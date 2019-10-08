Australian Finance : Morgans Conference Presentation Opens in a new Window

Delivering earnings diversification through residential and commercial aggregation, AFG Home Loans and the new AFG Business platform

Generated ongoing growth in maintainable earnings over an extended period and challenging regulatory environment

Listed on the ASX in May 2015

One of Australia's largest mortgage broking groups, and one of the country's leaders in the provision of lending solutions

MORGANS CONFERENCE 2019

Executing on AFG's earnings diversification strategy

The Connective transaction is consistent with our long-term strategy, significantly grows the distribution network and allows AFG to increase the penetration of products such as AFG Securities, white label products and the AFG Business Platform

Future proof manufacturing

• Continued investment to lock in long term higher manufacturing margin

• Utilising and continuing to invest in technology to improve customer outcomes and broker experience

• Further product diversification

Transform aggregation

• Strong core distribution network providing choice and competition

• Focussed on growing broker market share

• Brokers and customer needs are evolving. Focus on technology to deliver value for both

• Aggregator of choice for brokers, leading in compliance, governance and advocacy

4