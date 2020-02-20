Log in
Australian Finance : Dividend/Distribution - AFG Opens in a new Window

02/20/2020 | 05:13pm EST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LTD

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

AFG - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday February 21, 2020

Distribution Amount

$ 0.05400000

Ex Date

Monday March 2, 2020

Record Date

Tuesday March 3, 2020

Payment Date

Thursday March 26, 2020

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LTD

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

11066385822

1.3

ASX issuer code

AFG

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Friday February 21, 2020

1.6 ASX +Security Code

AFG

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Tuesday December 31, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Tuesday March 3, 2020

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.5 Ex Date

Monday March 2, 2020

2A.6 Payment Date

Thursday March 26, 2020

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

$ 0.05400000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

$ 0.05400000

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

$

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

franked

(%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

$ 0.05400000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

$ 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

$ 0.00000000

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

0.0000 %

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 4

Disclaimer

AFG - Australian Finance Group Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 22:12:02 UTC
