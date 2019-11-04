The basics of Listed Investment Companies: Switzer Podcast

Australian Foundation Investment Company Managing Director, Mark Freeman, spoke with Peter Switzer on The Switzer Show.

During the interview Mark provides an overview of AFIC, explores AFIC's investment approach and how to invest in Listed Investment Companies and discusses the LIC structure and benefits to investors.

If you're a new investor, or just new to the world of LICs, here's an overview of what you need to know about investing in LICs and AFIC. Press the download button below to listen to Mark's segment.

You can listen to the full episode produced by Switzer here.