Australian Finance : Morgans Conference Presentation Opens in a new Window

AFG commenced business in 1994
One of Australia's largest mortgage broking groups, and one of the country's leaders in the provision of lending solutions
Listed on the ASX in May 2015
Market capitalisation of approximately $475m
Generated ongoing growth in maintainable earnings over an extended period and challenging regulatory environment
Delivering earnings diversification through residential and commercial aggregation, AFG Home Loans and the new AFG Business platform
FY19 results - Highlights
Executing on AFG's earnings diversification strategy
The Connective transaction is consistent with our long-term strategy, significantly grows the distribution network and allows AFG to increase the penetration of products such as AFG Securities, white label products and the AFG Business Platform
Future proof manufacturing
• Continued investment to lock in long term higher manufacturing margin
• Utilising and continuing to invest in technology to improve customer outcomes and broker experience
• Further product diversification
Transform aggregation
• Strong core distribution network providing choice and competition
• Focussed on growing broker market share
• Brokers and customer needs are evolving. Focus on technology to deliver value for both
• Aggregator of choice for brokers, leading in compliance, governance and advocacy
Strategic & market outlook
Well positioned for future growth opportunities
Capital light, strong balance sheet with no debt
Established distribution network
Well developed compliance and technology platforms
Choice and competition to drive good customer outcomes
Strong cashflow generation
Investing in technology to grow scale efficiently
Continuing earnings diversification strategy
Market outlook
Underlying market dynamics continue to be supportive of the broker proposition
-
RBA implemented two interest rate decreases
-
APRA approves the lowering of the serviceability floor
-
Banks continue to reduce branch numbers
-
Product complexity remains
-
Participating in industry discussions on best interest duty for brokers
