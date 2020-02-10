Australian Finance : Notice of HY20 Results Announcement Date and Conference Call Opens in a new Window

Please see attached market release providing details of when Australian Finance Group Ltd (ASX: AFG) intends to release its HY2020 financial results and the associated conference call.

11 February 2020

Notice of AFG HY2020 results and conference call

Australian Finance Group Ltd (ASX: AFG) will release its half year 2020 financial results on Friday, 21 February, 2020.

David Bailey, Chief Executive Officer and Ben Jenkins, Chief Financial Officer, will give a presentation to analysts and investors via a conference call at 11:00am (AEDT) the same day.

To participate in the call, please dial 1800 123 296 (toll free Australia), 0800 452 782 (toll free New Zealand) or +61 2 8038 5221 (international) and provide the operator with the details of the company you represent. The conference ID is 8464669.