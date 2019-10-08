Australian Finance : Morgans Conference Presentation Opens in a new Window

Log in
AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED

(AFG)
Australian Finance : Morgans Conference Presentation

10/08/2019

2019 Morgans Conference

AFG Overview

  • AFG commenced business in 1994
  • One of Australia's largest mortgage broking groups, and one of the country's leaders in the provision of lending solutions
  • Listed on the ASX in May 2015
  • Market capitalisation of approximately $475m
  • Generated ongoing growth in maintainable earnings over an extended period and challenging regulatory environment
  • Delivering earnings diversification through residential and commercial aggregation, AFG Home Loans and the new AFG Business platform

MORGANS CONFERENCE

2019

FY19 results - Highlights

MORGANS CONFERENCE

2019

Executing on AFG's earnings diversification strategy

The Connective transaction is consistent with our long-term strategy, significantly grows the distribution network and allows AFG to increase the penetration of products such as AFG Securities, white label products and the AFG Business Platform

Future proof manufacturing

Continued investment to lock in long term higher manufacturing margin

Utilising and continuing to invest in technology to improve customer outcomes and broker experience

Further product diversification

Transform aggregation

Strong core distribution network providing choice and competition

Focussed on growing broker market share

Brokers and customer needs are evolving. Focus on technology to deliver value for both

Aggregator of choice for brokers, leading in compliance, governance and advocacy

MORGANS CONFERENCE

2019

Strategic & market outlook

Well positioned for future growth opportunities

Capital light, strong balance sheet with no debt

Established distribution network

Well developed compliance and technology platforms

Choice and competition to drive good customer outcomes

Strong cashflow generation

Investing in technology to grow scale efficiently

Continuing earnings diversification strategy

Market outlook

Underlying market dynamics continue to be supportive of the broker proposition

  • RBA implemented two interest rate decreases
  • APRA approves the lowering of the serviceability floor
  • Banks continue to reduce branch numbers
  • Product complexity remains
  • Participating in industry discussions on best interest duty for brokers

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AFG - Australian Finance Group Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 21:45:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 694 M
EBIT 2020 44,8 M
Net income 2020 33,1 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,07%
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,70x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,65x
Capitalization 483 M
Chart AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australian Finance Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,51  AUD
Last Close Price 2,24  AUD
Spread / Highest target 23,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Bailey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony Gill Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John Sanger Chief Operating Officer
Ben Jenkins Chief Financial Officer
Matthew Faries Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED76.83%330
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LTD--.--%5 396
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED20.58%5 170
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-9.39%3 604
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-11.46%3 520
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.51.95%3 460
