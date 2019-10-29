Australian Finance : Final Director's Interest Notice - Kevin Matthews Opens in a new Window

Log in
AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED

(AFG)
Australian Finance : Final Director's Interest Notice - Kevin Matthews

10/29/2019 | 12:27am EDT

Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity: Australian Finance Group Ltd

ABN: 11 066 385 822

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Kevin John Matthews

Date of last notice

17 December 2018

Date that director ceased to be director

28 October 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Finequest Corporation Pty Ltd. Kevin Matthews is a director and shareholder of the Company.

Oceancity Investments Pty Ltd ATF The Matthews Family Trust. Kevin Matthews is a beneficiary of the trust and a director and shareholder of the trustee.

Number & class of securities

79,516 ordinary shares

15,000,000 ordinary shares

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

AFG - Australian Finance Group Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 04:26:02 UTC
