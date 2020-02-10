Australian Finance : Notice of HY20 Results Announcement Date and Conference Call Opens in a new Window

Log in
AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED

(AFG)
Australian Finance : Notice of HY20 Results Announcement Date and Conference Call

02/10/2020 | 10:08pm EST

11 February 2020

Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam,

NOTICE OF HY2020 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

Please see attached market release providing details of when Australian Finance Group Ltd (ASX: AFG) intends to release its HY2020 financial results and the associated conference call.

Yours faithfully

Lisa Bevan

Company Secretary

11 February 2020

Notice of AFG HY2020 results and conference call

Australian Finance Group Ltd (ASX: AFG) will release its half year 2020 financial results on Friday, 21 February, 2020.

David Bailey, Chief Executive Officer and Ben Jenkins, Chief Financial Officer, will give a presentation to analysts and investors via a conference call at 11:00am (AEDT) the same day.

To participate in the call, please dial 1800 123 296 (toll free Australia), 0800 452 782 (toll free New Zealand) or +61 2 8038 5221 (international) and provide the operator with the details of the company you represent. The conference ID is 8464669.

Disclaimer

AFG - Australian Finance Group Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 03:07:00 UTC
