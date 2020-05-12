Australian Finance : Trading HaltOpens in a new Window

The securities of Australian Finance Group Ltd ('AFG') will be placed in trading halt at the request of AFG, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 15 May 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.

13 May 2020

Sandra Wutete

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 40, Central Park Building

152-158 St George's Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

Dear Sandra

Trading Halt Request - ASX Code: AFG

Australian Finance Group Ltd (ACN 066 385 822) (AFG) requests a trading halt in respect of its ordinary shares (ASX Code: AFG) under Listing Rule 17.1 prior to the commencement of trading today.

AFG provides the following information for the purposes of Listing Rule 17.1:

The trading halt is requested pending an announcement by AFG in relation to a capital raising. AFG requests for the trading halt to remain in place until the earlier of: AFG releasing an announcement to the market in relation to the outcome of the proposed capital raising; or the commencement of trading on 14 May 2020. AFG expects that the trading halt will be ended by the announcement referred to in paragraph (b)(1) above. AFG is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted. AFG is not aware of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Yours sincerely

Lisa Bevan

Company Secretary

Australian Finance Group Ltd