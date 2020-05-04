Australian Finance : Macquarie Conference PresentationOpens in a new Window

Investment in broker technologies has supported brokers to continue to help their customers whilst observing social distancing rules and meeting their compliance obligations

Diversity with traditional wholessayd itale broking/ aggregation, distribution and manufacturing, with the ability to adapt focus in changing market conditions whilst having a significant actuarilly assessed cash flow stream being delivered

In response to the environment, some lenders are strengthening credit underwriting criteria which may impact conversion of lodgements to settlements

The AOFM has confirmed Delegate Approval to provide AFG with mezzanine funding to replace some of the existing providers and allow increased warehouse limits. This is in process of being documented with the AOFM

Established distribution network with further opportunities for brokers as customers are not able to attend bank branches

AFG is well positioned to capture future growth opportunities. Disruption from COVID-19 will likely result in some market disruption in the short term, with the government implementing a number of initiatives to support lenders through the pandemic

Significant shift in mix towards the majors continues, while the further decrease in Upgraders has been offset by significant increase in the proportion of Refinancers

Significant shift in customer mix with refinancers increasing, and decreases for First Home Buyers and Upgraders Also a large increase in the percentage of lodgements choosing a fixed interest rate with the cash at 0.25%

While the percentage of Investor loans is flat overall, the proportion of refinancing increased to offset lower new Investor loans

Supporting the execution of our strategy to attract & retain brokers - upgrading AFG's core broker platform with the latest technology for growth, efficiency and customer management

The cash flow generation capability of the business combined with a debt free balance sheet and an annuity style flow from trail book continues to be a feature of the AFG business model.

Investment in technology to update the core broker platform with the latest technology capabilities for brokers' growth, efficiency and customer management. Delivering better outcomes for brokers and customers, particularly important in a post COVID-19 market.

Proposed merger with Connective ongoing with court process awaiting decision from judge and AFG responding to the ACCC's Statement of Issues. Positive resolution on both elements required for transaction to close.

Complexity remains in the market. Greater competition and choice evidenced by the growth in non-major lenders prior to COVID-19. Brokers continue to be a dominant channel for home lending.

Important disclaimer

This presentation contains general information which is current as at 4 May 2020.

The information is intended to be a summary of Australian Finance Group Limited (AFG) and it its activities as at 31 December 2019, and does not purport to be complete in any respect.

The information in this presentation is not a recommendation or advice about shares in AFG (or any other financial product or service). It is not intended to influence, or be relied upon by, any person in making a decision in relation to AFG shares (or any other financial product). This presentation does not take into account the objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular investor. You should consider your own objectives, financial situation and needs when considering this presentation and seek independent investment, legal, tax, accounting or such other advice as you find appropriate before making any financial or investment decision.

To the extent permitted by law, no responsibility for any loss arising in any way (including by way of negligence) from anyone acting or refraining from acting as a result of this material is accepted by the AFG Group, including any of its related bodies corporate.

This presentation contains some forward looking statements. Such statements only reflect views held by AFG as at the date of this presentation and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual events and results may vary from the events or results expressed or implied in these statements. You should not place undue reliance on any of these statements.

No representation or warranty is made in respect of the accuracy or completeness of any information in this presentation, or the likelihood of any of the forward looking statements in the presentation being fulfilled.

The forward-looking statements included in this document speak only as of the date of this document. The AFG Group does not intend to update the forward- looking statements in this document in the future.

For further information visit: www.afgonline.com.auOr contact:

Alison Clarke

Head of Corporate Communications +61 402 781 367

15