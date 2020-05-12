Australian Finance : Cleansing NoticeOpens in a new Window

13 May 2020

Australian Finance Group Ltd

Pro-Rata Accelerated Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer

Notice under section 708AA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

This notice is given by Australian Finance Group Ltd (ACN 066 385 822) (AFG) under section 708AA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) as modified by ASIC Corporations (Non-Traditional Rights Issues) Instrument 2016/84 (Legislative Instrument).

On Wednesday, 13 May 2020, AFG announced an accelerated non-renounceablepro-rata entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) of 1 new fully paid ordinary AFG share (New Share) for every 5.5 AFG shares held at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on Friday, 15 May 2020 by AFG shareholders with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand and certain other jurisdictions in which AFG has decided to extend the Entitlement Offer.

A retail entitlement offer booklet will be dispatched to eligible retail shareholders on Wednesday, 20 May 2020.

For the purposes of section 708AA(7) of the Corporations Act, AFG confirms the following:

The New Shares will be offered for issue without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act. This notice is being given under section 708AA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act as modified by the Legislative Instrument. As at the date of this notice, AFG has complied with:

the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to AFG; and section 674 of the Corporations Act.

As at the date of this notice, there is no 'excluded information' of the type referred to in section

708AA(8) or section 708AA(9) of the Corporations Act that is required to be set out in this notice under section 708AA(7) of the Corporations Act. The potential effect that the Entitlement Offer will have on the control of AFG and the consequences of that effect, will depend on a number of factors, including investor demand and the extent to which eligible shareholders take up their entitlements. However, given the structure of the Entitlement Offer as an underwritten pro-rata issue and the current level of substantial holdings (based on substantial holding notices that have been lodged on or prior to the date of this notice), the Entitlement Offer is not expected to have a material consequence on the control of AFG.

This notice has been authorised for release to ASX by the AFG Board of Directors.

1