerated relevant
interest held in the same capacity.
Relevant interest under paragraph
608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a
relevant interest arising from having
the power to control the exercise of
the right to vote attached to securities
and/or to control the exercise of the
power to dispose of securities in its
capacity as a responsible entity of a
Colonial First State
managed investment scheme (which
managed investment scheme is
1,187
Fully paid
Investments Limited ACN
Northern Trust Company
1,187
002 348 352
managed by Colonial First Statement
ordinary shares
Investments Limited or a related body
corporate). In addition, if any OTC
derivatives, warrants or other
securities (other than ordinary shares
or ordinary units (as applicable)) are
referred to below in this row, the
relevant interest in respect of those
securities arises under subsection
608(8) being an accelerated relevant
interest held in the same capacity.
Relevant interest under paragraph
608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a
relevant interest arising from having
the power to control the exercise of
the right to vote attached to securities
and/or to control the exercise of the
power to dispose of securities in its
capacity as a responsible entity of a
Colonial First State
managed investment scheme (which
managed investment scheme is
586,439
Fully paid
Investments Limited ACN
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd
586,439
002 348 352
managed by Colonial First Statement
ordinary shares
Investments Limited or a related body
corporate). In addition, if any OTC
derivatives, warrants or other
securities (other than ordinary shares
or ordinary units (as applicable)) are
referred to below in this row, the
relevant interest in respect of those
securities arises under subsection
608(8) being an accelerated relevant
interest held in the same capacity.
4
Relevant interest under paragraph
608(1)(a), 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c)
of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth),
being a relevant interest arising from
holding securities, having the power to
control the exercise of the right to vote
attached to securities and/or to control
the exercise of the power to dispose of
securities in a proprietary capacity as
a life insurance company. Statutory
The Colonial Mutual Life
fund holdings are held by external
170,529
Fully paid
Assurance Society Limited
Citibank N A Hong Kong
custodians and voted by the relevant
170,529
ACN 004 021 809
investment manager, so CMLA's
ordinary shares
relevant interest is qualified
accordingly. In addition, if any OTC
derivatives, warrants or other
securities (other than ordinary shares
or ordinary units (as applicable)) are
referred to below in this row, the
relevant interest in respect of those
securities arises under subsection
608(8) being an accelerated relevant
interest held in the same capacity.
5
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
6
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Colonial First State Investments Limited ACN 002 348 352
NOTE 1--(This note is relevant to section 2,3,4 and 5)
The relevant interests in these securities:
are/were held by Colonial First State Investments Limited (CFS) as responsible entity of the specified registered managed inv estment schemes and relate(d) to holdings in connection with the Colonial First State First Choice product range. Decisions to buy/sell those securities and exercise voting rights in relation to thos e securities are made by managers to whom CFS has outsourced those functions. By instrument dated 29 October 2001 the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ("ASIC") has granted certain relief to CFS and its related bodies corporate for these holdings from the applicable provisions of Chapter 6 of the Corporat ions Act in relation to the acquisition of or increase in voting power of such securities (the Manager Relief). These managers are not associates of, other than by virtue of an agreement in accordance with the terms of the Manager Relief, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia group;or
are/were held by or for the benefit of specified index funds where the funds have an objective of maintaining a portfolio tracking error less than 0.5% per annum. ASIC has granted certain relief to CFS and its related bodies corporate for these holdings from the applicable provisions of Chapter 6 of the Corporations Act in relation to the acquisition of or increase in voting power of such securities.
Dated the 25 day of February 2020
Kara Nicholls - Company Secretary
8
Annexure A
This is annexure A referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interest of substantial holder dated 24/02/2020
Kara Nicholls
Company Secretary
Dated the 25/02/2020
SCHEDULE
AEGIS CORRECTIONAL PARTNERSHIP PTY LTD
AEGIS SECURITISATION NOMINEES PTY LTD
AHL HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED
AHL INVESTMENTS PTY LTD
ALTONA V6 PTY LIMITED
ASB BANK LIMITED
ASB FINANCE LIMITED
ASB GROUP INVESTMENTS LIMITED
ASB HOLDINGS LIMITED
ASB MANAGEMENT SERVICES LIMITED
ASB NOMINEES LIMITED
ASB SECURITIES LIMITED
ASKLEPIOS LIMITED
AUSSIE CENTRE ADMINISTRATION PTY LIMITED
AUSSIE HOME LOANS PTY LIMITED
AUSSIEHOMELOANS.COM.AU PTY LTD
AUSTRALIAN INVESTMENT EXCHANGE LIMITED
AVANTEOS INVESTMENTS LIMITED
AVANTEOS PTY LTD
BANKWEST FOUNDATION LIMITED
BDELTA VESSEL NO 1 PTY LTD
BDELTA VESSEL NO 2 PTY LTD
BDELTA VESSEL NO 3 PTY LTD
BDELTA VESSEL NO 4 PTY LTD
BW FINANCIAL ADVICE LIMITED
BW SECURITISATION MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
BWA GROUP SERVICES PTY LTD
BWA INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED
CAPITAL 121 PTY LIMITED
CBA A319 4624 PTY LIMITED
CBA A319 4635 PTY LIMITED
CBA A320 4077 PTY LTD
CBA A320 4948 PTY LIMITED
CBA A320 5156 PTY LIMITED
CBA A320 5249 PTY LTD
CBA A320 5289 PTY LTD
CBA A320 5638 PTY LTD
CBA A320 6749 PTY LIMITED
CBA A320 AIRCRAFT NO1 PTY LTD
CBA A330 1427 Pty Ltd
CBA A330 1453 PTY LIMITED
CBA A330 1561 PTY LTD
CBA AIR A320 2714 PTY LIMITED
CBA AIR PTY LTD
CBA ASSET FINANCE (NZ) LIMITED
CBA ASSET HOLDINGS (NZ) LIMITED
CBA B377 37091 PTY LTD
CBA B738 39822 PTY LIMITED
CBA B773 60333 PTY LIMITED
CBA CAPITAL AUSTRALIA PTY LIMITED
CBA CORPORATE SERVICES (NSW) PTY LIMITED
CBA CORPORATE SERVICES (VIC) PTY LIMITED
CBA DIGITAL SETTLEMENTS PTY LTD
CBA ES BUSINESS SERVICES PTY LTD
CBA EUROPE LIMITED
CBA EUROPE N.V.
CBA FUNDING (NZ) LIMITED
CBA FUNDING HOLDINGS PTY LTD
CBA INTERNATIONAL FINANCE PTY. LIMITED
CBA INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED
CBA INVESTMENTS (NO.4) LIMITED
CBA ISO CONTAINERS PTY LTD
CBA IT LEASING NO 3 PTY LTD
9
CBA MTE RAIL COMPANY PTY LIMITED
CBA NEW DIGITAL BUSINESSES PTY LTD
CBA NZ HOLDING LIMITED
CBA RAIL & TRAM COMPANY PTY LIMITED
CBA ROLLING STOCK COMPANY NO.1 PTY LIMITED
CBA SA HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LIMITED
CBA SAF HOLDING PTY LIMITED
CBA SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
CBA SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED
CBA SOUTHERN SKY PTY LIMITED
CBA SPECIALISED FINANCING PTY LIMITED
CBA USD INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED
CBFC LEASING PTY. LIMITED
CBFC LIMITED
CIPL ARARAT PTY LTD
CIPL SA SCHOOLS PTY LTD
CISL (NO.1) PTY LIMITED
CMG ASIA LIFE HOLDINGS LIMITED
CMG ASIA PTY LTD
COLLATERAL LEASING PTY LTD
COLONIAL (UK) TRUSTEES LIMITED
COLONIAL FIRST STATE GROUP LIMITED
COLONIAL FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED
COLONIAL HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED
COLONIAL MUTUAL SUPERANNUATION PTY. LTD.
COLONIAL SERVICES PTY LIMITED
COMMBANK EUROPE LIMITED
COMMBANK STAFF FOUNDATION LIMITED
COMMONWEALTH AUSTRALIA SECURITIES LLC
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA (UK) STAFF BENEFITS SCHEME TRUSTEE COMPANY LIMITED
COMMONWEALTH BANK OFFICERS SUPERANNUATION CORPORATION PTY LIMITED
COMMONWEALTH CUSTODIAL SERVICES PTY LTD
COMMONWEALTH DEVELOPMENT BANK OF AUSTRALIA PTY LIMITED
COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL PLANNING LIMITED
COMMONWEALTH INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
COMMONWEALTH INSURANCE LIMITED
COMMONWEALTH INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED
COMMONWEALTH PRIVATE LIMITED
COMMONWEALTH SECURITIES LIMITED
COMMWEALTH INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED
COMSEC NOMINEES PTY LIMITED
CORE EQUITY SERVICES NOMINEES PTY LIMITED
CREDIT SAVVY PTY LTD
CRYSTAL AVENUE PTY LIMITED
CTB AUSTRALIA LIMITED
ELLAS CONTAINER SHIP COMPANY 1 PTY LIMITED
ELLAS CONTAINER SHIP COMPANY 2 PTY LIMITED
EMERALD HOLDING COMPANY PTY LIMITED
FINANCIAL WISDOM LIMITED
FINCONNECT (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD
FMG ASSET LEASING PTY LTD
GT USD FUNDING PTY LIMITED
HAZELWOOD INVESTMENT COMPANY PTY LIMITED
HOMEPATH PTY LIMITED
INVERLOCH LEASING PTY LIMITED
INVESTORWEB.COM. PTY LIMITED
IWL BROKING SOLUTIONS PTY LIMITED
IWL PTY LIMITED
LET'S PAY PTY LTD
MIS FUNDING NO.1 PTY LIMITED
MORTGAGE HOLDING TRUST COMPANY LIMITED
MTE DEBT VEHICLE PTY LTD
MTE LESSOR 1 PTY LTD
MTE LESSOR 2 PTY LTD
MTE LESSOR 3 PTY LTD
MTE LESSOR 4 PTY LTD
MTE LESSOR 5 PTY LTD
MTE NOMINEE PARTNER PTY LTD
NETSHARE NOMINEES PTY LTD
NEWPORT LIMITED
ORE & OVERBURDEN PTY LIMITED
PREFERRED CAPITAL PTY LIMITED
PREMIUM ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED
PREMIUM CUSTODY SERVICES PTY LTD
PREMIUM PLANTATIONS PTY LIMITED
PREMIUM PLANTATIONS SERVICES PTY LTD
PT BANK COMMONWEALTH
PT COMMONWEALTH LIFE
PT FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS INDONESIA
RELIANCE ACHIEVER PTY LIMITED
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE GROUP PTY LTD
ROCK & RUBBLE (DEBT VEHICLE) PTY LIMITED
ROCK & RUBBLE (EXISTING) PTY LIMITED
10
ROCK & RUBBLE (NEW) PTY LIMITED
SAF MINING NO.2 PTY LIMITED
SAF Mining No1 Pty Limited
Safe No 27 Pty Ltd
SAFE NO1 PTY LTD
SAFE NO2 PTY LTD
SAFE NO23 PTY LTD
SAFE NO24 PTY LTD
SAFE NO26 PTY LTD
SAFE NO3 PTY LTD
SAFE NO4 PTY LIMITED
SAFE NO9 PTY LIMITED
SAFE USD HOLDINGS PTY LTD
SECURITISATION ADVISORY SERVICES PTY. LIMITED
SECURITISATION MANAGEMENT SERVICES LIMITED
SENBARY PTY LIMITED
SHARE DIRECT NOMINEES PTY LIMITED
SHARE INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED
ST ANDREW'S AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
STATE NOMINEES LTD
T.W. CUSTODIANS LIMITED
TANKSTREAM RAIL (BY - 1) PTY LIMITED
TANKSTREAM RAIL (BY - 2) PTY LIMITED
TANKSTREAM RAIL (BY - 3) PTY LIMITED
TANKSTREAM RAIL (BY - 4) PTY LIMITED
TANKSTREAM RAIL (SW - 1) PTY LIMITED
TANKSTREAM RAIL (SW - 2) PTY LIMITED
TANKSTREAM RAIL (SW - 3) PTY LIMITED
TANKSTREAM RAIL (SW - 4) PTY LIMITED
TANKSTREAM RAIL (VICTORIA) PTY LIMITED
TYME INVESTMENTS PROPRIETARY LIMITED
VATOSCAN PROPRIETARY LIMITED
VH-VZF PTY LTD
VH-VZG PTY LTD
VH-VZH PTY LTD
11
Annexure B
This is annexure B referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interest of substantial holder dated 24/02/2020
AFG - Australian Finance Group Ltd. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 02:48:01 UTC